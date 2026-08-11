7 Classic Trends Every Chic Parisian Will Wear This Fall

These items are always a must-have.

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Published In Features
french women wearing classic trends
(Image credit: @salome.mory; @sylviemus_ ; @sabinasocol)
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While the trend cycle is ever-evolving and moving at what feels like lightning speed, there are timeless, classic trends that are fail-proof. These trends may not get all the love on TikTok or Instagram all the time, but they'll always be included as the foundation of many outfits. Parisian dressers know this. That's why their style is always copy-worthy, and not to mention easy to copy.

Fashion people in Paris embrace the less-is-more approach. Which is why they look so chic year-round, but particularly during fall. They are always wearing seven specific trends that are deemed classic. They're all minimal, easy to style, and effortlessly elegant. Think sleek shoes and accessories, simple silhouettes, clean lines. I compiled these seven trends to share with you, reader, because dressing like you're a Parisian doesn't have to be hard.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the seven classic trends Parisians will be wearing this fall, and shop each trend.

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Sleek Loafers

My pair of loafers gets dusted off as soon as the temperature drops. Slipping them on with any outfit makes you look ten times more put together for fall. You can style them with a pair of jeans and the perfect boxy T-shirt or if it's chillier out, a fitted sweater and chic trousers will do the trick. Loafers are much more versatile than we give them credit for.

a woman wearing a black sweater, brown pants, and black loafers

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

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Satin Slip Skirts

A satin slip skirt will never not be a classic trend. It's elegant, delicate, and layers beautifully for fall. Whether you like a form-fitting bias-cut or an A-line fit like the outfit below, a satin slip skirt will never steer you in the wrong direction. Style one with a lightweight sweater, or T-shirt, or button-down of your liking and slip on a pair of shoes that make you feel like taking on the day.

a woman wearing a gray sweater, black lace-trim skirt, and sneakers

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

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Plaid Button-Downs

Not all trends are created equal. Plaid button-downs don't get enough love, but they are the perfect classic trend to wear when you need a neutral top that isn't too boring. Some patterns can be too busy for the fall season, but plaid is a timeless one. They're a great item to wear while in this in-between weather we're experiencing. Wear yours with a pair of shorts if it's not too chilly, or a pair of baggy jeans and sandals.

a woman wearing a plaid shirt, white shorts, and black flip flops

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

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Silk Pants

Silk pants were quite popular among the fashion-forward this past spring, and now the pendulum is coming back for more this fall. They make an outfit look delicate and intentional with minimal effort involved. You can style them with a top in matching flowy, sheen material or contrast your elegant pants with a casual T-shirt.

a woman wearing a creme silk shirt and pants, and black mules

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

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Knee-High Boots

Knee-high boots are a no-brainer, classic shoe trend. They instantly elevate an outfit. Every fall they return without fail. You can style them in various ways, whether with a slip dress and coat like the outfit below, or with a pair of jeans and a lightweight sweater, it's safe to say knee-high boots are fool-proof. That's why they live in my personal hall of fame of classic trends.

a woman wearing a brown dress, black coat, and brown knee-high boots

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

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East-West Bags

An East West bag will never get old, IMHO. It's not too basic, but understated enough to go with everything. I'm not surprised French women are loving the bag trend. We've seen the East West bag many times last year around this time, and the trend returning just proves that it's a classic trend, indeed.

a woman wearing a black jacket, white pants, white flats, and black east-west bag

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

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Contrast-Collar Jackets

Contrast collars have been spiking slowly, but surely in popularity. Actress Joey King was spotted in one and now I can't seem to stop noticing them. It seems the Parisians have caught on or maybe even started wearing the trend first. Either way, it's utterly chic and the perfect micro-detail to a fall outfit. You can style yours with a simple white tan and black jeans like the look below.

a woman wearing a contrast collar jacket, white tank top, and black pants

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

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Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.