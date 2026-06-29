I remember spotting the sarouel trouser trend early last year when some of my favourite gorpcore influencers started wearing the Snow Peak gather pants. Voluminous and full of movement, they brought a whole new silhouette to some of fashion's favourite pieces, from Salomon trainers to technical jackets.
It wasn't long before this trouser shape was picked up by other style tribes, and as of today they are one of the most popular trousers for summer, competing with barrel-legs and bloomers for top place.
When a new trouser silhouette comes around, one of the first problems we face is figuring out what shoes work best. I jumped on this trend as soon as I could but found myself sticking to trainers as that had always been my styling reference point. With some trial and error as well as sarouel trousers in a variety of different fabrics and colourways, I was able to come up with some fool-proof combinations that will see me and my favourite trousers through the summer season.
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So whether you're new to the sarouel trouser trend or are looking to step out of your comfort zone, below I have compiled an edit of the best shoes to pair with them. Read on to find out more.