I'm Very Against Pants, Jeans, and Leggings—This Is the Timeless Skirt Trend I Wear Non-Stop Instead

I've long been obsessed with a pleated skirt. Sometimes I wonder if I'm drawn to it because I went to public school my whole life, and never had to wear a uniform. The pleated skirt felt foreign to me and so I was drawn to it instantly. It was more than a skirt associated with rule following and strictness. It was something I could slip into in order to become another version of myself.
Pleated skirts have been a key part of my personal style for as long as I can remember. It's funny because while they represent orderliness and tradition, I often wear them in a way that is anything but. I lean more into a grunge aesthetic, which is probably why pleated skirts are so fun to wear. Because of their use in private school uniforms, they're easy to wear in ways that feel more subversive. Wearing a pleated skirt the 'wrong way' makes it all the more fun.
For me, wearing a pleated skirt has become like a second skin. Whereas some people constantly reach for their favorite pair of worn-in jeans, I always gravitate towards a pleated skirt, of which I own too many. They often come in varying lengths, so I have longer ones and shorter ones I wear according to the season. There's great options in bright bold shades, simple neutrals, or loud patterns and prints and plaids.
As long as designers and brands I love keep putting out pleated skirts, I will keep buying them. But to me, a pleated skirt is always something I'm happy to invest in. You can never have too many. Below are a handful I currently have my eye on.
Shop the pleated skirt trend below.
J.Crew
Pleated Mini Skirt With Buckle Detail
Gap
Wool-Blend Pleated Mini Skort
Zara
Plaid Box Pleat Skirt
jcrew
Pleated Mini Skirt in Chino
Free People
Peyton Pintuck Midi Skirt
Miu Miu
Colorblock Pleated Knee-Length Skirt
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Asymmetric Pleated Surplus Maxi Skirt
SANDY LIANG
Fishers Skirt in Grey
Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY
Black Jacquard Midi Skort
Massimo Dutti
Short Box Pleat Sash Skirt
Aritzia
Olive Micro Skirt
Shopbop
Citizens of Humanity Pleated Mini Skirt
Theory
Accordion Yoke Skirt
Prada
Pleated Flannel Skirt
Free People
Menswear Pleated Midi Skirt
Free People
We the Free Vegan Pleated Midi Skirt
Dunst
Gray Pleats Midi Skirt
MANGO
Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
Shopbop
Frame the Pleated Mini Skirt
Shopbop
Tibi Pleated Pull-On Skirt