It’s a throwaway line so severe that it’s been seared in our collective memories, but from the moment Miranda Priestly admonished one of her editorial staff for suggesting covering florals for spring, it’s almost felt like we’ve second-guessed wearing them. Trite? Perhaps. But apt for a season that’s perennially in bloom? Completely.
This season, however, fashion’s most tasteful are rebelling against this authoritative decree and proving that, despite all the pretences and cliches, wearing botanicals during this time of year is genuinely groundbreaking. Of course, there are some brands like the nostalgic-laden designs of Doên and endlessly sun-seeking silhouettes of Faithfull The Brand, who have always known this. In turn, their perennial use of floral prints has made them synonymous with this period, let alone lucrative businesses that turn over millions of dollars in profit. Wearing florals for spring isn’t only appropriate, but for those in the know, an incredibly worthwhile move.
Luxury brands know this all too well, with the spring/summer 2026 season dominated by oversized petals, dusty peonies and ditsy baby's breath. At Dior, Jonathan Anderson paid homage to Monsieur Dior’s adoration for floristry—a passion that began growing up around his childhood gardens in Granville and has culminated in the house staging most collections in Paris’s Jardin des Tuileries—by rendering soft bouquets on bubble hemlines. Elsewhere, at Chloé, Chemna Kamali invoked the lurid essence of the eighties with a fluorescent colour palette and blown-up flowers that felt like something you would’ve seen worn on Tom Selleck on Magnum P.I.
On a popular cultural level, it seems that almost everyone is becoming a hobbyist horticulturist. From Harry Styles featuring a song titled “Coming Up Roses” on his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, to Zendaya referencing Carrie Bradshaw’s and Whitney Houston’s iconic hibiscus rosette white dress from Cachè at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, there’s never been a better time to have a green thumb.
Of course, wearing the motif can be as straightforward as throwing on a ditsy floral dress and calling it a day. However, those more astute will confirm that there are ways of wearing the style less predictably. From blossoms that take inspiration from the impressionist landscapes of Claude Monet to dimensional arrangements that prioritise artistry, these are the 5 key floral fashion trends that are sprouting for spring 2026.
5 Floral Fashion Trends That are Trending for Spring 2026
1. Watercolour Botanicals
Style Notes: André Leon Talley might’ve once quipped that fashion is not art—he said working in the industry was instead like being in the chiffon trenches, for the uninitiated—but this floral fashion is arguably worthy of a spot in the Musée d'Orsay.
With a muted, pastel colour palette that evokes the sensation of being made en plein air—which refers to a technique of painting outdoors to capture a sense of realism on the canvas—this is a style that favours blurry finishes, lighter touches and ethereal elegance.
Shop the Trend:
Faithfull
Sofia Mini Dress Giardino
Reformation
Zahara Dress
Miu Miu
Floral Cloqué Apron
2. Pressed Petals
Style Notes: If the act of pressing petals is one that resonates with you, then this floral fashion trend is bound to tug on your heart’s strings. Rather than simply screen printing the print onto the fabric, this trend features a tactile element that makes the flowers appear like they’ve been etched into the very material itself.
Style Notes: Another floral fashion trend that sits at the intersection of style and craft is chinoiserie. Emerging in the 17th-century as an applied art, the distinct floral landscape synonymous with this style is being embroidered onto everything from demi-couture fur-trimed coats by Conner Ives that are upcycled from antique textiles that date back to the Qing Dynasty to Jennifer Lawrence’s custom Givenchy dress designed by Sarah Burton.