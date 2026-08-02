Minimalists and Maximalists Agree: This Is the Chicest Way to Wear Colour

A pop of colour has long been one of fashion's chicest styling tricks—here's how to make it feel fresh for summer 2026.

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Influencers Johanna Lager, Mv Tiangue and Tori Van Breugel wearing pop of colour outfits.
(Image credit: @johannalager @mv.tiangue @torivanbreugel)
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As a fashion editor, it's not just trends that I see come and go, but styling hacks too. There was a moment when we all thought the French tuck was the answer to every outfit conundrum, while waist belts were once used to cinch everything from dresses to blazers.

In 2023, a 'pop of red' was the hack of the moment, with The Row, Ferragamo, Prada and Stella McCartney all using bold flashes to punctuate their collections. Not only was it effective, but it bridged the gap between minimalist and maximalist dressing, making it a universal styling trick with staying power. It quickly evolved into a staple of wardrobes everywhere, with red being redefined as a neutral to the point of returning each season with the same consistency as black and white.

This season, the 'pop of red' hack is going nowhere. If anything it is the catalyst that proves the effectiveness of the formula with the hack expanding to incorporate other season defining shades, from turquoise and cobalt blue to butter yellow and tangerine orange.

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The hack can be used to add interest to an otherwise neutral look, make a statement with a trending shade, create a bold contrast or make an accessory like a bag or pair of sunglasses the focal point of your look. The possibilities are endless and open to a vast array of interpretations which is what makes it a hack that's here to stay.

So whether you're a lover of colour and want a fresh way to style your favourite hues or are looking to elevate your capsule wardrobe, I've done the hard work for you with an edit of five easy ways to style a pop of colour. Read on to find out more.

How to Style Pops of Colour for Summer 2026

1. Bold Lace Camisole + White Sarouel Trousers + Heeled Thong Sandals

Influencer Johanna lager wearing a turquoise lace camisole, sarouel trousers and heeled thong sandals.

(Image credit: @johannalager)

Style Notes: This season's turquoise revival has strong Y2K associations, especially when in the form of slinky camisoles and halternecks that defined the era. As with most vintage-based trends, the chicest way to style is to pair with more contemporary, pared-back pieces. Sarouel trousers are the relaxed contrast a statement turquoise lace cami needs, balancing both silhouette, texture and mood. Accessorise with a sleek pair of kitten heeled thong sandals and cord necklace.

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2. Long Sleeve T-Shirt + Barrel Leg Trousers + Neon Trainers

Influencer Tori Van Breugel wearing a head scarf, long sleeve t-shirt, barrel leg trousers and neon trainers.

(Image credit: @torivanbreugel)

Style Notes: Using colourful trainers as a way to inject a pop of colour into an otherwise pared-back outfit is hardly new, but this summer it's less about the predictable reds and blues and more about choosing a shade that makes more of a statement. When retro colourways have dominated for so long, head-turning neon shades feel fresh and more 'fashion girl', making simple pieces like barrel-leg trousers and long sleeve t-shirts feel cool and curated.

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