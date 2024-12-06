While I'm a firm believer that style is a personal journey and entirely up to interpretation, there are a few remaining styling tricks that I like to come back to myself. A big fan of a well-executed—and slightly unexpected—colour combination, I love it when too seemingly incompatible shades blend harmoniously, and I tend to keep an eye out for these kinds of styling opportunities when constructing outfits for myself.

A fan of a burgundy and peach pairing, and a lover of anything bright pink and red, today I spotted a new chic colour combo that you can bet I'll be weaving into my wardrobe sometime this week. Stepping out for appointments on my home turf, actor Lily-Rose Depp was spotted in London styling a roomy chocolate brown blazer with a butter yellow dress with a pair of chicly embellished heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While I wouldn't have thought to pair a rich brown hue with a soft butter yellow, there is something intrinsically appealing about this refined combination. Conjuring memories of Brownies day long gone, this elegant pairing also has a grown-up energy that imparts both a grounded and fresh silhouette.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model wears butter yellow and brown on the 16Arlington Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

Already seeping onto the runways, butter yellow is primed to be a huge colour trend for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. Meanwhile, chocolate brown, a hero shade of recent months, shows no signs of slowing down and is poised for an even stronger presence next season. The 16Arlington Spring/Summer 2025 and Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2025 collections have already paired these two hues, offering a glimpse of their potential ahead of the rest.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model wears a chocolate brown coat and butter yellow bag of the Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2025 Collection.

To shop the emerging colour trend that editors will be styling long beyond the end of the year, read on to discover our edit of the best brown and yellow items below.

