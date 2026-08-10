Between overly sweaty commutes to work and balmy evenings out with friends, I’ve practically been living in my midi dresses and sandals to see me through what feels like never-ending heatwaves here in the UK.
But as we slowly move out of summer and into the transitional period, might I suggest a specific trouser-and-shoe pairing that feels particularly polished and can be worn from now well into the autumn season? Enter the black trousers and minimal loafers combo. And if you know anything about my own personal style, then it will come as no surprise that I was inspired to try out this elegant formula by the chicest over-50s.
Spotted out in Beverly Hills, Angelina Jolie swapped out the classic dress and sandal pairing that we typically see in summer for a refined all-black outfit. Featuring a black chunky knit jumper, tailored trousers, minimal leather loafers and a slouchy tote, this outfit formula has majorly inspired both my office and off-duty wardrobe for the upcoming autumn season. Unlike brighter summer hues that often require extra effort to style and care for, black makes dressing feel as effortless as it looks chic.
Not only does the combination bring a much more put-together edge than your dress and sandals will, but you’ll be grateful for the longer trousers and fully-covered loafers as the temperatures start to drop. And the best part? The timeless nature of this pairing means that it can be replicated in any fabric, no matter the weather. Me personally? I’ll be throwing on a pair of tailored linen trousers and suede loafers now, before swapping these out for wool and leather, respectively, when it gets cold.
Just as easy to throw on as any dress and sandals pairing, but bringing a sophisticated look to any autumn outfit, the black trousers and loafers combination is arguably one of the smartest wardrobe additions you can make this season. Keep scrolling to shop the best styles to invest in for autumn 2026 and beyond.
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Shop Black Trousers and Loafers:
H&M
Wide Trousers
H&M has some of the best wide-leg trousers on the high street.
Gucci
Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Truly iconic.
Reformation
Alex Linen Pant Es
This lighter linen pair will see you through the summer.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.