9 New Elegant COS Buys That Will Sell Out Before Autumn Arrives

As much as I love the hot weather and dressing for the summer months, I must admit, I am so looking forward to reintroducing jeans and light knits into my wardrobe. Our favourite brands have started slowly trickling pre-fall collections into their stores with autumn on the horizon, and signs of the new season trends are starting to emerge. I, for one, headed straight to the new-in section of COS to gain inspiration for the season ahead.
We’re slowly heading into that tricky transitional phase of dressing where it’s not quite warm enough for big coats, but it’s too cold for floaty dresses. Now is the time when I start to get ahead and begin thinking about what my autumn wardrobe is going to look like – rather than waiting for late September and being taken off-guard. I want to feel prepared, so I’ve got a seamless wardrobe switch and outfit formulas already in place.
COS is my go-to high-street brand for capsule wardrobe staples. Their structured silhouettes, versatile basics and high-quality fabrics are a no-brainer for me. If there's one thing I love, it's the way in which the pieces can be seamlessly mixed and matched with my existing wardrobe, making curating outfits so much easier.
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I’ve scoured the new-in section of COS and rounded up nine pieces I’ve got my eye on already to invest in for my early-autumn wardrobe.
Cobalt blue is set to be a huge colour trend this autumn.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
COS is my high-street go-to for denim and this pair went straight in my basket.
COS
Rounded Short Trench Jacket
There's something so chic about a cropped trench coat.
If there's one thing I love for a new season, it's a new bag.
Striped t-shirts have been so on-trend this year and I predict this one will sell-out.
COS
Pleated Cotton-Blend Balloon Trousers
A tailored trouser is so versatile in an autumnal wardrobe.
COS
Oval-Buckle Leather Belt
Belts give a chic finishing touch to a look.
COS
Minimal Leather Ballet Flats
Closed toe shoe season is almost upon us and these ballet flats make that realisation easier to bear.
COS
Cutaway-Collar Striped Cotton-Blend Shirt
Wear alone or layer it over a plain white tee.
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COS
Funnel-Neck Cotton Trench Coat
A trench coat is such a classic in an autumnal wardrobe.
COS
Sailor-Collar Knitted Top
This feels so much more elevated than a jersey polo neck top.
COS
Denim Barrel-Leg Trousers
White jeans don't have to be reserved for summer months–wear it with a deep chocolate brown knit to make it feel more autumnal.
COS
Rounded Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
This is a piece you'd get so much wear out of and bring out year after year.
COS
Funnel-Neck Denim Jacket
The deep indigo denim and boxy silhouette gives this such an elevated finish.
I love the styling of this and will absolutely be recreating it.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
This immediately went in my basket.
COS
Oversized Boxy Cotton T-Shirt
A good basic tee is such a versatile capsule piece that can be worn alone or layered with knits.
COS
Merino Wool High-Neck Top
I love the contrast of the red along the neckline.
COS
Curved Domed Earrings
Add to your every day jewellery rotation.
COS
Cotton Long-Sleeved Top
COS is my go-to for chic basics.
COS
Crinkled-Jersey Shirt
This can be worn with so many other pieces to curate new looks each time.
COS
Polka-Dot Silk Skinny Scarf
A silk scarf adds that chic finishing touch to any look.