I constantly scroll through Pinterest and Instagram to find inspiration for my next manicure, so it's usually only a matter of time before I start to pick up on key styles that define the season. In spring, we saw everything from polka dots and micro art to soap nails and mixed berry nails.
Now that we're far enough into summer, the standout trends happening on a global level couldn't be clearer. "I think nail trends are influenced by a mix of fashion, beauty, social media, celebrities, and what's happening culturally around the world," says Jacqueline Pham, celebrity manicurist for Color Street. "Runway colors and fashion trends help dictate trending shades, while [social media] can turn a specific nail shape, color, or design into something that goes viral with global reach quickly."
To give you the full rundown, I created a list of the top six looks to put on your radar with the help of a few industry experts. Read on for the full list.
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6 Summer Nail Trends Dominating This Season
Seashell Nails
Seashells have taken over the request lists of nail artists worldwide. Whether they're done using 3D art or painted on with a chrome or cat-eye finish, nail techs are constantly finding new ways to incorporate this design into hundreds of manicures.
Essie
Nail Polish in Peach Side Babe
Beetles
Builder Gel for Nails
Essie
Nail Polish in Gilded Galaxy
3D Texture
Three-dimensional nails have been around all summer, and I honestly wouldn't be surprised if it carried into fall. I've seen everything from ocean-themed looks to molten-metal manicures that carried over from spring paired with more vibrant colors. When it comes to executing this trend, the world is your oyster.
modelones
Chrome Liner Gel Nail Polish
BELLEBOOST
Silver and Gold Nail Charms Beads
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish Chrome Top Coat
Goth Nails
Celeb nail artists have been taking on goth nails for A-listers like Dua Lipa and Lily Collins, so it's no surprise to see this trend on our global list. In fact, celebrity manicurist Imarni Ashman previously told Who What Wear that black and other deep shades like black cherry can make any summer tan pop.
Essie
Nail Polish in Wicked
OPI
Reykjavik Has All the Hot Spots Nail Lacquer
Chanel
Rouge Noir
Mismatched Nails
I've been eyeing mismatched nails all summer and even noticed people getting creative with the help of press-on nails when they didn't want to spend hours at the salon. You can make each nail a different color or focus on different designs, like these blue ones.
Essie
Nail Polish in To Me From Me
Artdone
Nail Striping Tape Lines Kit With Nail Art Pens Liner Brushes
Essie
Nail Polish in Put It on Ice
Red Nails
When you think of red nails, your first thought might not be summer, but as celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen previously told Who What Wear, this bold shade can be worn year-round. "Red always makes a statement, but in summer, it feels even more vibrant against sun-kissed skin," she said.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Cajun Shrimp
Essie
Nail Polish in Forever Yummy
Beetles
Gel Nail Polish in Cinematic Red
Nude Nails
In case you missed it, bare nails are one of the biggest nail trends happening right now. But for those who can't go without polish, nude nails are a popular alternative. "Clean, sheer neutrals and barely-there shades continue to be huge globally," says Pham. "People are gravitating toward manicures that look polished and expensive without feeling overdone."
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.