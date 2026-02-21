The Chicest French Women I Know Are All Ahead of This '90s Skirt Trend

Whenever we approach the turn of the season, I find myself looking towards the chicest French women for a sense of what’s worth investing in now. The perfect barometer for the months ahead, I’ve been paying close attention to the warm-weather staples emerging on the streets of Paris over the past few weeks, and one sleek '90s skirt trend keeps appearing in the wardrobes of the city’s best dressed.
A noticeable shift from the voluminous white skirts that dominated last spring, this time around, the chicest Parsians are stepping into the pencil skirt trend instead. Clean-lined and cut to just below the knee, the '90s-inspired pencil skirt feels chic and streamlined without veering into severe.
Polished yet unfussy (as the best French outfits always are), this retro staple brings structure in ways few other garments could. I’ve seen it styled with fine-gauge knits, pared-back tanks and softly tailored blazers, all resulting in a distinctly French balance of elegance and ease.
While the silhouette may feel particularly relevant right now, its roots lie in the ’90s, and it's that same spirit of effortlessness that makes the pencil skirt resonate again today.
And it’s not just a Paris phenomenon. The knee-length pencil skirt is steadily gaining traction across the Channel, too. From elevated high-street iterations at Zara and H&M to polished designer takes—Prada’s checked version is especially chic—the market is brimming with elegant options.
If you’re looking to tap into the trend that Parisian women are already championing, scroll on to shop the chicest knee-length pencil skirts of the season.
Shop Knee-Length Pencil Skirts:
H&M
Belted Pencil Skirt
This comes up slightly small, so consider sizing up.
Free People
My Little Midi Skirt
A black knee-length skirt is one of the most versatile items out there.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
This also comes in three other shades.
Hugo Boss
Slim-Fit Pencil Skirt in Italian-Made Virgin Wool
The wool composition ensures a cosy finish.
& Other Stories
Knee-Length Leather Skirt
Style with knee-high boots or pair with a sleek pointed-toe heel.
& Other Stories
Knee-Length Slip Skirt
The polka-dot trend is set for a revival this spring.
Prada
Checked Stretch Georgette Skirt
Style with the matching top or pair with a simple tank.
Zara
Wool Blend Pencil Skirt
Pair these with pointed-toe pumps for a sleek, polished look.
Mango
Wool-Blend Midi-Skirt
This spring, you'll only spot me in pencil skirts or jeans.
Max Mara
Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
Pair with a billowy blouse or craft a sleek silhouette with a fitted tank.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.