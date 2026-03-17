We all know that fashion likes to move in cycles, and as quickly as something is declared "out" there is something new to replace it, but for those of us who track trends for a living, seeing which "fads" stick around for the longest and why is the most interesting proposition. Spring is a great time of year to see what new styles will bubble up for the rest of the year, and 2026 already seems to be leaning heavily into nineties and noughties throwbacks as a wardrobe refresher after the year that gave us "the clean girl".
Don't get me wrong—there is always room for everyone's style and aesthetic, and part of the beauty of such a busy cultural landscape lies in it's variety, but suddenly everything old is new again. Gone are winter's collarless jackets and slouchy boots, and in rolls spring's new-season offerings, a lot of which have been influenced by the Y2K revival and Gen Z's affinity for all things 2016. Who could have predicted that ten to twenty years later, the same hero pieces that were favoured by celebs and It girls would be making a fashionable comeback? Well, we could.
After keeping a very close eye on runway and street style references for the last few years, we've noticed the same microtrends coming and going, upping and downing, and eventually landing in 2026 in a way that feels more confidently grounded. After flirting with the same pieces time and again, we're officially calling them key trends for their sheer staying power, but they may not be exactly what you're expecting.
While we cannot ignore the current penchant for funnel neck jackets, baggy jeans, and slimline trainers, you won't actually find them on this list. Instead this is a rundown of the six spring trends that you didn't see coming. From the return of a pretty print trend that always causes a stir, to the "in between" trouser length that.just won't quit, keep scrolling to see this spring's comeback kings.
6 Fashion Trends Making a Comeback for Spring 2026
1. 90's Athleisure
Style Notes: You needn't have secured Oasis tickets last year to know that the return of the 90's Brit Pop aesthetic meant more than just a sudden uptick in the sales of bucket hats. In 2026 retro sportswear is making it's presence felt, and everything from windbreakers to retro trainers are dominating this spring, giving pretty blouses and cute dresses a sportier edge. Think Harry Styles' short nylon shorts, All Saints' inspired track tops, and of course, everything Adidas.
Shop Athleisure:
Moncler Genius
Logo Track Jacket in Black
This would look just as cool with skirts as it would with jeans.
STAUD
Anchor Piped Cotton-Blend Shorts
Who likes short shorts!
Wales Bonner X Adidas
3-Stripe Socks
If you didn't get your hands on the latest Wales Bonner X Adidas trainers, these will upgrade your old classics.
ANINE BING
Cyrus Shell Bomber Jacket
Practical meets fashionable.
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Bermuda Shorts in Cotton
These sportier Saint Laurent pieces are doing numbers on social media.
2. Capris
Style Notes: Whether you call them capris or pedal pushers, just don't call them "over", as the three-quarter, calf-grazing trouser is back for yet another spring/summer. We keep spotting them with flip flops, sandals, ballet flats and mules, making them the perfect choice for the warmer months that don't require heavy duty denim. Unsure of how to make them feel 2026 ready? Take tips from Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner and wear with tailored blazers or simple tank tops and flats.
Shop Capri Trousers:
M&S
Slim Fit Capri Trousers
An entire outfit worth recreating.
Abercrombie
High Rise Capri Pant
The cutest print.
COS
Cotton-Blend Capri Trousers
Exactly how I want to dress on chilly but sunnier days.
ALIGNE
Gracey Denim Capri Pants
Denim Capris feel like a brand new take.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
Just add a cardigan and a pared-back heel.
3. Military Jackets
Style Notes: Straight out of the 2000s hipster handbook and back into 2026, the military or Napoleon jacket has been making its presence felt this spring after reappearing on the McQueen, Dior, Ralph Lauren and Kenzo runways. Forever synonymous with Kate Moss and Glastonbury, this historical piece has been co-opted into a symbol of rock and roll Britannia, and you'll find it most commonly worn with distressed denim or prairie dresses instead of a leather biker.