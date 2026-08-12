If I had to pick a favourite season, it would unequivocally be autumn. As much as I love summer's sunny days and the pretty blouses and breezy linen shorts that the season calls for, as soon as August rolls around, my mind can’t help but wander to Fall.
Perhaps its because I know that the buzzy energy of Fashion Week is days away, or maybe I’m just a sucker for a cropped trench coat and jeans. Either way, as a Brit, when you’ve spent the last four months dressing for extreme heat, the new season feels like a well-needed switch-up.
But of course, autumnal dressing brings its own questions. Are suede jackets still in? Is chocolate brown still cool? As I scrolled through new-in sections, I was no closer the the answer, so, knowing I needed a little help I turned to the one group of women more tapped into the zeitgeist than me. The stylish content creators filling my social media feed.
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Not only did they answer all of my burning questions (spoiler alert: suede and brown are still very much in) but they provided me with the goods. Yes, I have their autumn wish lists.
Think transitional dresses, heeled pumps that take the ache out of walking and sculptural accessories that make a bold statement. Any one of these pieces will take you into the new season with a bang. So if you're burning to know what made the cut, keep scrolling to shop their autumn wish lists below.
6 Minimalist Wish Lists I'll Be Shopping This Autumn
1. Franny Fyne
Shop Franny's Picks:
Reformation
Tierra Dress
"When I'm after a classic dress, I always turn to Reformation. From the bias cut the fitted bodice and flared skirt, I know this dress will create the effortlessly elegant silhouette I always crave."
Dries Van Noten
Small Leather Bag
"Whats not to love about this Dries Van Noten bag? Wear it as a crossbody for a casual look or carry by the resin handle for a more elegant feel. Balancing a vintage-inspired feel with modern finishes, this bag will be the chic finishing touch for any occasion."
DISSH
Cyrus Collarless Blazer
"This jacket ticks all the boxes. From the collarless design to the fitted silhouette, it's a staple that will fit seamless into my capsule wardrobe."
Arket
Peplum Shirt
"I love a peplum shirt, and this one is top of my wish list. I plan to wear it with a straight maxi skirt, minimal accessories and a soft leather clutch."
Chanel
Ballerinas
"As much as I love a pair of low heels, a chic ballet flat is a staple in my footwear rotation. Whether styled with jeans or a pretty summer dress, these are set to be my go-to shoe come winter or summer."
2. Débora Rosa
Shop Debora's Picks:
Massimo Dutti
Gemstone Dangle Earrings
"I love the architectural effect and how impactful these look being crafted from black stone."
Jude
Haze leather pumps
"I really appreciate how these heels balance sex appeal and classicism at the same time."
Rohe
Sculptural double layered top
" I've been obsessed with this top since I first saw it. From the deep contrast colours to the architectural shape. No notes."
Magda Butrym
Barbara Medium Leather Top-Handle Bag
"This is one of my favourite bags to date, not only is it the perfect size to carry all your wares, but its also super high quality."
Cou Cou Intimates
The Rina Dress:
"Can you ever go wrong with a little black dress.?"
3. Savannah Elizalde
Kookai
Ariel Low Rise Midi Skirt
"For me, this skirt is a true wardrobe staple. Not only is it incredibly chic, but I've also found it to be super versatile and easy to style."
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
"Not only do these Massimo Dutti ballet flats elevate an outfit, but they're super comfortable too. I’ve walked over 10,000 steps in them without a single blister!"
DISSH Boutiques
Mina Straw Cupro Lace Midi Dress
"I utterly adore the lace contrast on this dress, it strikes the perfect balance between ultra-feminine and chic."
Dragon Diffusion
Rosanna mini tote
"This has quickly become my ultimate everyday bag, it’s so versatile and pairs so well with every look."
Reformation
Santino Knit Top
"A classic wardrobe essential you’ll reach for season after season."
4. Ellie Delphine
Shop Ellie's Picks:
ASOS DESIGN
Rib Midi Dress
"I love a tank maxi dress as they're so easy to wear and style on warmer days. Add a long necklace, a cute pair of flip flops and voilà, you're sorted."
M&S
Knot Button Detail Puff Sleeve Top
"This top plays on many of my favourite autumn trends— balloon sleeves, pankou knots. But somehow it still manages to hold a timeless quality."
Whistles
Plum Cotton Ruched Bodice Dress
"This 100% cotton dress is so pretty and romantic. Its the perfect style to take from summer to autumn."
Almada Label
Bias Satin Pants,
"I could see myself wearing these satin pants paired with a t-shirt and minimal accessories for my next travel outfit."
H&M
Jersey Pencil Skirt
"Picture this a pencil midi skirt styled with a 3/4 sleeve top. That’s the outfit—cool and understated"
5. Hetty Appleton-Miles
Shop Hetty's Picks:
LENY
Babydoll Flare Pants
" I love supporting small brands and Leny is one of those whose quality isn't just in the garment, its also in the brand story and aesthetic. These flares, well, they're one of my favourites for everyday wear."
De Savary London
Brown Suede Trench Coat
"Whats not to love about outerwear that is so chic and can make you look this expensive."
Atelier Ninety Five
Linen Balloon Trouser
"This is an elevated statement piece that still feels like it can be worn day-to-day."
DeMellier
The Stockholm
"When I'm after a bag that is sleek yet functional, DeMellier is the place I go."
COLD EDGES JEWELLERY
Siente Gold
"If you're after the most elevated jewellery that you can wear again and again, you need to shop Cold Edges."
6. Lena Farl
Shop Lena's Picks:
Mango
100% Leather Flip Flop
"A pair of simple black flip flops are always on my wish list. They instantly make any outfit feel effortless while remaining polished enough to wear from the beach to the city."
The Row
90's Bag
"The Row 90s bag is the perfect minimalist investment piece. I love its timeless silhouette, understated luxury and the fact that it elevates even the simplest outfit."
The Frankie Shop
Emersyn Capri Pants
"Capri pants are having a real comeback, and this pair strikes the perfect balance between modern and refined. They’re incredibly versatile and I know will pair beautifully with oversized shirts or fitted knits."
Chanel
Oval Sunglasses CH5416
"A pair of sleek black oval sunglasses is my finishing touch year-round. They add instant sophistication to any look while remaining timeless enough to wear season after season."
COS
Sculpted-Shoulder Merino Wool Jumper
"Personally, a beautifully made knit is a wardrobe staple. I love this one for its premium merino wool, impeccable structure and subtle sculptural shoulders that make it feel elevated without trying too hard."
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.