Given that we’re well and truly into the new year, there’s no time like the present to ensure we’re stepping into 2025 on the right foot.

To do so, it’s worth reassessing our footwear collections to ensure a shoe capsule that balances practicality and flair. Unlike other fundamental wardrobe staples, shoes take quite the beating considering how they’re required to take us to and fro across a wide range of terrains. Investing in designer shoes or a pair like The Row’s minimalist leather sandals is only a wise decision if the only time you plan on wearing them is from your house, into a cab and then to a restaurant. However, for those of us who like what’s on our feet to protect against the elements and provide a polished finish to our looks, it’s imperative that our 2025 shoe capsule wardrobe pulls double duty.

Once upon a time, we might’ve said that finding this equilibrium was impossible, with shoes designed for either dressing up, going to work, wearing on holiday or running errands. We’ve come a long way since then though, with luxury designers, high-street stores and sportswear brands all offering up shoes that can survive your daily step count and look good whilst doing so.

This description might have you conjuring up an image of some stiletto-trainer hybrid like Sneex or Isabelle Marant’s wedges, but don't worry—in 2025, the styles making up our shoe capsule are nothing if not modern spins on timeless classics. There are new takes on retro trainer silhouettes like the Puma Speed Cat, which originated in the 2000s as an ode to '80s motocross, the Adidas Taekwondo and even the coveted Bode X Nike Astro Grabber, which references ‘70s American high-school football.

Also taking cues from the past are clogs, which were the star of the show in Chemena Kamali’s debut collection as creative director for Chloé. They're back in a big way, now offered in varying cork platform designs with studded and suede accents for slip-on-and-go elegance. Just look to Daisy Edgar-Jones for proof of how wearable they are. You’ll also see that anti-heel wedge clogs have become popular for their height, especially when paired with sculpting leggings or straight-leg jeans. Like any solid fashion fundamental, all these shoe styles can be dressed up or down with almost anything to suit various occasions.

Whether you're building your shoe capsule wardrobe from the ground up or refreshing your existing pairs for something a little more contemporary, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to the shoes you can rely on in 2025 and beyond. Uncover them all, ahead.

1. Retro Trainers

Style Notes: Dries Van Noten took his final bow at his eponymous label with his spring/summer 2024 collection, in which the Belgian designer left us one last piece to covet: the leather-trimmed low-top trainers. It's fitting that these shoes were released amidst the resurgence of retro trainers and at a time when everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Emily Ratajkowski seemed unable to part with their Puma Speedcat OGs. Now, we've seen Adidas Taekwondo sneakers join this cohort, with a whole host of other styles heating up, too.

Shop the Shoes:

DRIES VAN NOTEN Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £360 SHOP NOW The suede sneaker that started it all.

Puma Speedcat OG in For All Time Red-PUMA White £90 SHOP NOW These come in so many shades, but we can't pass up classic fire-engine red trainers.

adidas Taekwondo Shoes £80 SHOP NOW Featuring a sleek low profile and in soft leather, these look great with shorts and a tank top.

LOEWE Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers in Beige £595 SHOP NOW This beige style is an elevated update on a white trainer.

2. Boho Clogs

Style Notes: When a shoe trend gets a collective endorsement from Sienna Miller, Georgia May Jagger and legendary supermodel Pat Cleveland, we're going to pay attention. Of course, we're talking about Chloé's Maxime Leather Wedge Sandals. But for something more wearable, we're taking cues from Daisy Edgar-Jones's soft bohemian look and Monikh Dale's lived-in yet elevated ensemble featuring the Judith Studded Leather Mules.

Shop the Shoes:

CHLOÉ Judith Studded Leather Mules £730 SHOP NOW Slip on with a romantic blouse and wide-leg trousers.

RE/DONE X Scholl + Net Sustain Buckled Leather Clogs £260 £130 SHOP NOW These are so cute for summer.

AEYDE Bobbie Studded Leather Platform Clogs £295 £148 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a pair of shoes from Aeyde.

Rouje Auvergnate Mules £240 £168 SHOP NOW For a French-girl approved take on the trend, go for these.

3. Suede Loafers

Style Notes: Suede has stepped into 2025 on a high note, from Prada's chocolate tote to Marks and Spencer's sold-out viral suede loafers. Thanks to the popularity of the latter, we've observed velvety versions of our favourite preppy shoe taking over the high street.

Shop the Shoes:

H&M Napped Loafers in Dark Brown £25 SHOP NOW This deep-mocha hue is so expensive-looking.

Zara Suede Loafers £50 SHOP NOW These bring a luxe Western feel we can't get enough of.

& Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers £125 SHOP NOW Both light and dark denim washes will look great with this tone.

AEYDE Alfie Suede Loafers £290 SHOP NOW A contemporary spin on a classic penny loafer.

4. Pointed-Toe Boots

Style Notes: There's nothing sleeker than a pointed-toe boot. Irrespective of the heel height, the streamlined, razor-sharp shape brings an element of polish to any look. We love wearing them with a scarf blouse to bring a touch of softness.

Shop the Shoes:

MANGO Leather Pointed Ankle Boots £90 SHOP NOW This architectural pair fuses a classic ankle-grazing style with a cowboy boot.

ZARA Kitten Heel Boots £60 SHOP NOW For a knee-skimming option, try this affordable pair.

H&M Suede Sock Boots £110 SHOP NOW If you're as enamoured with the suede trend as we are, these are sure to pique your interest.

Ganni Buckled Vinyl Point-Toe Ankle Boots £375 SHOP NOW The sophisticated buckle detail makes this Ganni pair the perfect date-night shoe.

5. Slingback Kitten Heels

Style Notes: Beloved by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Dua Lipa and Lily-Rose Depp alike, slingbacks are a classic and classy shape that seemingly never fall out of favour, but since their mainstream introduction in 1957 by Gabrielle Chanel, they've undergone quite a makeover. None are more relevant than the slingback kitten heel. Giving you a put-together look but keeping your feet comfy, these are as polished for work as they are practical for surviving the commute.

Reformation Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback in Pickle Satin W Studs £298 SHOP NOW The rich-looking green-to-black ombré satin is so delicate, and the mini studs add extra charm.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £115 SHOP NOW Style these with a cropped T-shirt dress and sheer knee-high tights for the ultimate off-duty look.

Charles & Keith Snake-Print Pointed-Toe Slingback Kitten Heels £55 SHOP NOW We predict that snake print will overtake leopard in 2025.

Ferragamo Rivada Bow-Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sling-Back Pumps £635 SHOP NOW The croc effect is so chic.

6. Wedge Sandals

Style Notes: Whilst the kitten heel is all about keeping you comfortably close to the ground, the wedge sandal will have you soaring above street level with poise. No longer reserved for beachy espadrilles, wedges have been reclaimed as a chic shoe style that plays with proportion and adds a bit of sturdiness to the base of your look.

Shop the Shoes:

MAGDA BUTRYM Patent-Leather Wedge Sandals £740 SHOP NOW The patent finish on this luxe burgundy pair is divine.

Paris Georgia Dune Wedge £590 SHOP NOW Paris Georgia already designs elevated pieces for everyday wear, so obviously, its first foray into footwear would be no different.

MAGDA BUTRYM Pvc-Trimmed Snake-Effect Leather Wedge Sandals £640 £256 SHOP NOW Imagine these on a summer night.

ST. AGNI Leather Wedge Sandals in White £265 £159 SHOP NOW So dreamy with a pair of ecru linen trousers or white jeans.