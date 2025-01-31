With These 6 Shoes, All of Your Outfits Will Feel Much Trendier for 2025

Given that we’re well and truly into the new year, there’s no time like the present to ensure we’re stepping into 2025 on the right foot.

To do so, it’s worth reassessing our footwear collections to ensure a shoe capsule that balances practicality and flair. Unlike other fundamental wardrobe staples, shoes take quite the beating considering how they’re required to take us to and fro across a wide range of terrains. Investing in designer shoes or a pair like The Row’s minimalist leather sandals is only a wise decision if the only time you plan on wearing them is from your house, into a cab and then to a restaurant. However, for those of us who like what’s on our feet to protect against the elements and provide a polished finish to our looks, it’s imperative that our 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe pulls double duty.

An image of influencer @rochellehumes wearing a footwear style that should make up a 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Once upon a time, we might’ve said that finding this equilibrium was impossible, with shoes designed for either dressing up, going to work, wearing on holiday or running errands. We’ve come a long way since then though, with luxury designers, high-street stores and sportswear brands all offering up shoes that can survive your daily step count and look good whilst doing so.

This description might have you conjuring up an image of some stiletto-trainer hybrid like Sneex or Isabelle Marant’s wedges, but don't worry—in 2025, the styles making up our shoe capsule are nothing if not modern spins on timeless classics. There are new takes on retro trainer silhouettes like the Puma Speed Cat, which originated in the 2000s as an ode to '80s motocross, the Adidas Taekwondo and even the coveted Bode X Nike Astro Grabber, which references ‘70s American high-school football.

Also taking cues from the past are clogs, which were the star of the show in Chemena Kamali’s debut collection as creative director for Chloé. They're back in a big way, now offered in varying cork platform designs with studded and suede accents for slip-on-and-go elegance. Just look to Daisy Edgar-Jones for proof of how wearable they are. You’ll also see that anti-heel wedge clogs have become popular for their height, especially when paired with sculpting leggings or straight-leg jeans. Like any solid fashion fundamental, all these shoe styles can be dressed up or down with almost anything to suit various occasions.

Whether you're building your shoe capsule wardrobe from the ground up or refreshing your existing pairs for something a little more contemporary, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to the shoes you can rely on in 2025 and beyond. Uncover them all, ahead.

THE ULTIMATE 2025 SHOE CAPSULE

1. Retro Trainers

An image of influencer @himichelleli wearing a footwear style from the trending 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

Style Notes: Dries Van Noten took his final bow at his eponymous label with his spring/summer 2024 collection, in which the Belgian designer left us one last piece to covet: the leather-trimmed low-top trainers. It's fitting that these shoes were released amidst the resurgence of retro trainers and at a time when everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Emily Ratajkowski seemed unable to part with their Puma Speedcat OGs. Now, we've seen Adidas Taekwondo sneakers join this cohort, with a whole host of other styles heating up, too.

An image of influencer @emili.sindlev wearing a footwear style that makes up a 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @emili.sindlev)

Shop the Shoes:

Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

The suede sneaker that started it all.

Puma-Speedcat-OG
Puma
Speedcat OG in For All Time Red-PUMA White

These come in so many shades, but we can't pass up classic fire-engine red trainers.

Adidas-Taekwondo
adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

Featuring a sleek low profile and in soft leather, these look great with shorts and a tank top.

Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers
LOEWE
Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers in Beige

This beige style is an elevated update on a white trainer.

2. Boho Clogs

An image of influencer @monikh wearing a footwear style from the trending 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: When a shoe trend gets a collective endorsement from Sienna Miller, Georgia May Jagger and legendary supermodel Pat Cleveland, we're going to pay attention. Of course, we're talking about Chloé's Maxime Leather Wedge Sandals. But for something more wearable, we're taking cues from Daisy Edgar-Jones's soft bohemian look and Monikh Dale's lived-in yet elevated ensemble featuring the Judith Studded Leather Mules.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Daisy Edgar-Jones is seen in Midtown on July 17, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop the Shoes:

Judith Studded Leather Mules
CHLOÉ
Judith Studded Leather Mules

Slip on with a romantic blouse and wide-leg trousers.

+ Scholl Buckled Leather Clogs
RE/DONE X Scholl
+ Net Sustain Buckled Leather Clogs

These are so cute for summer.

Bobbie Studded Leather Platform Clogs
AEYDE
Bobbie Studded Leather Platform Clogs

You can never go wrong with a pair of shoes from Aeyde.

Auvergnate Mules
Rouje
Auvergnate Mules

For a French-girl approved take on the trend, go for these.

3. Suede Loafers

An image of influencer @deborabrosa wearing a footwear style from her 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Suede has stepped into 2025 on a high note, from Prada's chocolate tote to Marks and Spencer's sold-out viral suede loafers. Thanks to the popularity of the latter, we've observed velvety versions of our favourite preppy shoe taking over the high street.

An image of influencer @deborabrosa wearing a footwear style from her 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Shop the Shoes:

Napped Loafers
H&M
Napped Loafers in Dark Brown

This deep-mocha hue is so expensive-looking.

Suede Loafers
Zara
Suede Loafers

These bring a luxe Western feel we can't get enough of.

Suede Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Suede Penny Loafers

Both light and dark denim washes will look great with this tone.

Alfie Suede Loafers
AEYDE
Alfie Suede Loafers

A contemporary spin on a classic penny loafer.

4. Pointed-Toe Boots

An image of influencer @nlmarilyn wearing a footwear style from her 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: There's nothing sleeker than a pointed-toe boot. Irrespective of the heel height, the streamlined, razor-sharp shape brings an element of polish to any look. We love wearing them with a scarf blouse to bring a touch of softness.

An image of influencer @abimarvel wearing a footwear style from her 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Shop the Shoes:

Leather Pointed Ankle Boots

MANGO
Leather Pointed Ankle Boots

This architectural pair fuses a classic ankle-grazing style with a cowboy boot.

Kitten Heel Boots
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots

For a knee-skimming option, try this affordable pair.

Suede Sock Boots
H&M
Suede Sock Boots

If you're as enamoured with the suede trend as we are, these are sure to pique your interest.

Buckled Vinyl Point-Toe Ankle Boots
Ganni
Buckled Vinyl Point-Toe Ankle Boots

The sophisticated buckle detail makes this Ganni pair the perfect date-night shoe.

5. Slingback Kitten Heels

An image of influencer @symphonyofsilk wearing a footwear style from her 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: Beloved by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Dua Lipa and Lily-Rose Depp alike, slingbacks are a classic and classy shape that seemingly never fall out of favour, but since their mainstream introduction in 1957 by Gabrielle Chanel, they've undergone quite a makeover. None are more relevant than the slingback kitten heel. Giving you a put-together look but keeping your feet comfy, these are as polished for work as they are practical for surviving the commute.

An image of designer @olympiamarie wearing a footwear style from her 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @olympiamarie)

Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback in Pickle Satin W Studs

The rich-looking green-to-black ombré satin is so delicate, and the mini studs add extra charm.

Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

Style these with a cropped T-shirt dress and sheer knee-high tights for the ultimate off-duty look.

Snake-Print Pointed-Toe Slingback Kitten Heels
Charles & Keith
Snake-Print Pointed-Toe Slingback Kitten Heels

We predict that snake print will overtake leopard in 2025.

Rivada Bow-Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sling-Back Pumps
Ferragamo
Rivada Bow-Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sling-Back Pumps

The croc effect is so chic.

6. Wedge Sandals

An image of influencer @nlmarilyn wearing a footwear style from her 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Whilst the kitten heel is all about keeping you comfortably close to the ground, the wedge sandal will have you soaring above street level with poise. No longer reserved for beachy espadrilles, wedges have been reclaimed as a chic shoe style that plays with proportion and adds a bit of sturdiness to the base of your look.

An image of influencer @laraworthington wearing a footwear style from her 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: @laraworthington)

Shop the Shoes:

Patent-Leather Wedge Sandals
MAGDA BUTRYM
Patent-Leather Wedge Sandals

The patent finish on this luxe burgundy pair is divine.

Paris-Georgia-Dune-Wedge
Paris Georgia
Dune Wedge

Paris Georgia already designs elevated pieces for everyday wear, so obviously, its first foray into footwear would be no different.

Pvc-Trimmed Snake-Effect Leather Wedge Sandals
MAGDA BUTRYM
Pvc-Trimmed Snake-Effect Leather Wedge Sandals

Imagine these on a summer night.

Leather Wedge Sandals
ST. AGNI
Leather Wedge Sandals in White

So dreamy with a pair of ecru linen trousers or white jeans.

Glossed-Leather Wedge Mules
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Glossed-Leather Wedge Mules

A structural take on the mule.

Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.

