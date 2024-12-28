This Item Is Posh-Boarding-School Coded, and It's All British Girls Want to Wear RN

Preppy style is in the midst of a renaissance, and not just because Ralph Lauren made us all want to invest in a Team USA Olympics blazer. Miu Miu has been one of the key drivers of this aesthetic, with models walking the spring/summer 2024 runway in polos, boat shoes, and baggy board shorts. It’s an artfully disheveled look that anyone who went to a British collegiate university in the Noughties will be all too familiar with. This scruffy version of “prep” is much less refined than the buttoned-up Ivy League stereotype, and has a whiff of a hangover about it. It was perfectly captured in Emerald Fennel’s Saltburn, by Jacob Elordi’s character, who shuffled around Oxford University in long-sleeved rugby shirts, baggy jeans, and an ear piercing.

Rugby shirts, along with boat shoes, signet rings, and padded vests have usually been considered more Prince William than street style. However, a rugby shirt has become the latest sportswear item to receive a high fashion treatment, with brands like The Row, Dries van Noten, and Miu Miu repositioning them as an unlikely cult buy.

It’s a look that you’ll currently see in every organic wine bar in London, however the key is to under no circumstances pair it with any other athleisure. This is not a top to wear with your Lululemon leggings and New Balance sneakers. Instead, you want this to be used as one off-beat, sportswear item within an otherwise polished look. Instead of the scruffy Saltburn aesthetic, pair your oversized polo with an embellished pencil skirt, puff-ball hem mini, or tailored pants.

As for trending styles, there are lots of boxy shirts with wide, horizontal stripes in rich collegiate colors, such as burgundy, green, and reds. Popular brands include &Daughter, who have a beautiful knitted long-sleeved polo shirt spun from lambswool and Gigi Hadid’s brand Guest in Residence. And no, you absolutely don't need to understand the sport to tap into this trend.

Shop Rugby Shirts:

H&M Loose-Fit Polo Shirt $18 SHOP NOW This burgundy hue is Ivy League-worthy.

Reformation Anna Rugby Shirt $98 SHOP NOW The boxier, cropped shape makes this a more streamlined fit.

We The Free We the Free Taylee Polo $108 SHOP NOW Free People has doubled down on this trend.

Madewell Plus Rugby Polo Tee $97 SHOP NOW A wardrobe classic that will make so many weekend looks.

GANT Piqué Textured Color Blocked Rugger $165 SHOP NOW Sometimes simple really is best.

Polo Ralph Lauren Stripe Long Sleeve Rugby Polo Dress $228 SHOP NOW Of course Ralph Lauren has leaned into this collegiate look.

Miu Miu Cotton Jersey Polo Shirt $1890 SHOP NOW Miu Miu is one of the designers behind this trend.

Maeve Maeve Rugby Polo Sweater $118 SHOP NOW The raspberry and baby blue is a beautiful color combo.

GUEST IN RESIDENCE Rugby Striped Cashmere Sweater £545 SHOP NOW Gigi Hadid's label Guest In Residence has a luxurious spin on a rugby top.

K.NGSLEY Gender Inclusive Riis Deco Long Sleeve Rugby Shirt $550 SHOP NOW The boxy shape elevates this sportswear staple.

We The Free We the Free American Dream Polo $168 SHOP NOW This has a retro, nostalgic Americana feel.

EDIKTED Hanna Stripe Rugby Shirt $64 SHOP NOW Navy, white, and red is a classic color combo.

House of Sunny Rugby Shirt $140 SHOP NOW A playful twist on a rugby shirt from London-based brand House of Sunny.