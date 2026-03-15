As someone who has worked in this industry for quite some time (over a decade, to be exact), I've developed somewhat of a knack for predicting the next It bag. Whilst most season's have them, this season (spring/summer 2026), has many. I'd put it down to what we're referring to as 'the big reshuffle', in which over 16 new creative directors debuted at major luxury houses (there several more at smaller scale designer brands, too). The premiere collections for new creative leads at Chanel, Dior, Valentino and many, many more have included not just new ready-to-wear but a slew of pretty wonderful new handbags. And, as we all know, there is nothing that cements an It bag, than it being worn by an It person. From Alexa Chung to Alex Consani, 2026's best dressed celebrities have been spotted wearing the latest designer hobo bags, clutches and frankly ludicrously capacious 'sacs' on the market.
It would be remiss to speak of It bags of the season and not make special mention to Chanel. In my time of working in fashion, I've never known the industry itself go so crazy over a collection as it has for Chanel S/S26. Naturally, we know when there's a craze for a specific shoe, a viral jacket or a sell-out designer accessory from our readers, but with press themselves, not often does an item, trend or collection captivate a frenzy like I witnessed at the Chanel Rue Cambon store in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. WhatsApp groups went wild, editors were attempting to become VIC's overnight, transatlantic flights were booked... All to snap up an item of Matthieu Blazy's debut collection when it dropped in stores. But the interesting thing is that it wasn't just one bag that people were after, but several. Even our very own editor in chief, Jane McFarland, was just this week road testing and reviewing the brand new Maxi Flap Bag. As she says herself "the question on everyone’s lips during Paris Fashion Week wasn’t about trends or celeb-spotting, but rather, "Which Chanel bag did you buy?""
And its not just Chanel that's garnering traction. From Kate Moss' Gucci Borsetto to the Valentino Panthea that I've spotted on Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Allen and Camille Charriere (to name just a few), many designer brands have a new bag in the spotlight. As such, it's been hard to keep up with the amount of new styles available, all of which are competing to be the most wanted accessory by celebrities, stylists, editors and influencers alike. But in my humble opinion, they're all so different, there's no competition to be had. It's less of a case of which is the best, more which is the best for you. Where some are soft and slouchy (like the Prada Dada), others are structured and stiff (the Chanel Small Flap Bag). They also come in various sizes (and are therefore fit for different occasions), and adhere to different styles and aesthetics. But which one is captivating your eye, if your budget allowed? Here, I've compiled a list of the 7 most sought-after new designer It bags that I predict will be huge in spring 2026.
The New It Designer Bags For Spring 2026
1. Chanel Small Flap Bag
Hailey, Dua, Kendall... Need I list more style icons to persuade you of the status of this small yet mighty accessory? Whilst there were many new Chanel bags for 2026 I could have selected, this one is the one I've spotted the most on celebrities. There's something about this perfectly petite silhouette, its structured box-like shape is so classic, yet the longer shoulder straps give it a modern (and practical) appeal. It comes in a few colours: black and navy—sure, timeless and chic—but my favourite has to be the mint pistachio green. Because pastels? For spring? Groundbreaking!
CHANEL
Small Flap Bag
See, isn't she stunning.
2. Gucci Borsetto Bag
If you're looking for a larger style, the new Gucci Borsetto might persuade you. A perfectly formed rectangular shape that's supple and soft and has a shoulder strap, it's the perfect work bag. If like me you too are a huge Demna Gvasalia fan, a bag from his first collection for Gucci is almost like a token of fashion history. If it's good enough for Kate Moss and Alex Consani, then it's definitely good enough for me.
Gucci
Borsetto Large Boston Bag
As well as the suede option it also comes in the monogram coated canvas.
3. Prada Dada Bag
Alexa Chung will always be the ultimate LondonIt girl. One of the few things millennials and Gen Z tend to agree on is the enduring appeal of her style and sense of dress. So, naturally, when she starts posting outfit pics with a new designer bag, it tends to catch on. Over the years we've seen her pioneer the Mulberry (even having one named after herself), as well as the Chloe Paddington, but the Prada Dada is the latest It bag we've noticed on her arm. Soft, supple and oh-so sweet, she's the perfect spring day bag.
Prada
Prada Dada Small Nappa Leather Bag
This colour is delicious for spring.
4. Valentino Panthea
Since Alessandro Michele's appointment as creative director at Valentino, we've been predicting, rather waiting for Valentino's new era to soar. The house's signature Rockstud shoes are already making a comeback with a new look, but it's the bags I have my eye on. Alexa Chung was already seen this year wearing the Nellcote, a suede fringe bag with studded detailing that feels very boho-appropriate. But the bag I've spotted most is the Panthea—from Elsa Hosk to Lily Allen, Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner, this bag is on its way to It bag status.
Valentino Garavani
Panthea Medium Quilted Leather Tote Bag
The chevron panels are very elegant.
5. Dior Bow Bag
When Jonathan Anderson presented his spring Dior collection, at first we were all focused on the ready-to-wear. But after time has passed and we've chance to revel in the glory of the full collection, we can take note of the new bags he launched alongside. From a suede shopper as well as the his version of a 'Lady' silhouette with Le Cigale, there's a new style for every type of Dior clientele. But the one on my radar is the smaller Bow bag style. Pretty and petite, the clutch with a short chain strap, designed with a bow-like shape, and is set for icon-status. Expect every fashion person to be taking it as their plus one to weddings this summer.
Dior
Dior Small Dior Bow Bag
Silver is a trending shade, but is especially great as it works all year round.
6. Balenciaga Le 7
Arguably the best dressed man on the planet, if Jonathan Bailey is seen wearing a bag, you know I'll be taking note of which it is. Naturally, he's not just been seen carrying any bag, but the Balenciaga bag of the season, the Le 7. Sleek, sexy and streamlined, it's designed with a horizontal rectangular shape with a slight dip at the top. Perfect for minimalists that love the Toteme Tlock, I predict you'll see classic dressers investing in this bag and its various available sizes this year, and for years to come.