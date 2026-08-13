I'm Ready For Autumn But It's Still Hot—7 Chic Trouser Trends That Work For Both

As a fashion editor, it has been a quiet secret of mine that for a long time trousers and transitional dressing were two parts of getting dressed that eluded me.
Many years ago, I tried on a pair of tailored trousers and when I saw how they looked on my 5ft 2 size 16 frame I cursed the changing room mirror and swore never to cavort with trousers again. Add to this the fact that being too hot sends me into a white hot rage and its easy to see why I've always favoured dresses and skirts, particularly when the seasons start to shift.
But earlier this year, the world of trousers seemed to experience a boom of variety that expanded well beyond the traditional tailored pair. New styles and fresh takes on classics blended polish, comfort, character and versatility, giving us trousers that could not only be worn from work to weekend, but from summer to autumn too.
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I tested the water in May last year with a pair of Cos' viral elasticated barrel-leg trousers, then explored further with a pair of sarouel trousers, and I haven't looked back. This extensive list of trouser styles on offer, from drawstring cotton and striped linen to sarouel and satin, not only means there are more options for every size and body type, but that transitional dressing just got so much simpler. These styles all feature light fabrics and relaxed silhouettes that will work just as well with tank tops and sandals as they will knitwear and loafers.
So whether you're new to the world of trousers like me and want to find styles that will carry you effortlessly into the next season, or want to update your transitional wardrobe to include trouser styles that feel fresh, read on for my edit of the 7 styles to know.
Style Notes: Divisive? Yes. Over? Absolutely not. Sarouel trousers are just getting started. As we move into autumn expect to see brands experiment with the style through colour, print and embellishment. Look to next season's jacket and trainer trends for a winning outfit combo.
Shop Sarouel Trousers:
M&S
Relaxed Balloon Trousers
Available in three different leg lengths.
& Other Stories
Cotton Balloon Trousers
Soft pink and double bows at the waist add a feminine touch.
MANGO
Balloon Trousers With Embroidered Appliqués
Embellishment will be a huge autumn trend.
Christopher Esber
Cotton Balloon Pants
A gorgeous shade to pair with suede.
Massimo Dutti
Satin Pants With Tie-Up Hem Detail
A neutral take on bold stripes.
3. Taffeta Colour Pop Trousers
Style Notes: You can have just as much fun with your transitional wardrobe as you do with your summer wardrobe, and a colour pop pair of trousers is the key. The taffeta trouser is the satin trouser's fun sister, bringing texture, vibrancy and a relaxed fit to your basics. Let the trousers stand front and centre and style with slim-fit long sleeve t-shirts for summer and structured blazers as we enter autumn.
Shop Taffeta Colour Pop Trousers:
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Can work as both a neutral and a bright.
DONNI.
The Silk Taffeta Cargo Pant
The cobalt blue obsession will continue into next season.
Staud
Stroll Silk-Dupioni Wide-Leg Pants
Just add a white tee and you have a powerful off-duty look.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Let soft pink pop against rich neutrals like brown and grey.
DONNI.
The Silk Taffeta Cargo Pant
A smart statement.
4. Striped Linen Trousers
Style Notes: For a long time linen has been considered a summer-only fabric, but when you add a perennial print like stripes it can easily be incorporated into your autumn wardrobes. Choose neutral pinstripes for a minimalist tonal outfit or look to bold deckchair stripes and statement colourways for a maximalist take.
Shop Striped Linen Trousers:
Free People
Day's End Linen Striped Pull-On Pants
Six additional vibrant colourways available.
ME+EM
High Waist Wide Trouser
Softly tailored so you can dress up or down.
STAUD
Mateo Striped Linen Trousers
Create a tonal look with camel and beige.
Uniqlo
Linen Blend Easy Trousers
High-end quality, high-street price.
Beyond Nine
Bobbi Stripe Linen Trousers
A viral favourite.
5. Cotton Drawstring Trousers
Style Notes: The definition of effortless, drawstring cotton trousers are the ultimate casual trouser that can be smart too. They've dominated summer dressing, but show no sign of disappearing as the fashion crowd style them with oversized shirts, crew-neck jumpers, knitted vests and funnel-neck jackets for the cooler months.
Shop Cotton Drawstring Trousers:
Toteme
Wide Summer Trousers
A timeless investment.
With Nothing Underneath
Sifnos Trousers: Fine Poplin, Cobalt Blue X Lucy Williams
The pop of colour every transitional wardrobe needs.
DOEN
Lavona Drawstring Pant
Add a shirt, oversized knit and loafers for a cool take on preppy.
Albaray
Cotton Drawstring Barrel Leg Trousers
The cropped barrel pairs well with chunky loafers and boat shoes.
Citizens of Humanity
Aurora Pull On
Crafted from a blend of cotton and flax for a super soft feel.
6. Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: What were once my nemesis are now a solid part of my transitional wardrobe thanks to this season's more relaxed, slouchier silhouettes. For traditionalists, classic styles are being styled with casual basics like sleeveless tops and trainers, while barrel-leg and tapered wide-leg styles are used to subvert tailoring norms, so lean into this with bolder shirt and shoe choices.
Shop Tailored Trousers:
Reiss
Lyocell Tapered Pleated Trousers
Also available in petite.
Jigsaw
Chaplin Fluid Twill Trouser
Pair with a vest top and off-the-shoulder knit for a cool casual look.
Sezane
Aldo Trousers
All you need is a roll-neck vest and you have yourself a chic, elegant workwear look.
KALLMEYER
Joel Pleated Cotton-Poplin Wide-Leg Pants
Elevate your tailoring game with a barrel silhouette.
Essentiel
Camel Tapered-Leg Cotton Pants With Detachable Pearl Belt
Add a lace cami and kitten heels to juxtapose the masculine cut.
7. Capri Trousers
Style Notes: The shorter length of capri pants places them perfectly in a transitional wardrobe. Longer than shorts with a slimmer fit, they are the stylish answer to fluctuating temperatures. Replace the summer pairing of vest tops and baby tees with longline blazers, long-sleeve cardigans and technical jackets to give them longevity.
Shop Capri Trousers:
Topshop
Capri Trouser
The subtle split hem detail is so elegant.
Faithful
Valeria Capri Pant Chilli
For a pop of red.
ZARA
Animal Print Capris
Leopard is a neutral.
ZARA
Gingham Check Capris
The lace hem trend will move over to trousers for autumn.