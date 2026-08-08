I've Found Them: 7 In-the-Know Brands That Are Just as Pretty as Dôen

Below, I've rounded up seven brands on the market that perfectly embody the romantic but effortless appeal of Dôen.

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I&#039;ve Found Them: 7 In-the-Know Brands That Are Just as Pretty as Dôen
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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If I were to describe my personal style, I’d say that I’m a minimalist who loves a vintage edge to my staples. Think lace-trim shorts, broderie blouses and ruffle necklines—all features that feel that bit more elevated whilst remaining well within my comfort zone. And to me, no brand captures this quite as accurately as Dôen.

Since its launch back in 2016, the brand has gained a cult following, focusing on floaty silhouettes, soft details, and classic colours and patterns that will last in your wardrobe for many years to come. It’s one of those brands that I constantly spot on my fellow editors as well as family and friends. And don’t just take it from us; celebrities love it as well! The likes of Bella Hadid, Lily James and Daisy Edgar-Jones have all been spotted wearing this boho brand.

Lily James attends day eleven of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Lily James wears Dôen's Emerence dress (£488).

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

As someone who loves the brand, I’m constantly finding myself looking at other brands for Dôen-esque pieces that I can add to my outfit rotations. Whether it be a high-street hero that gives you that Dôen look without breaking the bank, or maybe you simply want to bolster your wardrobe with pretty boho-inspired pieces, there are plenty of brands on the market that perfectly embody the romantic but effortless appeal of Dôen’s clothing.

And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below. Keep scrolling to discover the seven brands that everyone will mistake for Dôen this season.

7 Brands That Remind Me of Dôen

1. Rixo

Brands like D&amp;ocirc;en

@modestmira_ wearing a Rixo blouse.

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

Style Notes: Founded in West London over 10 years ago, it doesn’t get more vintage-inspired than British brand Rixo. Featuring floaty silhouettes, lace-trim detailing, and broderie fabrications, the brand has long been a Who What Wear editor favourite, and if you’re looking for a whimsically inspired brand that leans slightly more retro, this is the perfect option for you. Not to mention the pieces will fit in seamlessly with any of the Dôen items you might already own.

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2. Damson Madder

Brands like D&amp;ocirc;en

@taffymsipa wearing Damson Madder co-ord.

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: Damson Madder has long been a favourite among the London fashion set. A collection of floaty co-ords, statement collars and delicate embroidery, this maximalist brand is perfect for those looking for clothing that’s slightly more elevated than the classic staples we see at Doên. Plus, the brand is priced significantly lower, allowing those on a budget to get the Doên look for less.

Shop Damson Madder:

3. Free People

Brands like D&amp;ocirc;en

Who What Wear UK's shopping editor, @florriealexander wearing a Free People dress.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: When it comes to high-street brands, Free People encapsulates the boho aesthetic like none other. Between delicate lace-trim shorts and breezy midi dresses that sell out year after year, this casually romantic brand shares so many qualities with Doên, again at a price point that won’t break the bank. Me personally? I have my eye on the Doên-esque Oasis midi dress that my fellow editor, Florrie, is wearing above.

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4. Posse

Brands like D&amp;ocirc;en

@maryljean wearing a Posse blouse.

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: If you’re a true-to-name minimalist and Doên feels just a tad too undone to you, then let me introduce you to Posse, an Australian brand that manages to perfectly balance the boho style of Doên with timeless silhouettes, classic hues and an understated elegance that sits well within the comfort zone of pared-back dressers.

Shop Posse:

5. Faithfull the Brand

Brands like D&amp;ocirc;en

@emmanuellek_ wearing a Faithfull dress.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: In a similar vein to Posse, but with a slightly more nostalgic spirit, Faithfull the Brand focuses on intricate detailing in elevated but wearable hues. Ideal for both a beach holiday and a break around the city, this Aussie brand perfectly balances a romantically inspired boho aesthetic with an effortless appeal, much like Doên.

Shop Faithfull the Brand:

6. Nobody's Child

Brands like D&amp;ocirc;en

@thealiceedit wearing Nobody's Child shorts.

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Style Notes: If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear, then you’ll know just how much we love Nobody’s Child for their vintage-inspired collection. And luckily for us, this affordable brand creates high-quality pieces reminiscent of Doên. Although the brand's dress selection is not to be missed, you should also take a look at their boho blouses, soft knits and pretty shorts and skirts.

Shop Nobody's Child:

7. Sézane

Brands like D&amp;ocirc;en

@_jessicaskye wearing a Sézane co-ord.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: I’ve spotted a number of my favourite French fashion influencers in Doên, and after a quick scroll on Gallic brand Sézane’s website, it’s no wonder why. Effortless, romantic, with just the right amount of retro edge, it’s easy to wear, versatile staples that have become a regular appearance in the wardrobes of French it girls and Doên lovers alike.

Shop Sézane:

Shop More Dôen-Inspired Pieces I Love

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.