FYI: Every It Girl Owns These Logo-Less Sunglasses That Never Go Out of Style

In an increasingly oversaturated market, it can take a lot for a brand that makes sunglasses to stand out. As you know, aside from the eyewear-only brands, you also have a plethora of fashion brands that make sunglasses, so in 2026, the options are endless. One brand that falls into the latter category is an eternally buzzy one that wisely partnered up with a luxury eyewear-only brand for an ongoing collaboration that has paid off in leaps and bounds. And even though these frames don't even have a logo emblazoned on them (as most designer brands do), they're instantly recognizable to those in the know. The highly coveted sunglasses in question are Khaite x Oliver Peoples.
As a testament to the immense popularity of Khaite x Oliver Peoples, you'd be hard-pressed to find an It girl of the 2020s who hasn't been photographed wearing a pair on repeat occasions since the collaboration began in early 2023. New styles are added to the collection each season, routinely launching a plethora of eyewear trends in the process. Each pair of sunglasses is named after the year that it's inspired by, which adds a nice bit of context. Several styles have reached cult status, such as the modern cat-eye 1983C and the oval 1969C, but there isn't a pair among the offerings that isn't a stand-out. And you're sure to find an example of a celebrity (such as Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, or Olivia Rodrigo) wearing almost every one of them.
Now that you've listened to me wax poetic about the investment worthiness of Khaite x Olivier Peoples, keep scrolling for a glimpse at which sunglasses some of the It girls who love the brand are wearing, and to shop an assortment of chic styles.