5 Spring Trends This Chic Parisian Mom Borrows From Her Daughters

If you're following French fashion influencers Salomé and Tamara Mory on Instagram but not their equally cool mom, Elisabeth Bento, you're sorely missing out. (And if you're not following any of them, what are you waiting for?!) Her daughters have tens of thousands of fans, but Elisabeth is the one with decades of experience in the fashion industry, which is why I was excited to ask her to join Who What Wear's editors in residence cohort.
She began her career in the 1990s as a model with Karin Models in Paris. In the early 2000s, she moved into journalism, working as a fashion editor for L’Officiel in Paris. She later became the image director for French label Maje, contributing to the development of the brand’s visual identity. Since then, Bento has worked independently as a stylist, creative consultant, and content creator. She is also the founder of The Closeters, a project focused on secondhand fashion and circular wardrobes.
For this story, I asked Bento to share the five fashion trends she and her two daughters all wear. Scroll down to read her answers, see how the fashionable family styles the trends, and shop similar pieces.
1. Butter Yellow
"I first wore butter yellow last spring because my daughters were obsessed with it, and I completely fell for it too," Bento says. "We have such sweet memories in that color, so I’m happily bringing it back again this season. This spring, I’m styling butter yellow with blue jeans and beige and warm browns. It feels fresh but still very elegant—my way of borrowing a trend from my daughters and giving it a slightly more Parisian twist."
Shop Butter Yellow
Free People
We the Free Lucy Layering Top
Reformation
Juliet Linen Top
Gap
Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
2. Polka Dots
"Polka dots aren’t new, for sure," Bento says. "We were already wearing them a lot last year, but I love it when a trend lingers and becomes a classic. The brand where we all find our favorites is Réalisation Par. My daughters started wearing it first, and I followed. Some styles are very sexy and perfect for their age, but others are elegant and remind me of the dress Julia Roberts wore at the polo match in Pretty Woman. To me, polka dots are the most intergenerational print. I mostly wear them as dresses in black and white or navy and white. But this spring, I want to try the red and white version I saw on Tamara. Quite bold. But why not?"
Shop Polka Dots
Réalisation Par
Simone Dress in Bordeaux
Reformation
Natasha Pumps
H&M
Mesh Halterneck Dress
3. Mickey Mouse
"Mickey Mouse has made a real comeback in our wardrobes this spring, whether it’s a T-shirt, a cashmere sweater, or a sweatshirt," Bento says. "Salomé has the most beautiful cashmere version, and I immediately adopted the sweatshirt for myself. I love this trend because it feels playful but still stylish. It brings that cool, relaxed energy into everyday outfits while staying chic."