We're Picky Fashion Editors—These Are the Dated Flat-Shoe Trends We're Pressing Pause on This Spring

You can obviously wear whatever you want; I'm a big believer in that sentiment, but if you're in search of guidance on what's trending this spring and want a fresh look for the season, these insights are for you. From Mary Janes to chunky loafers, you'll want to know what else is considered dated this spring.
Keep scrolling to learn about the flat-shoe trends my fashionable peers are pressing pause on and the ones they're opting to wear instead.
Audry Hiaoui, Associate Shopping Editor
"I tend to stay away from trends, so when I choose flat shoes, I usually stick to a classic pair of ballet flats that never fail me. That said, I’ve been looking for something for extra-long spring walks, and I’m considering a breathable mesh pair from one of my favorite brands, Camper."
Wearing: Breathable Ballet Flats
Pressing Pause: Trendy Flats
Camper
Right Nina Flats
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Intentionally Blank
Classy Flats
NikeSKIMS
Footwear Rift Mesh Flats
Dolce Vita
Mikel Mary Jane Flats
Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor
"As a 5’1” fashion person, I rarely wear flats; however, there are times that I do. So if you catch me on that special occasion this spring, you'll likely only see me in elevated flip-flops. Think leather or suede styles with a thin-to-medium-width thong upper. While ballet flats, Mary Janes, and strappy sandals are fine, flip-flops offer a more polished look and feel very 2026."
Wearing: Flip-Flops
Pressing Pause: Mary Janes
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
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Khaite
Archer Flat Sandals in Black Leather
Everlane
The Leather Flip Flops
Tony Bianco
Kimba Flip Flops
Sierra Mayhew, Fashion Editor
"The days of wearing chunky, stomper loafers are long gone. I'm talking the type of loafers that had a bit of a flatform and heavy, thick soles. My preference now is a sleek pair that feels incredibly timeless."