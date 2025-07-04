5 Flat Shoe Trends I Refuse To Wear During a Manhattan Summer, and the 5 I Can't Live Without

By
Living in NYC means constantly being on the go, from running errands to heading to events and meeting up with friends for brunch; you’re hardly standing still. It’s what I love most about the city. However, if you don’t have the right flats to walk around in, you’re in for a tough day. Aside from sneakers, flats are the quintessential cool shoe to walk in in the city, but lately I’ve been hitting a wall with certain styles. I’ve been wearing my go-to flats, but I’ve grown tired of them and refuse to wear them in the city this summer. Some reasons have to do with function, and others are purely vain, and I think that’s okay.

The city is full of inspiration. I love seeing cool girls step out in their most effortless and therefore best outfits. Their shoes are always what I look at, and they tend to be flats that are chic and comfortable enough to walk at least a couple of blocks. I’ve also noticed the styles they're wearing lately are quite different from my fatigued go-to flats. Since seeing these girls, I’ve concluded that I’m swapping out some trends for the ones I’ve seen out and about. Keep scrolling if you’re looking for new go-to flats this summer to wear in NYC or anywhere else.

NO: Mesh Flats

YES: Jelly Flats

a woman wearing red jelly flats, a white skirt, black buckle belt, and red zip up jacket

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

I think the time for mesh flats has come to a close. I was never one for them, if I’m being honest. Visually, it’s just not my cup of tea, although I see the appeal in its playfulness. What I do think are cute, playful, and stylish are jelly flats. They bring me back to my childhood, and I have to say, not much has changed. I feel that if we’re going to bare our toes while in closed-toe shoes, jelly flats are the chic approach. Brands like Melissa have been doing this for years, but the resurgence returning with the same brand feels full circle.

NO: Round-Toed

YES: Square-Toed

Emma Chamberlain wearing a blue romper, black square toe flats, a black leather bag, and black sunglasses in NYC

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Squared-toe shoes, in general, exude luxury, sophistication, and effortlessness that I want to embody while walking around in the city. I want the she’s so cool-effect with an outfit, and I feel that square-toed shoes will accomplish that for me. It’s not an entirely new trend, but it adds a freshness to an outfit with such a small detail. I think that a square toe rather than a round one peaking out of a pant hem is simply more chic. Once I saw Emma Chamberlain walking around in a pair recently, I knew I had to try it.

NO: Studded Flats

YES: Silver Flats

A woman wearing silver flats, white lace socks, and a black and white skirt

(Image credit: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

While I love elements of maximalism, I think studs are kind of over for me. For shine and glamour, I’m leaning towards silver flats to make my summer, on-the-go outfits more interesting. The cool tone of silver offers an outfit the room to be casual and laid-back, as the shoes would be the star of the show. I love the thought of letting my shoes do the talking for my sense of personal style.

NO: Logomania Flats

YES: Satin Flats

Aisha Farida wearing a striped black and white longsleeve shirt, black jeans, a green shoulder bag, and satin white flats

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

I don’t mind a logo here and there. However, I don’t think we need to lean on branding to make an outfit cool. What I've been finding cool lately are flats with texture rather than text, i.e., satin flats. Similar to silver flats, it adds an eye-catching element to an outfit that could be otherwise basic. Balenciaga’s former creative director debuted a collaboration with Puma for his last runway with satin sneakerinas and those shoes have been in my dreams at least 10 times now.

NO: Stretchy Flats

YES: Mule Flats

A woman wearing a pair of black leather mule flats, a white dress, and a brown plaid trench coat

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

I know, I know, it’s a bold statement, especially for the summer, but in all fairness… I’m just over flats with that tight elastic around the foot. I doubt they’re going anywhere, but you won’t see me wearing them much. Instead, I’ll be slipping mules flats on and off for the rest of the summer. They make an outfit feel dressy or casual, depending on what you’re wearing. Mule flats stormed the F/W 25 runways of Prada, Miu Miu, and Gucci, and have since jump-started a trend for summer that I want to partake in.

Kerane Marcellus
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

