This Item Is Posh-Boarding-School Coded, and It's All British Girls Want to Wear RN

Lucy Williams in rugby shirt
(Image credit: Lucy Williams)
Preppy style is in the midst of a renaissance, and not just because Ralph Lauren made us all want to invest in a Team USA Olympics blazer. Miu Miu has been one of the key drivers of this aesthetic, with models walking the spring/summer 2024 runway in polos, boat shoes, and baggy board shorts. It’s an artfully disheveled look that anyone who went to a British collegiate university in the Noughties will be all too familiar with. This scruffy version of “prep” is much less refined than the buttoned-up Ivy League stereotype, and has a whiff of a hangover about it. It was perfectly captured in Emerald Fennel’s Saltburn, by Jacob Elordi’s character, who shuffled around Oxford University in long-sleeved rugby shirts, baggy jeans, and an ear piercing.

Lucy Williams in blue kitchen in striped rugby shirt and wide-leg jeans

(Image credit: Lucy Williams)

Rugby shirts, along with boat shoes, signet rings, and padded vests have usually been considered more Prince William than street style. However, a rugby shirt has become the latest sportswear item to receive a high fashion treatment, with brands like The Row, Dries van Noten, and Miu Miu repositioning them as an unlikely cult buy.

It’s a look that you’ll currently see in every organic wine bar in London, however the key is to under no circumstances pair it with any other athleisure. This is not a top to wear with your Lululemon leggings and New Balance sneakers. Instead, you want this to be used as one off-beat, sportswear item within an otherwise polished look. Instead of the scruffy Saltburn aesthetic, pair your oversized polo with an embellished pencil skirt, puff-ball hem mini, or tailored pants.

Rugby shirt

(Image credit: georgia_3.0)

As for trending styles, there are lots of boxy shirts with wide, horizontal stripes in rich collegiate colors, such as burgundy, green, and reds. Popular brands include &Daughter, who have a beautiful knitted long-sleeved polo shirt spun from lambswool and Gigi Hadid’s brand Guest in Residence. And no, you absolutely don't need to understand the sport to tap into this trend.

Fashion influencer wearing rugby shirt Grece Ghanem

(Image credit: Grece Ghanem)

Shop Rugby Shirts:

Loose-Fit Polo Shirt
H&M
Loose-Fit Polo Shirt

This burgundy hue is Ivy League-worthy.

Anna Rugby Shirt
Reformation
Anna Rugby Shirt

The boxier, cropped shape makes this a more streamlined fit.

We the Free Taylee Polo
We The Free
We the Free Taylee Polo

Free People has doubled down on this trend.

Madewell rugby shirt
Madewell
Plus Rugby Polo Tee

A wardrobe classic that will make so many weekend looks.

Piqué Textured Color Blocked Rugger
GANT
Piqué Textured Color Blocked Rugger

Sometimes simple really is best.

Stripe Long Sleeve Rugby Polo Dress
Polo Ralph Lauren
Stripe Long Sleeve Rugby Polo Dress

Of course Ralph Lauren has leaned into this collegiate look.

Miu Miu, Cotton Jersey Polo Shirt
Miu Miu
Cotton Jersey Polo Shirt

Miu Miu is one of the designers behind this trend.

Maeve Rugby Polo Sweater
Maeve
Maeve Rugby Polo Sweater

The raspberry and baby blue is a beautiful color combo.

Rugby Striped Cashmere Sweater
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Rugby Striped Cashmere Sweater

Gigi Hadid's label Guest In Residence has a luxurious spin on a rugby top.

Gender Inclusive Riis Deco Long Sleeve Rugby Shirt
K.NGSLEY
Gender Inclusive Riis Deco Long Sleeve Rugby Shirt

The boxy shape elevates this sportswear staple.

We the Free American Dream Polo
We The Free
We the Free American Dream Polo

This has a retro, nostalgic Americana feel.

Hanna Stripe Rugby Shirt
EDIKTED
Hanna Stripe Rugby Shirt

Navy, white, and red is a classic color combo.

Rugby Shirt
House of Sunny
Rugby Shirt

A playful twist on a rugby shirt from London-based brand House of Sunny.

