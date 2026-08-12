Back in 2006, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen started The Row with a simple mission: design the perfect white T-shirt. Cut to 20 years later, and The Row is hugely influential across several categories, including handbags, but it's never strayed far from its beginnings as an elevated basics brand. In other words, their designs don't exactly reinvent the wheel. (I say this with love!) Instead, they're the most luxurious, well-crafted versions of everyday staples. That's why I was immediately intrigued when I saw a shirt by The Row that Greta Lee just wore on the red carpet—because it was anything but basic.
Lee's shirt has sheer sleeves and intentionally exposes red basting stitches, which tailors use to make temporary seams when altering garments. The combination of the tulle sleeves and the undone construction makes this shirt much trendier than the majority of The Row's pared-back, ultra-simple wardrobe essentials. I'll be very curious to see if it becomes popular once it hits stores this fall. Only time will tell! In the meantime, scroll down to shop other shirts with sheer sleeves like Lee's.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.