Not Black and White—The Coolest Dressers Are Opting for Bold Colour Combos This Season

If you want to dress like a cool girl this year, these bright colour combinations should be on your mood board. Scroll to see them below.

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Four fashion people wear the trending colour combos discussed in this piece.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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If you’re reading this, I would suspect it's because you’re already well acquainted with the potency of colour play. Psychedelic prints and vibrant patterns may well be fixtures in your styling toolkit, and aquamarine, hot pink and tomato red were in your vocab long before this summer's colour renaissance. But it is almost ironic that in the year that Pantone names Cloud Dancer (an ethereal shade of white) its colour of the year, dopamine-inducing colour combinations have suddenly surged in popularity.

After years of a neutral, quiet-luxury colour palette and sleek silhouettes dominating the fashion set, the pendulum has slowly been swinging towards all things hyper-eclectic and singing with eccentric colour, and in 2026, fashion has reached a colourful peak.

kianaamn

(Image credit: @kianaamn)

Forget your run-of-the-mill colour combos (though, yes, black and white do make at least one appearance in this roundup). This season is all about colours that make an entrance; think sea hues of teal paired with hot pink, or sumptuous shades of olive finished with a punchy pop of red. These are the colour combos that maintain the euphoric energy of the high fashion runways, just styled up in a slightly more approachable way. So, don't just stand there; scroll to discover the seven trendiest colour combinations you can expect to see everywhere for the rest of this year.

The 7 Coolest Combos to Wear Through Until Autumn

1. Olive + Tomato Red

@annawinck

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Style Notes: Pops of red have long held the style set's attention, but if you're looking for subtle sophistication, why not temper it with olive green? Its muted undertones soften the intensity of this tomato shade, grounding its vibrancy and creating a look which feels altogether far more decisively done. This is how to do playful colour with a more grown-up feel.

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2. Ecru + Sky Blue + Cognac

@evie_mills

(Image credit: @evie_mills)

Style Notes: As I said before, white was always going to feature in this edit, but if you’re looking to shake things up from its purist connotations, pair it with sky blue and cognac in 2026. Whilst the blue brings an immediate visual lift, the browns warm up the freshness of the palette, creating a look which is equal parts polished and carefree. Bonus points if you throw in some black for a cooler gravitas.

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3. Butter Yellow + Magenta + Chocolate

thejesscheng

(Image credit: @thejesscheng)

Style Notes: Butter yellow, magenta and chocolate: who’d have thought this unlikely colour combination could work quite so well? With butter yellow bringing a warm softness to any look, the trick to keeping the hue from feeling too saccharine is to ground it with shades which have a little bite. Enter hot pink. Packed with pop-punk appeal, Jess Cheng (pictured above) balances the eccentricity with a blue body and burgundy raglan to create a cooler, more fashion-forward look.

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4. Aquamarine Blue + Mauve

@linda.sza

(Image credit: @linda.sza)

Style Notes: By now, I’m sure you’ve noticed that aquamarine blue has been crowned the shade of the summer. Blending millennial mint with splashes of cyan, light blue and seafoam green, this watery hue has swept through the wardrobes of the fashion set, bringing coastal sensibility with it. However, if you want to transition the shade into the cooler months, you’ll need to ground its breezy foundations. Take Linda Sza's weekend look (pictured above), for example. Set amongst the rich energy of maroon, the freshness is quietened, transforming the colour into something moodier and distinctly autumnal. And with cooler weather fast approaching, what's better than a way to make summer's favourite pieces work overtime?

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5. Sky Blue + Chocolate Brown

amaka.hamelijnck

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: If you’re a pared-back dresser who has happened upon this edit, don’t worry—I’ve found the perfect colour combo for you, too. Consider sky blue and chocolate brown as your new neutrals: familiar enough to slot easily into your capsule wardrobe but with just enough contrast to keep things feeling fresh. With the same refinement as black, brown has a softer, more enveloping quality. When finished with the lightness of sky blue, you can create an outfit which feels subtly direct but still far from overly busy.

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6. Poppy Red + Teal

maxinewylde

(Image credit: @maxinewylde)

Style Notes: It's impossible to find a more statement-making colour combination than poppy red and teal blue. Bouncing off each other's vibrancy, these two shades create an unapologetically bold contrast guaranteed to turn a head or two. Whilst the saturated pairing does all the talking, a fail-safe way to add a more playful finish is with print. Be bold and opt for an animal print à la Maxine Wylde (pictured above), if you dare.

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7. Teal Blue + Hot Pink + Chartreuse

rebeccaferrazwyatt

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: If you’re an avid reader of Who What Wear UK, you’ll already know that hot pink is back, just a little different. Less Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie in The Simple Life and more Avril Lavigne circa 2000; this time around, the shade is steeped in grunge, grit and a cooler-than-cool energy. So, if you’re looking to soften its rebellious streak, look towards the subdued shades of teal. A chartreuse twist adds a cooler, unexpected tone, and both dampen the pink's intensity to create a powerful look which feels both powerful and modern.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.