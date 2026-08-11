7 Autumn Fashion Trends You Can Start Wearing Now to Get Ahead of the Crowd
It might be summer outside, but the runways are seasons ahead. Want to know what everyone will be wearing long before autumn hits? Keep scrolling to see the runway trends that will work both now and later.
I'm not one to will away summer, but there’s something undeniably exciting about the first signs of autumn dressing. Just as summer’s barely-there silhouettes begin to lose their appeal (and honestly, I'm a little bit tired of the same maxi dress and sandal combo), a new season of richer textures, deeper hues and clever layering comes into focus. But, before I fully embrace chunky knits and winter coats, there’s the upcoming transitional period to navigate—and this year, it’s looking particularly stylish.
Keen to get ahead of the crowd, I've been thinking about the autumn runway trends that are already making their way into our wardrobes, but don’t require a complete seasonal overhaul. Instead, now is the perfect time to give your favourite summer pieces a fresh perspective—styling a strapless dress with sleek flats now, and swapping sandals for loafers later. Or, introducing a mini skirt to your rotation now, only to add a knee high boot in a few months time. With just a few key new-season trends, suddenly your existing wardrobe will feel entirely refreshed, and you'll also be way ahead of the curve.
From the print poised to dominate the months ahead to the controversial trend you'l fashion insiders wearing outside of the shows, these are the summer-to-autumn transitional trends worth knowing about now.
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1. Bandeau and Strapless
Style Notes: What might feel at first glance feel to be a very obvious summer trend is actually about to be one of autumn's most prevalent silhouettes—the strapless top and dress. Showing this much bare skin does feel more inline with heatwave temperatures, but designers like Calvin Klein, Jil Sander and Hèrmes make a compelling case for evening bandeaus that make your décolletage the star of the show. You may already own a strapless dress for summer, and now you can make it cold-weather appropriate by wearing it again in autumn with cardigans, and in winter with a boxy wool coat.
Shop Strapless Tops and Dresses:
Matteau
Strapless Ruched Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Summer sunshine in a dress.
Klayd
Drape Tube Dress
Such a strong silhouette.
Ninetypercent
Lilly Twist Front Bandeau in Mocha
An amazing find in the Ninetypercent sale.
Free People
The Carrie Tube
Stock up on these basics.
2. Checks
Style Notes: Ever since Bottega Veneta changed the way we thought about the humble flannel by opening their SS '23 show with a baggy, camel check shirt, they have remained a staple in fashion insider's wardrobes. Three years later, we're still check obsessed, but this time around they're a little more ladylike—styling up pussybow blouses, collarless jackets and of course, sweeping maxi skirts. Take tips from Acne and Chloé and try layering checks on checks for a fashion-forward print clash that feels cooler than summer florals.
Shop Checks:
COS
Box-Pleat Checked Wool Midi Skirt
This whole outfit is worth recreating right now.
M&S
Checked Funnel Neck Windbreaker Jacket
A bestseller on the M&S website right now.
& Other Stories
Cap Sleeve Midi Dress
Now this is how to make checks feel elegant.
With Nothing Underneath
The Oversized: Thick Brushed, Blue and Green Check
I love these shades of green and blue.
3. Mini Skirts
Style Notes: With so much fanfare around shorts this season (long shorts, silk shorts, bloomers, you name it), all has been a little quiet on the mini skirt front. Never fear micro skirt fans, the cropped hem is back for autumn/winter, surprisingly shown on the runways with a summer-coded bare leg. What you wear up top matters though, and McQueen's chunky turtleneck and Dior's brushed wool jacket are exactly the kind of heavy duty layer to help keep out the cold.
Shop Mini Skirts:
Miu Miu
Chino Miniskirt
The teeny, tiny mini you saw all over the style set.
Sister Jane
Dream Riviera Brooch Mini Skirt
This also has a matching jacket, so you can double up for an opulent, transitional look.
Nobodys Child
Brown Heritage Check Pleated Mini Skirt
So good with a patent knee high boot.
H&M
Tie-Detail Twill Skirt
This could have stepped straight off the runway.
4. Underwear as Outerwear
Style Notes: Whether you consider this a micro trend, a styling hack, or a fully-fledged moment in fashion, exposing ones underwear is still considered tasteful under the right circumstances. We often see sheer clothing filter into collections in time for spring, usually in the form of gauzy, pastel pieces, but for autumn/winter, mastering after-dark layering requires moody, sheer pieces and statement bras, or exposed corsetry and suspenders a la Zimmermann. But how does one make this work for the everyday I hear you ask? Plunging v-necks, unbuttoned shirts, and sheer blouses, that will show a hint of your favourite equally see-through bra.
Shop Sheer Pieces:
Reformation
Eli Oversized Shirt
This comes in 7 key core colours, and 13 seasonal versions.
Fruity Booty
Lace Shania Bra
I've never seen a piece of Fruity Booty underwear that I didn't love.
Weekday
Sheer Long Sleeve Shirt in Dark Grey
The collar and sleeve detailing is so on trend.
Agent Provocateur
Lucky Demi Cup Plunge Underwired Bra
Worth flashing.
5. Boat Necks
Style Notes: We had to wait a while for an interesting neckline trend, and then 2025 was all about the uber-high funnel-neck. I'm not saying that the high-neck is gone for good, but after an entire year of funnel-neck jackets and shirts, it's time for your neck to breathe. The runways answer? The understated boat neck, the once considered "dated" neckline, offering a slash across the collarbone, and reaching the shoulders. If bandeaus aren't your thing, you could start here. There's something about basic boat necks that feel dressier than your average crew neck tee.
Shop Boat Necks:
COS
SCULPTED BOAT-NECK BLOUSE
Subtle, but so sleek.
ARKET
Boat-Neck Cotton Blouse
How to make a great white blouse even better.
Reformation
Prescott Dress
The boat neckline changes the whole dress.
ASOS DESIGN
3/4 Sleeve Top With Boat Neck in Red
I'm tempted to buy one of each of the eight colours.
6. Big Cat Energy
Style Notes: If you needed further proof that fashion works in cycles, the return of another animal print should be evidence enough. After zebra, mock croc, and of course spotted deer, tiger stripes brought big cat energy to the runways for A/W, a slightly welcome change from leopard and cheetah spots. Tiger print has already started to land in stores well ahead of the seasonal shift, so although you might be tempted to invest in a faux fur coat, there are still plenty of summer options too: think sheer blouses, dresses, and of course accessories that will add a point of interest to an all white fit.
Shop Tiger Stripes:
ViX Paula Hermanny
X Rosie Huntington-Whitely Ro Top in Brown
This is one for your holiday packing list.
ZARA
Animal Print Wide-Leg Trousers With Drawstrings - Tiger - 4
Once the word gets out, these could go viral.
Rat and Boa
JOVANNA DRESS
Rat and Boa are experts in gorgeous, sensual dresses. Squint and this gives tiger energy.
& Other Stories
Zebra-Print Leather Tote
I can't believe that this is still in stock!
7. Camel Jackets
Style Notes: If summer is the little white dress, autumn is the long brown trench, but until we're ready to commit to longline pieces again, may I suggest the short, camel jacket. Light enough to throw on over minis or zip up over jumpers, this alternative is for those suffering from trench coat fatigue. Chanel's casual approach to the jacket may have seen it layered over track tops, but Stella McCartney's camel + leather trouser pairing takes a more elevated direction, proving just how versatile this simple jacket can be.
Shop Camel Jackets:
Sézane
Bobby Jacket
Trust Sézane to get such a French staple right.
THE COUTURE CLUB
Ruched-Waist Funnel-Neck Faux Suede Jacket
You can't go wrong with utility for autumn/winter.
Reiss
Suede Cropped Bomber Jacket in Neutral
All in sumptuous suede.
Rohe
Hooded Anorak | Beige
This anorak is particularly cool with the pop of red underneath.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.