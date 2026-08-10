It's Here: The Most Important and Prettiest Shoe Trend of Fall 2026

Many months ago, we made our predictions on the fall 2026 shoe trends that will become the most noteworthy. While our runwaypredictions are never far off, the first glimpses of fall fashion are beginning to take shape, which means it's time to revisit the footwear silhouettes to know. It may not technically be fall yet, but there's already one specific shoe trend that's resonating both in the designer collections and IRL, and it's set to be one of the major styles of the season: satin finishes
On the runways, that looked like a pair of '90s-inspired square-toe pumps in sumptuous black and red satin at Michael Kors, heeled mules with a loafer-like shape at Carven, and buckle-adorned kitten heels at Conner Ives. The trend has taken a much more casual, everyday appeal on the street, however, with the rise of satin ballet flats and satin sneakers that fashion people have been incorporating into their warm-weather outfits. The specific styles that are in the lead include Miu Miu's pretty Plume Sneakers and Reformation's royal purple ballerinas.
Here, discover the satin-shoe trend on the fall/winter 2026 runways and on fashion people, and then shop our favorite pairs.
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On the F/W 26 Runways
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Satin Flats
Calling all ballet-flat lovers. This is the next micro-trend you need to know. As ballerinas become less of a trend and more of a staple, we've seen them evolve season over season, and for fall '26, I'm calling it now: Satin styles are set to be the It flats of the moment.
Reformation
Charlie Taye Ballet Flat
Herbert Levine
Sleep on It Satin Mules
COS
Satin Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Satin Ballerina Flats
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Cassia Bow-Detailed Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Flats
Jil Sander
Ballerina Prince Shoes
ROGER VIVIER
Rose Vivier Embellished Cutout Satin Ballet Flats
Satin Heels
The fall/winter 2026 runways were replete with satin pumps, and they gave an elegant finish to the season's best skirt and dress ensembles. Some of the prettiest pairs on the market come in dazzling colors like ruby red, deep teal, and royal purple and offer a vivid pop of color against an otherwise neutral outfit.
Versace
Gianni Satin Heels
Alaïa
Cube Mule Heels
Reformation
Natasha Wedge
Jimmy Choo
Love 85 Heels
ZARA
Buckle Detail Heels
Reformation
Inez Pump
Satin Sneakers
I'm not saying we told you so, but we did call out satin sneakers as a key style to know this spring. Since then, the momentum behind the trend has only snowballed. Designer pairs from Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten are easily the most in-demand, but as more retailers get on board, I'm starting to see pretty satin styles all over, from COS to Adidas.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.