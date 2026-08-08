I've Found Them: 7 In-the-Know Brands That Are Just as Pretty as Dôen

If I were to describe my personal style, I’d say that I’m a minimalist who loves a vintage edge to my staples. Think lace-trim shorts, broderie blouses and ruffle necklines—all features that feel that bit more elevated whilst remaining well within my comfort zone. And to me, no brand captures this quite as accurately as Dôen.
Since its launch back in 2016, the brand has gained a cult following, focusing on floaty silhouettes, soft details, and classic colours and patterns that will last in your wardrobe for many years to come. It’s one of those brands that I constantly spot on my fellow editors as well as family and friends. And don’t just take it from us; celebrities love it as well! The likes of Bella Hadid, Lily James and Daisy Edgar-Jones have all been spotted wearing this boho brand.
As someone who loves the brand, I’m constantly finding myself looking at other brands for Dôen-esque pieces that I can add to my outfit rotations. Whether it be a high-street hero that gives you that Dôen look without breaking the bank, or maybe you simply want to bolster your wardrobe with pretty boho-inspired pieces, there are plenty of brands on the market that perfectly embody the romantic but effortless appeal of Dôen’s clothing.
And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below. Keep scrolling to discover the seven brands that everyone will mistake for Dôen this season.
7 Brands That Remind Me of Dôen
1. Rixo
Style Notes: Founded in West London over 10 years ago, it doesn’t get more vintage-inspired than British brand Rixo. Featuring floaty silhouettes, lace-trim detailing, and broderie fabrications, the brand has long been a Who What Wear editor favourite, and if you’re looking for a whimsically inspired brand that leans slightly more retro, this is the perfect option for you. Not to mention the pieces will fit in seamlessly with any of the Dôen items you might already own.
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Shop Rixo:
RIXO ⋆
Ellery Cotton Blouse
Rixo
Inez Cotton Mini Dress
Rixo
Mireille Satin Trousers
Rixo
Melisa Cotton Blouse
Rixo
Aprilia Silk Midi Dress
RIXO ⋆
Crystal Linen Midi Skirt
2. Damson Madder
Style Notes: Damson Madder has long been a favourite among the London fashion set. A collection of floaty co-ords, statement collars and delicate embroidery, this maximalist brand is perfect for those looking for clothing that’s slightly more elevated than the classic staples we see at Doên. Plus, the brand is priced significantly lower, allowing those on a budget to get the Doên look for less.
Shop Damson Madder:
Damson Madder
Raven Mini Dress
Damson Madder
Harrietta Cami
Damson Madder
Stella Ruffle Cami
Damson Madder
Embroidered Headscarf
Damson Madder
Harrietta Short
Damson Madder
Ambrose Midi Dress
3. Free People
Style Notes: When it comes to high-street brands, Free People encapsulates the boho aesthetic like none other. Between delicate lace-trim shorts and breezy midi dresses that sell out year after year, this casually romantic brand shares so many qualities with Doên, again at a price point that won’t break the bank. Me personally? I have my eye on the Doên-esque Oasis midi dress that my fellow editor, Florrie, is wearing above.
Shop Free People:
Free People
Oasis Midi Dress
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Free People
Cherry Scallop Top
Free People
Meet Me in the Middle Tap Shorts
Free People
In Your Dreams Lace Top
Free People
Tilly Mini Dress
4. Posse
Style Notes: If you’re a true-to-name minimalist and Doên feels just a tad too undone to you, then let me introduce you to Posse, an Australian brand that manages to perfectly balance the boho style of Doên with timeless silhouettes, classic hues and an understated elegance that sits well within the comfort zone of pared-back dressers.
Shop Posse:
POSSE
Darya Midi Dress
POSSE
Marilyn Blouse
POSSE
Darya Midi Skirt
POSSE
Florence Dress
POSSE
Marilyn Shorts
POSSE
Danielle Mini Dress
5. Faithfull the Brand
Style Notes: In a similar vein to Posse, but with a slightly more nostalgic spirit, Faithfull the Brand focuses on intricate detailing in elevated but wearable hues. Ideal for both a beach holiday and a break around the city, this Aussie brand perfectly balances a romantically inspired boho aesthetic with an effortless appeal, much like Doên.
Shop Faithfull the Brand:
FAITHFULL
Adnina Top
FAITHFULL
Serafina Dress
FAITHFULL
Marisol Tank
FAITHFULL
Adnina Pants
FAITHFULL
Gala Maxi Dress
FAITHFULL
Marisol Midi Skirt
6. Nobody's Child
Style Notes: If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear, then you’ll know just how much we love Nobody’s Child for their vintage-inspired collection. And luckily for us, this affordable brand creates high-quality pieces reminiscent of Doên. Although the brand's dress selection is not to be missed, you should also take a look at their boho blouses, soft knits and pretty shorts and skirts.
Shop Nobody's Child:
Nobodys Child
Broderie Anglaise Blouse
Nobodys Child
Mila Midi Skirt
Nobodys Child
Penelope Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Lace Trim Virgo Shorts
Nobodys Child
Crew Neck Cardigan
Nobodys Child
Gingham Lumi Blouse
7. Sézane
Style Notes: I’ve spotted a number of my favourite French fashion influencers in Doên, and after a quick scroll on Gallic brand Sézane’s website, it’s no wonder why. Effortless, romantic, with just the right amount of retro edge, it’s easy to wear, versatile staples that have become a regular appearance in the wardrobes of French it girls and Doên lovers alike.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.