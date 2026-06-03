My Apologies, Jeans—This Pant Trend Makes My Work, Travel, and Weekend Outfits Just as Chic

Okay, before we get too deep into this, I'm a denim devotee, especially relaxed-fit jeans, and certainly wear jeans weekly. But over the last eight months, a new pant trend has completely redefined my personal style. Hello, drawstring pants.
This pant trend is a staple for many fashion people for its effortlessly chic nature. (Check out some style inspiration above.) And I get it. I started last fall with a pair of Tibi pants I ordered from Shopbop to try as an alternative to jeans for traveling. I wanted something loose and roomy that felt more comfortable and would be forward styled with my go-to basics. The Tibi pants hit, and I adored how they looked with a simple white tee and sweater, and I got many compliments on them for their cool shape. The bonus is that they basically feel like sweatpants. Since then, I've ordered a few different variations of these pants and a few others to give my jeans a break from time to time. I continue to wear them on the airplane, to work when I travel, and on the weekends. Styling-wise, I'll pair them with everything from a white tee and sneakers to a blazer and ruched loafers. I typically tuck in the drawstring and tuck in the tee to give them a more polished and refined feel.
Okay, I know I just rambled with my ode to my drawstring pants, but the bottom line is that I think they're worth a try if you want a denim alternative that's cool, relaxed, and fashionable. I rounded up my favorite drawstring pants to suit a variety of styles, including the Tibi pair I wear, linen options for summer, satin picks, fun cropped silhouettes, and more.
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My Fashion Editor–Approved List of the Best Drawstring Pants
Tibi
Active Knit Winslow Pants
This is the first pair of drawstring pants I bought. The gorgeous color and cool shape give my look an easy yet directional vibe.
Tibi
Crispy Nylon Winslow Pants
These nylon pants can also be dressed up. They almost look like silk! I live in them.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Hopefully, these pants won't be out of stock by the time you're reading this.
Leset
Kyoto Carpenter Pant
Fashion people basically live in these pants.
J.Crew
Luna Pant in Cotton Poplin
These gorgeous pants come in a few different colors.
ZARA
Satin Drawstring Pants
Tna
Interstate Linen Balloon Pant
Balloon pants are having such a moment.
Open Edit
Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants
These pants look more expensive than they are.
Chan Luu
Techno Taffeta Barrel Pants
Caslon
Easy Wide Leg Linen Pants
You'll get so much wear out of these pants.
DONNI
The Linen Drawstring Pant