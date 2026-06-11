Fashion People Are Ditching Their White Tees for This Trending Basic

Suddenly, everyone is reaching for this forgotten wardrobe basic to look cool this summer.

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An image of the striped top trends, one of summer&#039;s biggest trends for 2026.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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If you were to have asked me a few years ago about whether I would be lusting over a striped top this summer, I would’ve told you that the trend had been retired long ago, alongside the pleather leggings, wedge trainers and faux-fur gilets that millennials religiously paired with them. Now, if you were to pose the same question, you’d get an entirely different response.

An image of @oliviagraceherring wearing a striped top with grey cropped tracksuits.

(Image credit: @oliviagraceherring)

It’s bizarre to think what a few years out of fashion’s favour can do to a silhouette, as this summer is seeing a resurgence of simple striped tops once only sported by adherents of the French aesthetic. As formally beloved Breton stripes were—especially throughout the 2010s, by twee enthusiasts Alexa Chung and the matriarch of artistic minimalism, Phoebe Philo, during her tenure for Céline—the striped top redux is ushering in a new era of bold hues and candy-colour combinations splashed across in saturated horizontal lines.

An image of @smythsisters wearing a striped top with butter yellow trousers.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

The rise in this motif, as much of many of fashion’s most memorable trends, can be traced back to Mrs. Prada, specifically her designs for Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2024 collection. Continuing to mine preppy subcultures, she recontextualised the collegiate styles of indie sleaze Ivy League types from the late 2000s—think: the frat bros and tech guys from The Social Network—by presenting a range of oversized blazers, slinky bubble skirts and, of course, striped tops.

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An image of the striped top trend on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 runway.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Now, after a slow burn, the striped top is here to claim its spot as the most revered summer basic. And after a reign of quiet luxury and muted minimalism, I can’t think of a better antidote than these saccharine tops. Whilst there will always be a place for those crisp white t-shirts and clean cut ribbed tank tops, I’m following suit with the style set and pairing these newfound wardrobe essentials with other balmy fundamentals like cobalt trousers and red-and-black flip-flops. High-octane and effortlessly elevated, shop the trend ahead.

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