9 New Elegant COS Buys That Will Sell Out Before Autumn Arrives

From merino wool cardigans to balloon-tailored trousers, these nine pieces from COS are going straight in my basket for autumn.

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COS early autumn buys
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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As much as I love the hot weather and dressing for the summer months, I must admit, I am so looking forward to reintroducing jeans and light knits into my wardrobe. Our favourite brands have started slowly trickling pre-fall collections into their stores with autumn on the horizon, and signs of the new season trends are starting to emerge. I, for one, headed straight to the new-in section of COS to gain inspiration for the season ahead.

We’re slowly heading into that tricky transitional phase of dressing where it’s not quite warm enough for big coats, but it’s too cold for floaty dresses. Now is the time when I start to get ahead and begin thinking about what my autumn wardrobe is going to look like – rather than waiting for late September and being taken off-guard. I want to feel prepared, so I’ve got a seamless wardrobe switch and outfit formulas already in place.

COS is my go-to high-street brand for capsule wardrobe staples. Their structured silhouettes, versatile basics and high-quality fabrics are a no-brainer for me. If there's one thing I love, it's the way in which the pieces can be seamlessly mixed and matched with my existing wardrobe, making curating outfits so much easier.

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I’ve scoured the new-in section of COS and rounded up nine pieces I’ve got my eye on already to invest in for my early-autumn wardrobe.

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Chloe Gallacher
Chloe Gallacher

Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal. 