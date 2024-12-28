This Item Is Posh-Boarding-School Coded, and It's All British Girls Want to Wear RN
Preppy style is in the midst of a renaissance, and not just because Ralph Lauren made us all want to invest in a Team USA Olympics blazer. Miu Miu has been one of the key drivers of this aesthetic, with models walking the spring/summer 2024 runway in polos, boat shoes, and baggy board shorts. It’s an artfully disheveled look that anyone who went to a British collegiate university in the Noughties will be all too familiar with. This scruffy version of “prep” is much less refined than the buttoned-up Ivy League stereotype, and has a whiff of a hangover about it. It was perfectly captured in Emerald Fennel’s Saltburn, by Jacob Elordi’s character, who shuffled around Oxford University in long-sleeved rugby shirts, baggy jeans, and an ear piercing.
Rugby shirts, along with boat shoes, signet rings, and padded vests have usually been considered more Prince William than street style. However, a rugby shirt has become the latest sportswear item to receive a high fashion treatment, with brands like The Row, Dries van Noten, and Miu Miu repositioning them as an unlikely cult buy.
It’s a look that you’ll currently see in every organic wine bar in London, however the key is to under no circumstances pair it with any other athleisure. This is not a top to wear with your Lululemon leggings and New Balance sneakers. Instead, you want this to be used as one off-beat, sportswear item within an otherwise polished look. Instead of the scruffy Saltburn aesthetic, pair your oversized polo with an embellished pencil skirt, puff-ball hem mini, or tailored pants.
As for trending styles, there are lots of boxy shirts with wide, horizontal stripes in rich collegiate colors, such as burgundy, green, and reds. Popular brands include &Daughter, who have a beautiful knitted long-sleeved polo shirt spun from lambswool and Gigi Hadid’s brand Guest in Residence. And no, you absolutely don't need to understand the sport to tap into this trend.
Shop Rugby Shirts:
Of course Ralph Lauren has leaned into this collegiate look.
Gigi Hadid's label Guest In Residence has a luxurious spin on a rugby top.
The boxy shape elevates this sportswear staple.
-
25 Cute Winter Tops That Will Look Incredible With Jeans
For your night-out rotation.
By Michelle Scanga
-
The "Ultra-High Net Worth" Top That Chic People Are Wearing in NYC and Copenhagen
High neckline, high net-worth.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
8 T-Shirt Brands Everyone With Good Style Is Wearing
Stock up.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I'm Planning Some Weekend Cabin Getaways This Fall—30 Items I'm Packing With Me
The ultimate weekend-away packing list.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I'm Manifesting Rich Vibes for Fall—31 Expensive-Looking Nordstrom Sale Finds That Fit the Bill
Don't sleep on these under-$150 gems.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
30 Standout J.Crew and Abercrombie Sale Picks That Have Closet Staple Written All Over Them
Here for this chic mix of cool and classic basics.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cozy Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Styling With Miniskirts and Jeans This Fall
Bundle up.
By Natalie Munro
-
Wait, Abercrombie Is So Good Right Now—27 Elevated Fall Picks That Have My Attention
Most are even on major sale right now.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes