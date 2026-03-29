We're Picky Fashion Editors—These Are the Dated Flat-Shoe Trends We're Pressing Pause on This Spring

Trust us, we know what's fresh.

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women wearing spring flat shoe trends
(Image credit: @claradyrhauge; @annelauremais; @nlmarilyn)
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This spring is all about shedding the old and welcoming the new. I've already done my closet clean-out, and it seems like other editors at Who What Wear have too. I trust my stylish coworkers' taste and was curious to know their thoughts on which dated flat-shoe trends they're pressing pause on and the ones they're wearing instead. I was not disappointed by their recommendations and thought I would share them with you all.

You can obviously wear whatever you want; I'm a big believer in that sentiment, but if you're in search of guidance on what's trending this spring and want a fresh look for the season, these insights are for you. From Mary Janes to chunky loafers, you'll want to know what else is considered dated this spring.

Keep scrolling to learn about the flat-shoe trends my fashionable peers are pressing pause on and the ones they're opting to wear instead.

Audry Hiaoui, Associate Shopping Editor

"I tend to stay away from trends, so when I choose flat shoes, I usually stick to a classic pair of ballet flats that never fail me. That said, I’ve been looking for something for extra-long spring walks, and I’m considering a breathable mesh pair from one of my favorite brands, Camper."

Wearing: Breathable Ballet Flats

Pressing Pause: Trendy Flats

a woman wearing a blue hat, polka dot shirt, striped skirt, blue socks, and lavender flats

(Image credit: @thatcurlytop)

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Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor

"As a 5’1” fashion person, I rarely wear flats; however, there are times that I do. So if you catch me on that special occasion this spring, you'll likely only see me in elevated flip-flops. Think leather or suede styles with a thin-to-medium-width thong upper. While ballet flats, Mary Janes, and strappy sandals are fine, flip-flops offer a more polished look and feel very 2026."

Wearing: Flip-Flops

Pressing Pause: Mary Janes

a woman wearing a white button-down, blue jeans, burgundy bag, and black flip flops

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

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Sierra Mayhew, Fashion Editor

"The days of wearing chunky, stomper loafers are long gone. I'm talking the type of loafers that had a bit of a flatform and heavy, thick soles. My preference now is a sleek pair that feels incredibly timeless."

Wearing: Sleek Loafers

Pressing Pause: Chunky Loafers

a woman wearing a navy sweater, black pants, and tan suede loafers with a brown suede bag

(Image credit: @honeybelleworld)

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