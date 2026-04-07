I've Scoured Every Runway and Street Style Moment—These Spring Denim Trends Feel Dated for 2026

Consider this your guide to the perfect denim closet clean-out.

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amy lefevre wearing jeans
(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

I spend an arguably unhealthy amount of time looking at runway shows, street style, and the Instagram feeds of people whose outfits I save without thinking twice. And recently, I started noticing a pattern—certain denim styles that once felt like staples suddenly felt… off. Not bad, just not as relevant as they were even a year ago. Especially those on-off statement styles that everyone was wearing for a hot second.

The good news is that the replacements aren’t wildly impractical or trend-driven in a way that will expire overnight. If anything, the 2026 denim shift feels more refined—less try-hard, more intentional, and honestly, a little easier to wear. It always is going to come down to personal preference, below I’ve listed the denim trends that I, as a fashion editor who’s done her research, won’t be wearing this season and the 5 swaps I’m going for instead.

Over It: “I Can’t Breathe” Skinnies

Into It: Tailored Cigarette Styles

spring denim trends

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Skinny jeans aren’t completely gone, but you won’t catch me in the ultra-tight, vacuum-sealed versions any time soon. For me, they’ve still felt dated in recent years, even with the 2000s resurgence. Cigarette jeans are stepping in as the polished alternative, offering that same streamlined effect without the discomfort. They feel inherently more elevated, especially when styled with sleek flats or a sharp blazer.

Over It: Statement Colors

Into It: Crochet Denim

spring denim trends

(Image credit: @leslieamonswim)

​​Bright, saturated denim had its moment, but it’s starting to feel a little too loud for the more refined direction fashion is taking. Instead, texture is becoming the focal point, with crochet and embroidered denim being a fun bohemian twist on classic blue jeans. Crochet denim, in particular, caught my eye recently.

Over It: Kick Flare

Into It: Capri Jeans

spring denim trends

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

Kick flares had a long run, but their slightly awkward crop is finally being replaced by something more intentional. Enter: capri jeans, which are officially back and better than ever. The new wave of capris leans minimalist and tailored, often styled with heels or ballet flats for a very clean silhouette. It’s a nice nod to retro styles.