Okay, I Want to Wear Anine Bing's New Fall Collection on the Streets of Paris—It's So Chic

Beautiful staples ahead.

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Model wearing an Anine Bing coat and an Hermes bag.
(Image credit: @aninebing)

Effortless, elevated, and elegant—these three Es define classic Parisian style, in my opinion, and describe Anine Bing's fall 2026 collection. Fittingly, this marks the brand's first collection designed entirely out of its new Paris studio. Every piece feels effortlessly wearable, timeless, and distinctly cool. Honestly, I could totally envision myself wearing many of the pieces because of their Parisian-chic nature.

You can catch a glimpse of Anine Bing herself in a fantastic high-neck jacket and find more of the gorgeous and sophisticated items from the campaign (shot in Paris) below. There's also an edit of my favorite pieces. Even if you won't be in Paris anytime soon (sadly, I won't be), these modern selects let you capture that effortless street style wherever you are.

Anine Bing style.

(Image credit: @aninebing)

Anine Bing fall 2026 campaign.

(Image credit: Anine Bing)

Anine Bing fall 2026 campaign.

(Image credit: Anine Bing)

Anine Bing fall 2026 campaign.

(Image credit: Anine Bing)
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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.