The last few weeks of summer are approaching faster than anticipated. Those 8 p.m. sunsets are about to come to a close, and the constant envelope of warmth is going to be replaced with a steady breeze and chill in the air. Pre-fall is almost here, but in the interim, It girls are still wearing summer-friendly outfits until fall arrives in full force. For example, Zoe Saldaña was spotted wearing a summer ensemble comprised of three basic items: a tank top, Bermuda shorts, and ballet flats. Yes, that's it.
Saldaña took the "less is more" approach with her all-black basics, including a Brandon Maxwell bodysuit, Vaquera lace-trim shorts, and Maison Margiela ballet flats. Looking cool, especially during the last few weeks of summer, doesn't require much overthinking. The simpler you go, the more stylish you look. It's all about effortlessness, and Saldaña proves my point.
If you agree, keep scrolling to re-create Saldaña's easy-to-copy summer uniform and shop more fitted tank tops, Bermuda shorts, and ballet flats.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.