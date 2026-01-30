If French Tips Feel Dated, This Quietly Brewing Nail Trend Is the Perfect Alternative

Want to elevate your classic French manicure? The "soft French" is the most elegant way to do it.

Soft French Nails Trend
(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)
There’s a time and place for a red manicure, and I’m always partial to a pale-pink nail, but the truth is that I opt for French tips at the salon more often than not. Whether I go for classic white, black or even something with colour, it’s a simple but elegant style that always leaves my nails looking put-together.

However, after trying what feels like literally every nail tip colour possible, I’ve been on the hunt for some fresh nail trends that feel just that little bit more elevated in time for my next nail appointment. My first port of call? My go-to manicurists, of course, and recently I couldn’t help but notice a new nail trend that’s just as elegant as your typical French tip but feels slightly more modern for 2026. Enter: soft French nails.

What Are Soft French Nails?

Soft French Nails Trend

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

Much like the “soft serve” nails that dominated last summer, soft French nails incorporate a base coat with a blended French tip. It's a slightly more blurred take on the classic French tip, but still remains more defined than the "frombré" trend, resulting in a mani that closely resembles healthy and well-maintained natural nails.

A nude base and milky white tip tend to be the most popular combination, but the truth is, this nail trend can be recreated with any two colours of your choosing. As a self-proclaimed nail minimalist, I’ll be sticking to classic nail colours to create an elevated French manicure while still keeping the overall look pared-back and elegant.

Soft French nails are perfect for anyone looking for a fresh take on the classic French manicure, whilst still wanting their nails to look timeless and put together. Keep scrolling for soft French nail inspiration, then browse the products you’ll need to recreate the look at home.

Soft French Nail Inspiration

Soft French Nails Trend

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

One look at this mani had me running to the salon.

Soft French Nails Trend

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

For something even more understated, ask for a soft "micro French" with a thinner white tip.

Soft French Nails Trend

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

The perfect everyday manicure, if you ask me.

Soft French Nails Trend

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I love this peachy-pink base coat.

Soft French Nails Trend

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Obsessed with the glossy top coat on this set.

Soft French Nails Trend

(Image credit: @studio_seventy2)

Shorter, square nails are always my go-to.

Best Products for Soft French Nails

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.