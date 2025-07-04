5 Flat Shoe Trends I Refuse To Wear During a Manhattan Summer, and the 5 I Can't Live Without

Living in NYC means constantly being on the go, from running errands to heading to events and meeting up with friends for brunch; you’re hardly standing still. It’s what I love most about the city. However, if you don’t have the right flats to walk around in, you’re in for a tough day. Aside from sneakers , flats are the quintessential cool shoe to walk in in the city, but lately I’ve been hitting a wall with certain styles. I’ve been wearing my go-to flats, but I’ve grown tired of them and refuse to wear them in the city this summer. Some reasons have to do with function, and others are purely vain, and I think that’s okay.

The city is full of inspiration. I love seeing cool girls step out in their most effortless and therefore best outfits. Their shoes are always what I look at, and they tend to be flats that are chic and comfortable enough to walk at least a couple of blocks. I’ve also noticed the styles they're wearing lately are quite different from my fatigued go-to flats. Since seeing these girls, I’ve concluded that I’m swapping out some trends for the ones I’ve seen out and about. Keep scrolling if you’re looking for new go-to flats this summer to wear in NYC or anywhere else.

NO: Mesh Flats

YES: Jelly Flats

I think the time for mesh flats has come to a close. I was never one for them, if I’m being honest. Visually, it’s just not my cup of tea, although I see the appeal in its playfulness. What I do think are cute, playful, and stylish are jelly flats . They bring me back to my childhood, and I have to say, not much has changed. I feel that if we’re going to bare our toes while in closed-toe shoes, jelly flats are the chic approach. Brands like Melissa have been doing this for years, but the resurgence returning with the same brand feels full circle.

NO: Round-Toed

YES: Square-Toed

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Square d -toe shoes , in general, exude luxury, sophistication, and effortlessness that I want to embody while walking around in the city. I want the she’s so cool-effect with an outfit, and I feel that square-toed shoes will accomplish that for me. It’s not an entirely new trend, but it adds a freshness to an outfit with such a small detail. I think that a square toe rather than a round one peaking out of a pant hem is simply more chic. Once I saw Emma Chamberlain walking around in a pair recently, I knew I had to try it.

NO: Studded Flats

YES: Silver Flats

(Image credit: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

While I love elements of maximalism, I think studs are kind of over for me. For shine and glamour, I’m leaning towards silver flats to make my summer, on-the-go outfits more interesting. The cool tone of silver offers an outfit the room to be casual and laid-back, as the shoes would be the star of the show. I love the thought of letting my shoes do the talking for my sense of personal style.

NO: Logomania Flats

YES: Satin Flats

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

I don’t mind a logo here and there. However, I don’t think we need to lean on branding to make an outfit cool. What I've been finding cool lately are flats with texture rather than text, i.e., satin flats . Similar to silver flats, it adds an eye-catching element to an outfit that could be otherwise basic. Balenciaga’s former creative director debuted a collaboration with Puma for his last runway with satin sneakerinas and those shoes have been in my dreams at least 10 times now.

NO: Stretchy Flats

YES: Mule Flats

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)