If you were to have asked me a few years ago about whether I would be lusting over a striped top this summer, I would’ve told you that the trend had been retired long ago, alongside the pleather leggings, wedge trainers and faux-fur gilets that millennials religiously paired with them. Now, if you were to pose the same question, you’d get an entirely different response.
It’s bizarre to think what a few years out of fashion’s favour can do to a silhouette, as this summer is seeing a resurgence of simple striped tops once only sported by adherents of the French aesthetic. As formally beloved Breton stripes were—especially throughout the 2010s, by twee enthusiasts Alexa Chung and the matriarch of artistic minimalism, Phoebe Philo, during her tenure for Céline—the striped top redux is ushering in a new era of bold hues and candy-colour combinations splashed across in saturated horizontal lines.
The rise in this motif, as much of many of fashion’s most memorable trends, can be traced back to Mrs. Prada, specifically her designs for Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2024 collection. Continuing to mine preppy subcultures, she recontextualised the collegiate styles of indie sleaze Ivy League types from the late 2000s—think: the frat bros and tech guys from The Social Network—by presenting a range of oversized blazers, slinky bubble skirts and, of course, striped tops.
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Now, after a slow burn, the striped top is here to claim its spot as the most revered summer basic. And after a reign of quiet luxury and muted minimalism, I can’t think of a better antidote than these saccharine tops. Whilst there will always be a place for those crisp white t-shirts and clean cut ribbed tank tops, I’m following suit with the style set and pairing these newfound wardrobe essentials with other balmy fundamentals like cobalt trousers and red-and-black flip-flops. High-octane and effortlessly elevated, shop the trend ahead.
Shop the Striped Top Trend:
Reformation
Rowan Crew Tee
An elite outfit.
Reformation
Asher Oversized Long Sleeve Tee
Just so chic.
Prada
Striped Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
It would be remiss of me to exclude this designer option.
ZARA
Striped Knit Top
This is made to be worn whilst holding an Aperol Spritz.
ZARA
Short Sleeve Striped Knit Top
All your jeans will look far cooler with this summer trend.
H&M
Long-Sleeved Cotton Top
Slouchy and soft, you'll wear this whilst lounging at home or running errands.
Jil Sander
Logo-Embossed Striped Cotton T-Shirt
Polished and effortless.
MATTEAU
Breton Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
With a slight bateau neckline, this cotton-jersey blend will feel like butter on your skin.
PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL
Mae Striped Stretch-Jersey T-Shirt
The most tasteful adopters of this trend aren't shying away from unexpected or polarising colour combinations.