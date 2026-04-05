Jeans and a T-Shirt Look Chicest When Worn With This Emerging Jacket Trend

Inherently elegant, the funnel neckline brings an element of drama, its sculptural shape elongating the neck. Yet, grounded by the timeless design of the classic trench coat shape, the design feels wearable yet notably chic.
Capable of elevating your everyday basics, such as jeans and a tee, the inherently sophisticated layer makes your basics feel much more considered. Making a case for the item's versatility, Olivia Munn stepped out in a sleek interpretation of the trend. Styling her funnel-neck trench with tailored black trousers and delicate strappy sandals, she offered a polished silhouette that leans into the jacket’s inherently sophisticated mood.
Where leather jackets can skew grungy, denim reads casual, and bombers feel distinctly sporty, the funnel-neck trench delivers elegance every time.
While Kallmeyer’s version, worn by Munn, has already sold out, there’s no shortage of equally chic options available this season. Scroll on to discover my edit of the very best.
Shop Funnel Neck Trench Coats:
Mango
Funnel Neck Buckle Trench
The fresh cream shade makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
& Other Stories
Funnel-Neck Trench Coat
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Mango
Oversized Funnel Neck Trench
I'd easily believe you ifvyou told me this was designer.
Mango
Funnel Neck Cropped Trench Coat
This also comes in a rich shade of chocolate brown.
Stradivarius
High-Neck Trench Coat
Style this with denim to elevate an everyday look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.