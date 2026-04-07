I spend an arguably unhealthy amount of time looking at runway shows, street style, and the Instagram feeds of people whose outfits I save without thinking twice. And recently, I started noticing a pattern—certain denim styles that once felt like staples suddenly felt… off. Not bad, just not as relevant as they were even a year ago. Especially those on-off statement styles that everyone was wearing for a hot second.
The good news is that the replacements aren’t wildly impractical or trend-driven in a way that will expire overnight. If anything, the 2026 denim shift feels more refined—less try-hard, more intentional, and honestly, a little easier to wear. It always is going to come down to personal preference, below I’ve listed the denim trends that I, as a fashion editor who’s done her research, won’t be wearing this season and the 5 swaps I’m going for instead.
Over It: “I Can’t Breathe” Skinnies
Into It: Tailored Cigarette Styles
Skinny jeans aren’t completely gone, but you won’t catch me in the ultra-tight, vacuum-sealed versions any time soon. For me, they’ve still felt dated in recent years, even with the 2000s resurgence. Cigarette jeans are stepping in as the polished alternative, offering that same streamlined effect without the discomfort. They feel inherently more elevated, especially when styled with sleek flats or a sharp blazer.
KHAITE
Farley High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
GRLFRND
Cigarette Jean
FRAME
The Vertical High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Over It: Statement Colors
Into It: Crochet Denim
Bright, saturated denim had its moment, but it’s starting to feel a little too loud for the more refined direction fashion is taking. Instead, texture is becoming the focal point, with crochet and embroidered denim being a fun bohemian twist on classic blue jeans. Crochet denim, in particular, caught my eye recently.
Veronica Beard
Joplin Embroidered Flare Jean
MOTHER
The Chomp Heel Jeans
LoveShackFancy
Bambie Lace Appliqué Jeans
SIMKHAI
Betty Floral Cut Out Straight-Leg Jeans
Farm Rio
Beauty Richielieu Pants
Over It: Kick Flare
Into It: Capri Jeans
Kick flares had a long run, but their slightly awkward crop is finally being replaced by something more intentional. Enter: capri jeans, which are officially back and better than ever. The new wave of capris leans minimalist and tailored, often styled with heels or ballet flats for a very clean silhouette. It’s a nice nod to retro styles.