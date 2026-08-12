After years of a neutral, quiet-luxury colour palette and sleek silhouettes dominating the fashion set, the pendulum has slowly been swinging towards all things hyper-eclectic and singing with eccentric colour, and in 2026, fashion has reached a colourful peak.
Forget your run-of-the-mill colour combos (though, yes, black and white do make at least one appearance in this roundup). This season is all about colours that make an entrance; think sea hues of teal paired with hot pink, or sumptuous shades of olive finished with a punchy pop of red. These are the colour combos that maintain the euphoric energy of the high fashion runways, just styled up in a slightly more approachable way. So, don't just stand there; scroll to discover the seven trendiest colour combinations you can expect to see everywhere for the rest of this year.
The 7 Coolest Combos to Wear Through Until Autumn
1. Olive + Tomato Red
Style Notes:Pops of red have long held the style set's attention, but if you're looking for subtle sophistication, why not temper it with olive green? Its muted undertones soften the intensity of this tomato shade, grounding its vibrancy and creating a look which feels altogether far more decisively done. This is how to do playful colour with a more grown-up feel.
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Shop the Colour Combo:
Nobody's Child
Khaki Linen-Blend Boxy Jacket
This jacket comes in sizes 4–18.
Ganni
Melissa Flip Flop
There are still some sizes left in this super-popular style.
Sézane
Redo Jacket
This waistcoat would look chic with a pair of black capri leggings and red ballet flats.
STAUD
Bellaria Ruched Top
Slouchy draped tops have been one of this year's biggest trends.
Damson Madder
Reversible Jerry Crop Trench Coat
If you missed out on this viral trench coat last spring, I'm happy to report that its back in a full size range.
Onitsuka Tiger
Gymnarina
All the coolest girls on my social media feed have been wearing Gymnarinas this season.
2. Ecru + Sky Blue + Cognac
Style Notes: As I said before, white was always going to feature in this edit, but if you’re looking to shake things up from its purist connotations, pair it with sky blue and cognac in 2026. Whilst the blue brings an immediate visual lift, the browns warm up the freshness of the palette, creating a look which is equal parts polished and carefree. Bonus points if you throw in some black for a cooler gravitas.
Shop the Colour Combo:
ALIGNE
Saffron Knot Fastening Satin Shirt
Frog-fastened shirts have been all over my social media feed this summer.
Sézane
Jade Shirt
Layer over a white tank top with red sport shorts this season.
DeMellier
The Midi New York
A Who What Wear UK editor favourite.
Reformation
Mira Two Piece
Such an elegant two-piece.
DISSH
Peyton Collarless Woven Blazer
This would pair well with matching loafers and white jeans.
Allsaints
Clay Funnel Neck Suede Cropped Jacket
I know this style will be sold out by autumn.
3. Butter Yellow + Magenta + Chocolate
Style Notes:Butter yellow, magenta and chocolate: who’d have thought this unlikely colour combination could work quite so well? With butter yellow bringing a warm softness to any look, the trick to keeping the hue from feeling too saccharine is to ground it with shades which have a little bite. Enter hot pink. Packed with pop-punk appeal, Jess Cheng (pictured above) balances the eccentricity with a blue body and burgundy raglan to create a cooler, more fashion-forward look.
Shop the Colour Combo:
COS
Sheer Pintucked Skirt
I love a piece with pintucks; it's such an expensive-looking design detail.
Alaïa
Ballet Flats
If it's good enough for Margot Robbie…
Reformation
Cooper Heeled Sandal
I'd always advise you size up in Reformation footwear, as they tend to fit quite narrow.
Frame
The Serene Top
I thought my blouse collection was set until I stumbled across this pretty powder blue iteration.
THE ATTICO
Deep V Blouse
Bury me in this blouse.
Reformation
Iris Knit Top
The sculptural shape makes this more than a simple butter-yellow top.
4. Aquamarine Blue + Mauve
Style Notes: By now, I’m sure you’ve noticed that aquamarine blue has been crowned the shade of the summer. Blending millennial mint with splashes of cyan, light blue and seafoam green, this watery hue has swept through the wardrobes of the fashion set, bringing coastal sensibility with it. However, if you want to transition the shade into the cooler months, you’ll need to ground its breezy foundations. Take Linda Sza's weekend look (pictured above), for example. Set amongst the rich energy of maroon, the freshness is quietened, transforming the colour into something moodier and distinctly autumnal. And with cooler weather fast approaching, what's better than a way to make summer's favourite pieces work overtime?
Shop the Colour Combo:
Reformation
Dorthea Top
This sculptural top would elevate your every date-night outfit.
Alo Yoga
Micro on Duty Jacket
This corduroy bomber jacket has jumped to the top of my wish list.
Massimo Dutti
Satin Midi Skirt With Pockets
It has pockets!
Anthropologie
The Juliet Cardigan
This is a reminder to invest in your cosy cardigans early.
FEMME LA
Maeve Slipper
Forget princess shoes—these are as regal as they come.
The Frankie Shop
Lenora Straight Pants
Can you ever go wrong with a straight-leg trouser?
5. Sky Blue + Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: If you’re a pared-back dresser who has happened upon this edit, don’t worry—I’ve found the perfect colour combo for you, too. Consider sky blue and chocolate brown as your new neutrals: familiar enough to slot easily into your capsule wardrobe but with just enough contrast to keep things feeling fresh. With the same refinement as black, brown has a softer, more enveloping quality. When finished with the lightness of sky blue, you can create an outfit which feels subtly direct but still far from overly busy.
Shop the Colour Combo:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend
This relaxed shirt will stay in you capsule wardrobe for years.
Salomon
XT-6
A fashion person's favourite trainer.
Elleme
Trousse Woven Leather
I love this bag for its minimalist boxy shape and intricate woven pattern.
Style Notes: It's impossible to find a more statement-making colour combination than poppy red and teal blue. Bouncing off each other's vibrancy, these two shades create an unapologetically bold contrast guaranteed to turn a head or two. Whilst the saturated pairing does all the talking, a fail-safe way to add a more playful finish is with print. Be bold and opt for an animal print à la Maxine Wylde (pictured above), if you dare.
Shop the Colour Combo:
FUCHSIA SHAW
The Arden Coat
This jacket will be everywhere by September.
Jimmy Choo
Jelly Drop 50
These jelly shoes have been top of my wish list since they dropped.
SIR
Asymmetric Linen Top
Your new going-out top.
Stradivarius
Japanese Short Sleeve T-Shirt
This is exactly how I plan to be dressing on a cooler day.
Massimo Dutti
100% Linen Surplice Mini Dress
Finish with a cropped trench coat and loafers on a cooler day.
Collusion
Batwing Top
Batwing tops have been all over my social media feeds.
7. Teal Blue + Hot Pink + Chartreuse
Style Notes: If you’re an avid reader of Who What Wear UK, you’ll already know that hot pink is back, just a little different. Less Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie in The Simple Life and more Avril Lavigne circa 2000; this time around, the shade is steeped in grunge, grit and a cooler-than-cool energy. So, if you’re looking to soften its rebellious streak, look towards the subdued shades of teal. A chartreuse twist adds a cooler, unexpected tone, and both dampen the pink's intensity to create a powerful look which feels both powerful and modern.
Shop the Colour Combo:
& Other Stories
Frill Detail Top
Style with brown Bermuda shorts and thong sandals to really let this style pop.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
I'm obsessed with silk taffeta trousers right now.
Gucci
Silk Satin Shirt
The most attention-grabbing shirt I've seen.
H&M
Tiered Strappy Dress
This also comes in orange and a patterned light beige.
LE SUNDIAL
Lee Velvet Clutch
Take it from me: pouch bags are about to be everywhere this autumn.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.