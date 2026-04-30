In New York and Paris, Fashion People Are Styling Their Blazers In These 6 Fresh Ways

You're likely heard your fashion-forward friends wax poetic about a capsule wardrobe—a curated edit of everyday essentials. At the heart of it all? A blazer. It's the kind of piece that instantly elevates whatever you pair it with, from a special-occasion dress to a simple tee and jeans. But if you've found yourself reaching for the same tried-and-true combinations, look to It girls in New York and Paris, who are offering a masterclass in fresh, unexpected ways to style the closet staple.
These women excel at assembling I-never-thought-of-that outfit formulas—and lately, they've been breathing new life into their blazers. With summer right around the corner, consider this your cue to adopt their sartorial tricks—new season, new style, right? It can be as simple as a black blazer and low-rise slouchy denim or, for something more statement-making, a pair of lace pants.
Ahead, check out six ways the fashion set in New York and Paris is styling their blazers this season.
Classic Black Blazer + Slouchy Jeans
An outfit brimming with basics needn't be boring. The key to adding interest? Play with proportions. A fitted blazer layered over a relaxed white button-up and low-rise baggy denim reads both polished and effortlessly undone.
Shop the Look
MANGO
Gabi Blazer
Universal Standard
Elbe Stretch Poplin Shirt Classic Fit - White
JOE'S JEANS
The Ryan
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
White Blazer + Lace Pants
A luxe blazer balances out statement pants—like lace bottoms, for example. For a sultry spin on the look, wear the blazer sans shirt underneath. From there, lean into the summer mood with accessories like a woven bucket bag.