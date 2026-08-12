So, you’ve seen those photos of Margot Robbie at the airport wearing longline tailored shorts from resolutely minimal brand Beare Park and are wondering how else to wear a long-shorts outfit this summer. As the Australian actress indicated in this viral albeit controversial travel ensemble, long shorts have officially dethroned micro hemlines as the silhouette of the moment.
Such is the volatile nature of the trend cycle. After a period of shorts as small as a pair of knickers, a silhouette pioneered by Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu in their respective spring/summer 2023 and autumn/winter 2023 collections, the fashion set is now reaching for pairs that fall just below the knee. (Ideal for those who ever just shave the lower half of their legs anyway.)
Now, the pendulum is swinging in the other direction, with styles reminiscent of boudoir-approved bloomers, dad-core Bermuda shorts and Pirates of the Caribbean-esque pantaloons all reigning supreme. On the spring/summer 2026 runways, long short outfits could be spotted everywhere, from Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s debut collection for Loewe in Paris to Matthieu Blazy’s first cruise show for Chanel in Biarritz.
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Elsewhere, long shorts are cropping up everywhere from Marseille to Manhattan. Offering a breezy approach to summer dressing, long shorts not only provide excess coverage that makes them appropriate for offices, but also an insouciant ease that will make any off-duty look appear more casually cool.
As Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri and Ella Hunt have all proven, styling them with a heeled shoe and softly tailored essentials like a fitted T-shirt or oversized blazer will instantly make you look relaxed and elegant. The key to a chic long shorts outfit comes down to the precise pair you choose. Tailored options will provide a more collegiate effect, whilst sporty elongated basketball-esque shorts will benefit from a more traditionally feminine top to offset the masculine shape. Denim shorts are the easiest to style, with the structured fabric and lived-in colour adding an element of contrast to your look.
Ahead, Who What Wear UK has compiled a definitive guide to styling your long short outfits this season. From elevated wardrobe essentials to innovative combinations you might not have previously considered, continue scrolling through for inspiration.
7 Chic Long Short Outfit Ideas to Wear in Summer 2026
1. Long Shorts + Long-Sleeved Shirt + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: If you don’t have a direct line to Danielle Goldberg, celebrity stylist extraordinaire who works with the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Greta Lee and Jessie Buckley, like Ayo Edebiri does, why not make like London-based influencer and Who What Wear Editor in Residence Monikh Dale? Taking the cardinal elements of The Bear actor’s outfit, she’s made it a little more wearable and accessible by switching out the heels for a pair of flip-flops—ok, they’re from The Row, but still—and a pendant necklace. As Monikh always highlights through her looks, it’s that basics will be anything but boring when styled with contemporary pieces like shield sunglasses and pendant necklaces.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Asher Oversized Long Sleeve Tee
Reformation's basics are definitely never boring.
The Frankie Shop
Marfa Pleated Twill Bermuda Shorts
The Frankie Shop should be your first port of call for modern tailoring.
LE MONDE BERYL
Suede Flip Flops
The Row's flip-flops might be a sell-out, but these Le Monde Beryl styles feel quite similar in their colouring.
2. Long Shorts + Embroidered Camisole + Raffia Bag
Style Notes: Long denim shorts—or “jorts"—have become a definitive mainstream style this summer. After first being exclusively relegated to the wardrobes of East London and Brooklyn creatives, it finally seems that fashion has turned its attention to this oft-underlooked style. However, if you don’t plan on hanging a carabiner from the belt hook, styling these might not come as second nature to you. A word to the wise: when wearing longer shorts, you can balance out the extra fabric with something a little lighter on top, be it a tank top or strappy camisole. If you want to look like you’ve wandered straight out of Le Marais, opt for a delicate embroidered top before pairing it with a bandana and raffia bag.
Shop the Trend:
DÔEN
Aphra Crochet-Trimmed Ramie Top
Doên is the bedrock for what all dreamy, elegant staples should be based upon.
ZARA
Relaxed Fit Mid-Waist Denim Bermuda Shorts
You'll wear these Zara shorts well into September.
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
Beloved by Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber, the A.Emery Kinto flip-flops are made of comfortable leather and feature a slimline shape.
3. Long Shorts + One-Shoulder Top + Heeled Flip-Flops
Style Notes: When you hear the phrase “long shorts”, your mind might immediately jump to a pair of linen or cotton poplin shorts that you’d wear on your holiday. But as the best-dressed adherents of this trend are showcasing, there’s more to this style than just a pair with an elasticated waist. Enter: Camo shorts. Combining the utilitarian nature of cargo trousers with the trend-forward appeal of camo print, a Y2K trend that has recently been co-signed by Alexa Chung and Iris Law, this long shorts style breathes new life into a conventionally timeless piece. Channel your inner Destiny’s Child by pairing it with racer sunglasses and kitten-heel flip-flops.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Asymmetric Neckline Cotton Top
This linen-effect top is lightweight and breathable.
Jaded London
Cadet Camo Shorts
Though you might feel like a teenager in the 2000s wearing these, you certainly won't look like one.
Gucci
Women's Vittoria Thong
Gucci's Vittoria thong sandals were one of the hottest products of Q2, according to Lyst's official index of sought-after styles.
4. Long Shorts + Lace-Trim Top + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: From Bordeaux to Marseille, French women have all adopted long shorts as their summer uniform, especially ones that sit low on the waist, hang loose through the leg and tie up at the waist. This precise silhouette invokes this “borrowed from the boys” sensibility, as you’ve just rolled out of bed with your gorgeous lover and thrown on the bottoms he wore for this tryst. To make it feel less like underwear-as-outerwear, add some coquettish touches like a pouch bag and a lace-trim top.
Shop the Trend:
Reiss
Satin Lace-Detail Cami Top
The lace trim is subtle but so effective.
Reformation
Sandy Short
Now it's hard to play favourites, but if there were one pair of long shorts in this edit that I'd buy immediately, this pinstripe pair would certainly be at the top of my wish list.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
From the rounded toe to the oversized bow, these feel both chic and classic.
5. Long Shorts + Black Blouse + Two-Toned Shoes
Style Notes: Speaking of stylish Parisiennes, their collective adoration for vintage pieces is making more antique-inspired shapes come to the fore, like these ruffle-trim long shorts. A hybrid between a pair of capri leggings and bloomer trousers, this cropped style defies the rules of what a long short is usually regarded to be. Embrace your inner Marie Antoinette or Olivia Rodrigo and wear something that you’d wear lounging about the Palace of Versailles.
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H&M
Fine-Knit Cowl-Neck Blouse
The cowl neckline offers just a glint of skin for a sensual-yet-safe-for-work look.
Saint Laurent
Lace-Cuff Pants
If money were no object, I'd certainly be investing in this Saint Laurent pair.
Alias Mae
Celeste Heel
Two-tones and square-toes are two of the biggest shoe trends of the season.
6. Long Shorts + Pointelle Tank-Top + Heeled Mules
Style Notes: Floral jacquard and silk taffeta have been two of the biggest micro trends, so it should come as no surprise to see them come together for a pair of long shorts. This fluorescent style, spotted on British content creator Lucy Williams, highlights how subversive twists on timeless shapes, especially when featuring a prominent motif, will make you appear far more agenda-setting and trend-forward than just wearing a typical pair of long shorts. The pointelle knit tank top is the perfect finishing touch, too.
Shop the Trend:
Gap
White Pointelle Crop Cami Top
Chances are your go-to white tank top is in need of a refresh anyway, and this GAP style is both accessibly priced and incredibly chic.
JW Anderson
Damask Woven Shorts
Though technically from the men's section, I can see this pair becoming an instant best-seller for the brand.
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Heeled Sandals With Embellished Detail
Strappy sandals will never lead you astray.
7. Long Shorts + Leather Top + Heeled Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Of course, if your wardrobe is filled with core pieces like long jean shorts, you can always count on a rotation of exciting tops to complement them perfectly. In this case, the leather top contrasts perfectly with the denim, creating a visual tension that’s rooted in materiality, rather than anything superfluous like colour or texture. As those with excellent taste will know, it’s sometimes about investing in finer fabrics like suede and lace to make a look more engaging.
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St Agni
Leather Square Neck Top
Hailey Bieber has worn this exact piece, and I've been dreaming of owning it ever since.
Free People
We the Free Montana Shorts
Despite being known for bohemian staples, Free People's denim selection is second to none.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.