With sunshine finally on the horizon, we’ve officially entered summer-jacket season. Warm, bright days have been few and far between so far this spring in the UK, so at the first sign of sun, lunch in the park becomes the new normal, and the bulky down coats and waterproof spring jackets are long forgotten. But as we well know, shedding the layers too soon can be a grave mistake, so if you've found yourself shivering during a sudden overcast spell of rain, you'll know that some form of lightweight layer is a good idea.
For many, the idea of investing in a summer jacket feels counterintuitive, which is why the category is often overlooked within capsule wardrobes. But since adding one to my own rotation, I've found that it's the one piece that works the hardest. A light layer to keep you warm when you need it— and even to prevent sunburn when you don't—the perfect summer jacket will be a welcome addition to your wardrobe.
Having perused the new-in sections of our favourite brands, studied the jackets cropping up on the spring/summer 2026 runways and looked at what fashion’s sleekest dressers are already leaning towards this year, five key trends started to surface. From the romantic blush hues at Chanel to the cheerful checks at Victoria Beckham, the styles of the season all feel as timeless as they look fresh.
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Pairing well with dresses and flats, jeans and loafers and of course, linen separates and sandals, each of these styles is set to earn you some points amongst the chicest dresses in your circle. Scroll to discover.
The Five Jacket Trends to Know in Summer 2026
1. Pretty in Pink
Style Notes: Not fiery red—in summer 2026, blush pink is the shade to beat. There's a romantic whimsy to this soft hue, and the pretty pastel has appeared in several collections this season. From Chanel to GDCS, Aje to Valentino, this gentle colour graced everything from structured leather jackets to satin tweed with ladylike polish. Add a joyful spin to your classic trousers and lightweight linens with the happy shade that couldn’t feel fresher in summer 2026.
Style Notes: As the star of Phoebe Philo's eponymous debut, funnel-neck jackets have quickly infiltrated the wardrobes of fashion's sleekest dressers. Think Balenciaga’s leather-cape hybrid or Khaite’s cropped utility take—oh, and of course Nanushka’s zip-up bomber. With utility at its core, fashion people are pairing these with all of their trousers this summer. And if leather isn't your bag, try a windbreaker with a pleated maxi skirt, or a tough cotton iteration styled with jeans.
Shop Funnel-Neck Jackets:
M&S
Cotton Rich Satin Look Bomber Jacket
The viral M&S bomber is back in a full size range.
ASOS DESIGN
Funnel Neck Jacket
A little Victoriana.
Allsaints
Clay Funnel Neck Suede Cropped Jacket
This supple suede iteration is really calling to me.
Reiss
Suede Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket in Chocolate Brown
Reiss's take comes in black and brown suede and is also available in both regular and petite sizes.
Free People
Chelsea Funnel-Neck Jacket
I've seen so many washed-blue funnel-neck jackets on the streets of London lately.
The White Company
Linen Funnel Neck Jacket
The collar on this jacket flattens into a regular lapel.