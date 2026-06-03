My Apologies, Jeans—This Pant Trend Makes My Work, Travel, and Weekend Outfits Just as Chic

Comfy and cool.

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Okay, before we get too deep into this, I'm a denim devotee, especially relaxed-fit jeans, and certainly wear jeans weekly. But over the last eight months, a new pant trend has completely redefined my personal style. Hello, drawstring pants.

This pant trend is a staple for many fashion people for its effortlessly chic nature. (Check out some style inspiration above.) And I get it. I started last fall with a pair of Tibi pants I ordered from Shopbop to try as an alternative to jeans for traveling. I wanted something loose and roomy that felt more comfortable and would be forward styled with my go-to basics. The Tibi pants hit, and I adored how they looked with a simple white tee and sweater, and I got many compliments on them for their cool shape. The bonus is that they basically feel like sweatpants. Since then, I've ordered a few different variations of these pants and a few others to give my jeans a break from time to time. I continue to wear them on the airplane, to work when I travel, and on the weekends. Styling-wise, I'll pair them with everything from a white tee and sneakers to a blazer and ruched loafers. I typically tuck in the drawstring and tuck in the tee to give them a more polished and refined feel.

Okay, I know I just rambled with my ode to my drawstring pants, but the bottom line is that I think they're worth a try if you want a denim alternative that's cool, relaxed, and fashionable. I rounded up my favorite drawstring pants to suit a variety of styles, including the Tibi pair I wear, linen options for summer, satin picks, fun cropped silhouettes, and more.

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My Fashion Editor–Approved List of the Best Drawstring Pants

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.