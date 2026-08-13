I'm Ready For Autumn But It's Still Hot—7 Chic Trouser Trends That Work For Both

From statement silhouettes to polished fabrics, these styles will make the summer-to-autumn wardrobe transition a lot easier.

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Influencers Rebecca Ferraz Wyatt, Marianne Smyth and Sylvie Mus wearing transitional trousers.
(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt @smythsisters@sylviemus_)
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As a fashion editor, it has been a quiet secret of mine that for a long time trousers and transitional dressing were two parts of getting dressed that eluded me.

Many years ago, I tried on a pair of tailored trousers and when I saw how they looked on my 5ft 2 size 16 frame I cursed the changing room mirror and swore never to cavort with trousers again. Add to this the fact that being too hot sends me into a white hot rage and its easy to see why I've always favoured dresses and skirts, particularly when the seasons start to shift.

But earlier this year, the world of trousers seemed to experience a boom of variety that expanded well beyond the traditional tailored pair. New styles and fresh takes on classics blended polish, comfort, character and versatility, giving us trousers that could not only be worn from work to weekend, but from summer to autumn too.

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I tested the water in May last year with a pair of Cos' viral elasticated barrel-leg trousers, then explored further with a pair of sarouel trousers, and I haven't looked back. This extensive list of trouser styles on offer, from drawstring cotton and striped linen to sarouel and satin, not only means there are more options for every size and body type, but that transitional dressing just got so much simpler. These styles all feature light fabrics and relaxed silhouettes that will work just as well with tank tops and sandals as they will knitwear and loafers.

So whether you're new to the world of trousers like me and want to find styles that will carry you effortlessly into the next season, or want to update your transitional wardrobe to include trouser styles that feel fresh, read on for my edit of the 7 styles to know.

7 Summer-to-Autumn Transitional Trouser Trends

1. Satin Trousers

Influencer Sylvie Mus wearing a yellow satin shirt with cream satin trousers and black kitten heel mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Throw-on-and-go has never looked so chic. Satin trousers are the ultimate fashion shortcut, delivering on polish and comfort while instantly elevating everything from t-shirts to knitwear. Style for late summer with a linen shirt, then move into autumn with an oversized long sleeve t-shirt.

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2. Sarouel Trousers

Influencer Monikh wearinh black sarouel trousers with a white tank top and cord pendant necklace.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Divisive? Yes. Over? Absolutely not. Sarouel trousers are just getting started. As we move into autumn expect to see brands experiment with the style through colour, print and embellishment. Look to next season's jacket and trainer trends for a winning outfit combo.

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3. Taffeta Colour Pop Trousers

Influencer Marianne Smyth wearing green taffeta trousers with a grey vest top and flip flops.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: You can have just as much fun with your transitional wardrobe as you do with your summer wardrobe, and a colour pop pair of trousers is the key. The taffeta trouser is the satin trouser's fun sister, bringing texture, vibrancy and a relaxed fit to your basics. Let the trousers stand front and centre and style with slim-fit long sleeve t-shirts for summer and structured blazers as we enter autumn.

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4. Striped Linen Trousers

Influencer Rebecca Ferraz Wyatt wearing striped linen trousers with a white halterneck top and red flip flops.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: For a long time linen has been considered a summer-only fabric, but when you add a perennial print like stripes it can easily be incorporated into your autumn wardrobes. Choose neutral pinstripes for a minimalist tonal outfit or look to bold deckchair stripes and statement colourways for a maximalist take.

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5. Cotton Drawstring Trousers

Influencer Lucy Williams wearing cobalt blue cotton drawstring trousers with a white vest top, flower brooch and flip flops.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: The definition of effortless, drawstring cotton trousers are the ultimate casual trouser that can be smart too. They've dominated summer dressing, but show no sign of disappearing as the fashion crowd style them with oversized shirts, crew-neck jumpers, knitted vests and funnel-neck jackets for the cooler months.

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6. Tailored Trousers

Influencer Hollie Mercedes wearing blue tailored trousers with a pleated top.

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Style Notes: What were once my nemesis are now a solid part of my transitional wardrobe thanks to this season's more relaxed, slouchier silhouettes. For traditionalists, classic styles are being styled with casual basics like sleeveless tops and trainers, while barrel-leg and tapered wide-leg styles are used to subvert tailoring norms, so lean into this with bolder shirt and shoe choices.

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7. Capri Trousers

Influencer Salome Mory wearing capri pants, long sleeve cardigan and flip flops.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: The shorter length of capri pants places them perfectly in a transitional wardrobe. Longer than shorts with a slimmer fit, they are the stylish answer to fluctuating temperatures. Replace the summer pairing of vest tops and baby tees with longline blazers, long-sleeve cardigans and technical jackets to give them longevity.

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