7 Classic Trends Every Chic Parisian Will Wear This Fall

While the trend cycle is ever-evolving and moving at what feels like lightning speed, there are timeless, classic trends that are fail-proof. These trends may not get all the love on TikTok or Instagram all the time, but they'll always be included as the foundation of many outfits. Parisian dressers know this. That's why their style is always copy-worthy, and not to mention easy to copy.
Fashion people in Paris embrace the less-is-more approach. Which is why they look so chic year-round, but particularly during fall. They are always wearing seven specific trends that are deemed classic. They're all minimal, easy to style, and effortlessly elegant. Think sleek shoes and accessories, simple silhouettes, clean lines. I compiled these seven trends to share with you, reader, because dressing like you're a Parisian doesn't have to be hard.
Keep scrolling to learn more about the seven classic trends Parisians will be wearing this fall, and shop each trend.
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Sleek Loafers
My pair of loafers gets dusted off as soon as the temperature drops. Slipping them on with any outfit makes you look ten times more put together for fall. You can style them with a pair of jeans and the perfect boxy T-shirt or if it's chillier out, a fitted sweater and chic trousers will do the trick. Loafers are much more versatile than we give them credit for.
Shop Sleek Loafers
G.H.BASS
Blythe Penny Loafer
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Arrow Loafers
Tory Burch
Classic Platform Lug Sole Loafers
Madewell
The Grayson Penny Loafers
J.Crew
Winona Lug-Sole Penny Loafers in Burnished Leather
Satin Slip Skirts
A satin slip skirt will never not be a classic trend. It's elegant, delicate, and layers beautifully for fall. Whether you like a form-fitting bias-cut or an A-line fit like the outfit below, a satin slip skirt will never steer you in the wrong direction. Style one with a lightweight sweater, or T-shirt, or button-down of your liking and slip on a pair of shoes that make you feel like taking on the day.
Shop Satin Slip Skirts
Babaton
Slip Satin Maxi Skirt
Carine Gilson
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
Citizens of Humanity
Lace Trimmed Skirt
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Midi Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Lace Trim Silk Midi Skirt
Plaid Button-Downs
Not all trends are created equal. Plaid button-downs don't get enough love, but they are the perfect classic trend to wear when you need a neutral top that isn't too boring. Some patterns can be too busy for the fall season, but plaid is a timeless one. They're a great item to wear while in this in-between weather we're experiencing. Wear yours with a pair of shorts if it's not too chilly, or a pair of baggy jeans and sandals.
Shop Plaid Button-Downs
Burberry
Emma Check Cotton Shirt
Toteme
Classic Check Button Down Top
Rails
Bishop Plaid Button Up Shirt
Massimo Dutti
100% Linen Check Snap Button Shirt
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Logo-Embroidered Checked Cotton-Twill Shirt
Silk Pants
Silk pants were quite popular among the fashion-forward this past spring, and now the pendulum is coming back for more this fall. They make an outfit look delicate and intentional with minimal effort involved. You can style them with a top in matching flowy, sheen material or contrast your elegant pants with a casual T-shirt.
Shop Silk Pants
COMME SI
Silk-Bias Straight-Leg Pants
SKIMS
Lightweight Satin Straight Leg Pants
LESET
Barb Wide Leg Satin Pants
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants
Aya Muse
Ilyra Pants
Knee-High Boots
Knee-high boots are a no-brainer, classic shoe trend. They instantly elevate an outfit. Every fall they return without fail. You can style them in various ways, whether with a slip dress and coat like the outfit below, or with a pair of jeans and a lightweight sweater, it's safe to say knee-high boots are fool-proof. That's why they live in my personal hall of fame of classic trends.
Shop Knee-High Boots
Reformation
Remy Knee Boots
Schutz
Mikki Up Knee High Boots
STAUD
Wally Flat Boots in Mahogany
AEYDE
Sabrina 35 Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Suede Riding Boots
East-West Bags
An East West bag will never get old, IMHO. It's not too basic, but understated enough to go with everything. I'm not surprised French women are loving the bag trend. We've seen the East West bag many times last year around this time, and the trend returning just proves that it's a classic trend, indeed.
Shop East-West Bags
Reformation
Sofia East West Shoulder Bag
MARGESHERWOOD
Soft Boston Bag
LIÉ STUDIO
The Lou Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Helios - Black
Freja New York
Mercer Bag
Contrast-Collar Jackets
Contrast collars have been spiking slowly, but surely in popularity. Actress Joey King was spotted in one and now I can't seem to stop noticing them. It seems the Parisians have caught on or maybe even started wearing the trend first. Either way, it's utterly chic and the perfect micro-detail to a fall outfit. You can style yours with a simple white tan and black jeans like the look below.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.