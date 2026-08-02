Minimalists and Maximalists Agree: This Is the Chicest Way to Wear Colour

As a fashion editor, it's not just trends that I see come and go, but styling hacks too. There was a moment when we all thought the French tuck was the answer to every outfit conundrum, while waist belts were once used to cinch everything from dresses to blazers.
In 2023, a 'pop of red' was the hack of the moment, with The Row, Ferragamo, Prada and Stella McCartney all using bold flashes to punctuate their collections. Not only was it effective, but it bridged the gap between minimalist and maximalist dressing, making it a universal styling trick with staying power. It quickly evolved into a staple of wardrobes everywhere, with red being redefined as a neutral to the point of returning each season with the same consistency as black and white.
This season, the 'pop of red' hack is going nowhere. If anything it is the catalyst that proves the effectiveness of the formula with the hack expanding to incorporate other season defining shades, from turquoise and cobalt blue to butter yellow and tangerine orange.
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The hack can be used to add interest to an otherwise neutral look, make a statement with a trending shade, create a bold contrast or make an accessory like a bag or pair of sunglasses the focal point of your look. The possibilities are endless and open to a vast array of interpretations which is what makes it a hack that's here to stay.
So whether you're a lover of colour and want a fresh way to style your favourite hues or are looking to elevate your capsule wardrobe, I've done the hard work for you with an edit of five easy ways to style a pop of colour. Read on to find out more.
The rubber detailing gives these sandals an edgy twist.
MILLY MAUNDER
The Fish Pendant | Brown Cord | Gold Plated
My favourite jewellery collection of the summer.
MANGO
Medium Natural Fibre Tote Bag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
A summer take on an icon.
2. Long Sleeve T-Shirt + Barrel Leg Trousers + Neon Trainers
Style Notes: Using colourful trainers as a way to inject a pop of colour into an otherwise pared-back outfit is hardly new, but this summer it's less about the predictable reds and blues and more about choosing a shade that makes more of a statement. When retro colourways have dominated for so long, head-turning neon shades feel fresh and more 'fashion girl', making simple pieces like barrel-legtrousers and long sleeve t-shirts feel cool and curated.
Shop the Look:
ASICS
Gel-Nimbus 10.1
A brand to know if you love of statement trainers.