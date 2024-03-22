The “Ugly” Shoe Trend Fashion People Actually Wear All the Time

By Natalie Munro
In contrast to the sleek pointed-toe shoes that have saturated the market as of late, this season a sinuous style is gearing up to take over as the coolest shoe on the block. Championed by the fashion set for summers gone by, Birkenstock's Boston Clog changed the footwear game a few seasons ago. Unlocking a dated silhouette, the souped-up slipper offers a comfortable alternative to strappy sandals that styles well with the baggy jeans and linen trousers that we've all come to know and love.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now a few years on from the emergence of the trend, the style has had some time to evolve. Casting back to its boho routes, the clog shoe trend was subject to a new-season makeover on the Chloé runway earlier this month at Paris Fashion Week. Spotted across the romantic collection, studded clogs added a solid finish to the ensembles, grounding the billowy dresses with their wooden platforms and chunky design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Propelled by Chloé, the boho trend is set for a major revival this spring, and clogs will be playing no small part. If this shot of celebrities (special attention to Sienna Miller) sitting on the front row of the brand's showcase didn't make you want to immediately dash out and grab yourself a pair of wooden-soled wedge-clog hybrids, I don't know if we can be friends. Indeed, Chloé's clogs came in many shapes and forms, but the French fashion house also made sure to take the style back to its roots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a rounded toe and chunky platform, clogs posses an undeniably casual aesthetic that works in harmony with similarly relaxed outfits, lending itself well to denim styling, as well as more fluid clothing. What's more, there are plenty of wooden-soled, stud-embellished clogs hitting the market this spring, tapping into the aforementioned growing boho trend. Take it from me, the clogs revival is only just getting started.

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

From Zara's studded option to Birkenstock's fuzzy-lined styles, read on to discover our edit of the best clogs to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CLOGS TO BUY THIS SEASON:

Zara, Studded Clogs
Zara
Studded Clogs

Wear with a poplin skirt or a longline denim style.

Boston Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers

These might be the best transseasonal shoes I've come across.

Kit and Clogs Studio Leather Mules | Dark Brown
Kit and Clogs Studio
Leather Mules

These retro clogs are easier to style than you might imagine.

Women's Shuv Wipe-Clean-Leather Clogs | Fitflop Uk
FitFlop
Shuv Leather Clogs

These have been cleverly designed to reduce impact and ensure all-day cushioning.

Le Maillon Embellished Leather Clogs
Saint Laurent
Le Maillon Embellished Leather Clogs

I predict these are destined to sell out soon.

Fussbett Sabot Leather and Crystal-Embellished Mesh Clogs
Marni
Fussbett Sabot Leather and Crystal-Embellished Mesh Clogs

Tick off two trends in one with a mesh pair.

Flat Split Suede Clogs
Zara
Flat Split Suede Clogs

These cosy clogs look more expansive than they are.

Black Bibi Clogs
Aeyde
Black Bibi Clogs

If you didn't think clogs could be sleek, think again.

+ Tekla Nagoya Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs
Birkenstock 1774 x Tekla Nagoya
Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs

Wear with your favourite jeans or style with a cotton dress.

Black Thalie Leather Clogs
Isabel Marant
Black Thalie Leather Clogs

Style with socks during spring before going without in summer.

Leather Wood Clogs
Acne Studios
Leather Wood Clogs

Add of a couple of extra inches without any extra discomfort.

Ugg
Goldenstar Clog Sandals In Chestnut

Style with denim or wear at home with your favourite loungewear set.

Loewe
Terra Wedge Clogs 90

These sculptural shoes will add a playful edge to any outfit.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

