I Asked 6 Stylish Insiders for Their Dream Autumn Wish Lists—This Is What They Sent Me

From comfortable heels to stunning suede trenches, this is what the chicest women in fashion are shopping ahead of autumn.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki&#039;s avatar
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4 fashion people offer their minimalist autumn wishlist 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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If I had to pick a favourite season, it would unequivocally be autumn. As much as I love summer's sunny days and the pretty blouses and breezy linen shorts that the season calls for, as soon as August rolls around, my mind can’t help but wander to Fall.

Perhaps its because I know that the buzzy energy of Fashion Week is days away, or maybe I’m just a sucker for a cropped trench coat and jeans. Either way, as a Brit, when you’ve spent the last four months dressing for extreme heat, the new season feels like a well-needed switch-up.

But of course, autumnal dressing brings its own questions. Are suede jackets still in? Is chocolate brown still cool? As I scrolled through new-in sections, I was no closer the the answer, so, knowing I needed a little help I turned to the one group of women more tapped into the zeitgeist than me. The stylish content creators filling my social media feed.

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@hetty.appletonmiles

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

Not only did they answer all of my burning questions (spoiler alert: suede and brown are still very much in) but they provided me with the goods. Yes, I have their autumn wish lists.

Think transitional dresses, heeled pumps that take the ache out of walking and sculptural accessories that make a bold statement. Any one of these pieces will take you into the new season with a bang. So if you're burning to know what made the cut, keep scrolling to shop their autumn wish lists below.

6 Minimalist Wish Lists I'll Be Shopping This Autumn

1. Franny Fyne

frannfyne shares her minimalist influencer autumn wish list 2026

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Shop Franny's Picks:

2. Débora Rosa

deborabrosa

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Shop Debora's Picks:

3. Savannah Elizalde

@savannahelizalde

(Image credit: @savannahelizalde)

4. Ellie Delphine

slipintostyle

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop Ellie's Picks:

5. Hetty Appleton-Miles

@hetty.appletonmiles

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

Shop Hetty's Picks:

6. Lena Farl

lenafarl

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Shop Lena's Picks:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.