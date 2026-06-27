In the midst of the June-to-July peak heat, the last item of clothing anyone is thinking about is a pair of pants. The only item worth wearing in the sweltering heat is a dress. I’ve seen a plethora of dresses here in NYC and all over my Instagram feed. While out and about, I noted a few dress trends that I kept seeing IRL. Then it occurred to me that many of these dresses were also in my Instagram feed. It girls seem to be interested in seven specific, yet very different dress trends, but they are all suitable for all of summer’s offerings.
Each dress trend fits a different aesthetic; therefore, whatever your personal style is, any of these dresses could fit your daily wardrobe for the season. If you’re on the hunt for a new go-to summer dress, look no further. Keep scrolling to learn more about the biggest dress trends of the summer and shop each trend.
Babydoll Dresses
You can thank Olivia Rodrigo for popularizing the babydoll dress. While it’s a polarizing trend in the fashion scene, most It girls are in the camp of wearing babydoll dresses with a pair of boots, similarly to Rodrigo. Adding boots adds a fun contrast to your outfit. If you want to elevate your outfit, though, wear your babydoll dress with a pair of kitten heel pumps or thing sandals. Either way, if you’re into this trend, I found a few pretty options.