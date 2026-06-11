Like It or Not, This Is the Sandal Trend Cool Girls are Styling With Shorts, Jeans and Dresses This Summer

Fashion's coolest dressers are wearing embellished mesh slippers this summer. Scroll to discover the style's origins and shop the best pairs on the market.

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The embellished mesh slippers fashion trend summer 2026.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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As fashion appears to turn away from quiet luxury and minimalist outfits (for this season, anyway), shoe trends are following suit. In fact, to say we’re in our "fun shoe era" is fitting. Think Zoë Kravitz's divisive clogs or dusty suede lace-up desert boots à la Mary-Kate Olsen; in 2026, polarising—or "ugly"—shoes are officially a thing. The newest controversial shoe on the scene has far more humble origins than its current "cool-girl" status belies, and may even be familiar.

Embellished mesh slippers fashion trend summer 2026. Ruby Lyn wears them with white shorts and a camo print tank top.

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

We're talking about embellished mesh slippers, and the pairs gracing the feet of fashion people in summer 2026 bear a striking resemblance to the Chinese mesh slippers that have long been a fixture in many Hispanic, Black and Asian households. TikTok's trendsetters actually declared these "grandma slippers" the hottest shoe of the season in summer 2024, and two years on, it seems they're back in rotation.

One of the latest slew of throwback Y2K shoe trends Gen Z has resurrected, the embroidery, sheer fabrication and maximalist embellishments perfectly suit the extravagant, more-is-more mood defining summer 2026, whilst the flat footbed and backless silhouette offer the same nonchalant ease that the generation typically gravitates towards when dressing.

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The embellished mesh slipper fashion trend summer 2026. Image of the Balenciaga Spring/summmer 2016 fashion show where the white shoes where showcased by Alexander Wang.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chinese slipper-inspired mules first broke into luxury fashion back in 2015, when Alexander Wang's Balenciaga caused a stir by showcasing mules resembling Chinese slippers in its spring/summer 2016 show. Two seasons later, New York-based label Gypsy Sport showcased the backless design again, in a variety of colours and adornments. Nevertheless, a decade on from these collections, they're back.

fashion person mv.tiangue wears the embellished mesh mule fashion trend summer 2026. She wears blue jeans a red polo, green jacket and red and gold embellished mules.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Whether styled with white cargo shorts and a camo-print tank top like Ruby Lyn (pictured above), or used to add pizzazz to denim through vivid tones of red in a Marie-Victoire Tiangue way, these shoes are an easy way to brighten up even the simplest of looks. Scroll to shop embellished mesh slippers below.

Shop the Embellished Mesh Slippers Trend

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.