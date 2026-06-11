Like It or Not, This Is the Sandal Trend Cool Girls are Styling With Shorts, Jeans and Dresses This Summer

We're talking about embellished mesh slippers, and the pairs gracing the feet of fashion people in summer 2026 bear a striking resemblance to the Chinese mesh slippers that have long been a fixture in many Hispanic, Black and Asian households. TikTok's trendsetters actually declared these "grandma slippers" the hottest shoe of the season in summer 2024, and two years on, it seems they're back in rotation.
Chinese slipper-inspired mules first broke into luxury fashion back in 2015, when Alexander Wang's Balenciaga caused a stir by showcasing mules resembling Chinese slippers in its spring/summer 2016 show. Two seasons later, New York-based label Gypsy Sport showcased the backless design again, in a variety of colours and adornments. Nevertheless, a decade on from these collections, they're back.
Whether styled with white cargo shorts and a camo-print tank top like Ruby Lyn (pictured above), or used to add pizzazz to denim through vivid tones of red in a Marie-Victoire Tiangue way, these shoes are an easy way to brighten up even the simplest of looks. Scroll to shop embellished mesh slippers below.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.