As summer nears and UK temperatures rise, I'm focused on finding easy yet elegant pieces for my summer capsule wardrobe. And with dress season just around the corner, securing a versatile throw-on style that can work for the day or night is now a top priority. Now, don’t get me wrong, I’ll still reach for my versatile jeans and linen trousers in the meantime, but when summer officially comes around, I always rely on dresses as my low-effort, high-reward option for an instantly polished look.
My fabric of choice? You might initially be thinking of breezy linen dresses that will keep me cool on those hot days to come. And although they’ll never go out of style and I’d never, ever get rid of mine, the truth is that they can require a lot of upkeep. Between the constant ironing in the mornings and fears of the crumpled material running the risk of looking unpolished throughout the day, I’m on the hunt for a no less versatile but much more low-maintenance dress style to see me through the warmer months. Enter the cotton dress.
Airy, light, chic, and a world away from crinkly linen, cotton dresses are just as breathable and ideal for the warm weather that we'll (hopefully) be able to experience until early autumn. But the best part? You can opt for this easy throw-on dress in any silhouette, colour or length of your choosing. Whether you’re a minimalist like me or a bolder maximalist kind of dresser, there’s something to suit every style and budget this season. And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below.
From H&M to YSL, keep scrolling to discover the 27 best cotton dresses to shop for summer 2026 and beyond.
The Best Cotton Dresses Under £100
H&M
Tie-Strap Cotton Dress
So pretty.
Abercrombie
100% Cotton A&f Bra-Free Dylan Mini Dress
This mini butter yellow iteration is perfect for holidays.