As a fashion editor, I'm constantly asked for fashion advice, and one of the most common questions is always about workwear. It makes sense really, given work is where we spend most of our time, yet it’s also where getting dressed can feel the most repetitive and, in summer especially, unexpectedly tricky.
When temperatures rise, even the most reliable office wardrobe can start to feel slightly off. Tailoring feels too heavy, layering becomes impractical and the effortless pieces we rely on outside of work don’t always translate into something that still feels polished enough for the office. It’s a balancing act between comfort and looking put-together that can be surprisingly hard to get right five days a week.
Over time, I’ve realised that the answer isn’t having more clothes, it's knowing exactly what fabrics and cuts will work hardest. That’s where a more considered summer work wardrobe comes in. Not a strict capsule in the traditional sense, but a focused edit of staples that take the guesswork out of getting dressed.