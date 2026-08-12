Okay, I Want to Wear Anine Bing's New Fall Collection on the Streets of Paris—It's So Chic

Effortless, elevated, and elegant—these three Es define classic Parisian style, in my opinion, and describe Anine Bing's fall 2026 collection. Fittingly, this marks the brand's first collection designed entirely out of its new Paris studio. Every piece feels effortlessly wearable, timeless, and distinctly cool. Honestly, I could totally envision myself wearing many of the pieces because of their Parisian-chic nature.
You can catch a glimpse of Anine Bing herself in a fantastic high-neck jacket and find more of the gorgeous and sophisticated items from the campaign (shot in Paris) below. There's also an edit of my favorite pieces. Even if you won't be in Paris anytime soon (sadly, I won't be), these modern selects let you capture that effortless street style wherever you are.
ANINE BING
Pascale Maxi Trench
Sleeves!
ANINE BING
Lee Sweater
I love the Lee Sweater.
ANINE BING
Sahara Jacket
Flawless silhouette.
ANINE BING
Judy Dress
Wait, picture a blazer over this dress.
ANINE BING
York Scarf
Style this scarf around your neck, on your bag, and so on.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.