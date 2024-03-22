The “Ugly” Shoe Trend Fashion People Actually Wear All the Time
In contrast to the sleek pointed-toe shoes that have saturated the market as of late, this season a sinuous style is gearing up to take over as the coolest shoe on the block. Championed by the fashion set for summers gone by, Birkenstock's Boston Clog changed the footwear game a few seasons ago. Unlocking a dated silhouette, the souped-up slipper offers a comfortable alternative to strappy sandals that styles well with the baggy jeans and linen trousers that we've all come to know and love.
Now a few years on from the emergence of the trend, the style has had some time to evolve. Casting back to its boho routes, the clog shoe trend was subject to a new-season makeover on the Chloé runway earlier this month at Paris Fashion Week. Spotted across the romantic collection, studded clogs added a solid finish to the ensembles, grounding the billowy dresses with their wooden platforms and chunky design.
Propelled by Chloé, the boho trend is set for a major revival this spring, and clogs will be playing no small part. If this shot of celebrities (special attention to Sienna Miller) sitting on the front row of the brand's showcase didn't make you want to immediately dash out and grab yourself a pair of wooden-soled wedge-clog hybrids, I don't know if we can be friends. Indeed, Chloé's clogs came in many shapes and forms, but the French fashion house also made sure to take the style back to its roots.
With a rounded toe and chunky platform, clogs posses an undeniably casual aesthetic that works in harmony with similarly relaxed outfits, lending itself well to denim styling, as well as more fluid clothing. What's more, there are plenty of wooden-soled, stud-embellished clogs hitting the market this spring, tapping into the aforementioned growing boho trend. Take it from me, the clogs revival is only just getting started.
From Zara's studded option to Birkenstock's fuzzy-lined styles, read on to discover our edit of the best clogs to buy now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CLOGS TO BUY THIS SEASON:
These might be the best transseasonal shoes I've come across.
These have been cleverly designed to reduce impact and ensure all-day cushioning.
Tick off two trends in one with a mesh pair.
Wear with your favourite jeans or style with a cotton dress.
Style with socks during spring before going without in summer.
Style with denim or wear at home with your favourite loungewear set.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
