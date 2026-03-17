French Women Are Known For Their Minimalist Style—5 Trends They're Backing Now

French women are embracing a new wave of minimalism for spring, using effortless tailoring, quiet luxury fabrics and timeless accessories to prove that less really is more.

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Influencers sarah Rose Palm, Anne Lauremais and Sylvie Mus wearing minimalist outfits.
(Image credit: @sarahrosepalm @annelauremais @sylviemus_)
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If you're a minimalist, then you'll know that French style embodies the philosophy that a great outfit is about clever, considered choices rather than fleeting trends. But that doesn't have to mean that a minimalist wardrobe stays the same. In fact, part of the appeal of minimalist dressing is its ability to evolve subtly from season to season, incorporating new shapes, textures and styling ideas while still feeling timeless at its core.

For spring, the French are looking to paired-back tailoring and knitwear as well as head-to-toe denim in smarter washes, the season's must-have jacket and vintage-inspired footwear to create a capsule wardrobe that feels polished, refined and light. By refreshing familiar pieces with new but versatile updates, they elevate their everyday wardrobe to a state of effortlessness.

So if you're feeling overwhelmed by the start of the new season and want a spring wardrobe that works hard but feels fresh and on-trend, I've scoured the streets of Paris to find the most stylish French women and the trends they're backing for spring. Read on to find out more.

5 TRENDS FRENCH WOMEN ARE WEARING FOR SPRING

1. SHORT-SLEEVE KNITS

Influencer Emmanuelle Koffi wearing a short-sleeve knit.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

STYLE NOTES: While there's still a chill in the air, a short-sleeved knit, (or knitted t-shirt as they're also known) is an absolute wardrobe essential. They strike the perfect balance between the quiet luxury texture of a knit and the boxy fit of a good-quality t-shirt, giving you a top that adds so much to a look with very minimal effort.

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2. FUNNEL-NECK JACKETS

Influencer Sarah Rose Palm wearing a funnel neck jacket.

(Image credit: @sarahrosepalm)

STYLE NOTES: Unless you've gone off-grid and haven't left the house in a month, you've probably heard about, or already seen, the funnel-neck jacket's rise as spring's must-have piece. An extension of the jackets that have already become such core parts of our wardrobe (the bomber jacket, utility jacket, leather jacket) the funnel-neck is a combination of all three, giving us a whole new silhouette to play with.

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3. DOUBLE DENIM

Influencer Julie Sergent Ferreri wearing double denim.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

STYLE NOTES: This is a really easy trend to get behind but has maximum impact when worn correctly. To pull off the elegance of French double denim, it's all about the wash. Darker, vintage style washes are smarter and more polished, creating a cohesive head-to-toe look. There's obviously the classic denim shirt and jeans combination, but spring gives us many more shapes to play with, so try adding denim skirts and waistcoats to the mix as well.

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