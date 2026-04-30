I'm No Psychic, But I *Know* These 7 Dress Trends Will Dominate in 6 Months

Now that we've had time to digest the fall/winter 2026 collections, there's so much to discuss. This season marks an evolution in several overarching themes that we've been seeing play out in fashion so far this year. The era of elegance isn't coming to an end anytime soon, but is instead shifting into even more opulent and couture-inspired territory. As for timeless 1990s silhouettes, designers played into ultra-minimalist shapes with dresses that put simplicity back at the forefront. The result is a new batch of dress trends that are set to define the season ahead.
The exact styles, silhouettes, and textures that will have the biggest impact this season? Per Alaïa and Chanel, romantic basque waists will still be going strong, but organza and sheer dresses are now set to define the modern romance movement for the rest of 2026, too. What's more, all manner of delicate embellishments and appliqués are making seasonal returns thanks to cosigns from Dior and Miu Miu. All in all, consider this list your North Star for all things dress silhouettes and continue to get your fill of the major trends to know for fall 2026.
The Top 6 Dress Trends of Fall 2026
Basque Waists
There was one breakout trend we couldn't stop seeing—and talking about, and shopping—from this past Paris Fashion Week, and it was none other than basque waist dresses. The romantic drop-waist silhouette has been heating up for the past several seasons especially in the weddings space, but with the back from several ready-to-wear collections, it's no longer just for brides.
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Alaïa
Strapless Gathered Jersey Maxi Dress
Reformation
Anelis Dress
ZARA
Peplum Volume Dress
J.Crew
Collection Drop-Waist Dress in Cotton Poplin
'90s Minimalism
Call it the CBK effect, but designers this season were called to revisit the pared-back silhouettes that ruled the late '90s. Elegant boat necklines, structured sheath dresses, and body-aware silhouettes arrived in muted tones of charcoal grey and black and while simple, were far from boring.
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Calvin Klein Collection
Bonny Wool and Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Babaton
Figureknit™ Flatiron Dress
ALFIE
Nori Mini Dress
ZARA
Polyamide Blend Strap Dress
Cape Town
There are few things that ooze with more elegance than a cape dress, and the style is set to surge to new levels this year.