Shelve Your Flip-Flops—Elegant Dressers Are Wearing Minis With This More Comfortable Sandal Right Now

Not into flip-flops? I’ve always found this comfortable alt much more elegant anyway.

Natalie Munro&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Emma Watson wears a while floral minidress with brown strappy sandals.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

Yes, flip-flops may be emerging as the sandal trend of summer, but in my opinion, there’s an even chicer—and considerably more comfortable—alternative that fashion people should be paying attention to instead. Spotted just this week on Emma Watson, who wore a pair whilst venturing out in Lake Como this week, the actor swapped flimsy flip-flops for ankle-strap sandals in the chicest shade of brown.

Not only are they far more practical for navigating the cobblestone streets of Italy, but there’s also something inherently elegant about a fine sandal strap delicately wrapping around the ankle. It adds a sleek point of interest, whilst the secure fit offers the confidence of knowing your shoes aren’t going to slip off at the first uneven paving stone. Because, really, there’s nothing less elegant than tripping over a flimsy shoe.

Emma Watson wears a while floral minidress with brown strappy sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling hers with a white cotton minidress and a brown woven-leather bag, Emma crafted the kind of chic, high-summer outfit I’d gladly replicate.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

A small outfit detail with outfit-enhancing energy, read on to discover and shop the chicest ankle-strap sandals to pair with minidresses—and much more—this summer below.

Shop Ankle Strap Flat Sandals:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.