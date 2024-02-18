I Thought All Work Shoes Were Boring Until I Saw These 5 On-Trend Styles

As someone who works full-time from home, I fluctuate between feeling envious of my office-going friends and grateful that I don't have to decipher a confusing workplace dress code. Every office is different, and years of lockdown have generally relaxed the rules, but fashion-related questions linger: Are jeans permissible? Can I get away with an above-the-knee hemline? And when asked to wear ‘smart shoes’, just how smart are we talking?

It seems to be generally agreed upon that having your toes on show is pushing the boundary slightly, but it's hard to know how much fun you can have with your footwear in the workplace. This particular dilemma has never been more pressing, with so many exciting new shoe trends to tap into this season. And if you spend 40 hours a week in the office, that limits the time you have to try them all out. Seems pretty unfair to us.

The good news is there are shoe trends you can take with you into the office. In fact, we've pinpointed five current styles that feel polished and professional, but will also show off your fashion know-how. Take a look below, then shop your favourites in time for your next big meeting.

See the Chicest Work Shoe Trends for 2024:

1. Slingback Kitten Heels

Style Notes: If you prefer wearing a low heel to work, make it a slingback shape to chime with the Instagram style set. This particular silhouette (low heel, thin strap) is everywhere right now.

Shop the Style:

Russell & Bromley Sling Back Point Pump £275 SHOP NOW The sculptural heel sets this pair apart.

Reformation Walker Slingback Heel £298 SHOP NOW Patent leather is always workplace-appropriate.

mango Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW Mango might just have outdone itself with these heels.

Reiss Reiss Jade Croc Effect Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Court Shoes, Taupe £168 SHOP NOW Wear with a column skirt or tailored trousers.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Valentino Garavani Go Logo 40 Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps £850 SHOP NOW Guaranteed to earn you compliments.

2. Cherry-Red Pumps

Style Notes: Unless it says in your employee handbook to only wear neutral shoes to work, embrace the bright-red trend! This is an easy way to inject some colour and personality into your corporate attire.

Shop the Style:

Mango Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW The same Mango heels in red—now to decide which colour to buy first...

ROGER VIVIER Trompette Patent-Leather Pumps £690 SHOP NOW There's something so classic about this pair.

Bibi Lou Bibi Lou Heeled Leather Ballet Pumps £150 SHOP NOW The ballet flat hype continues.

Reformation Melissa Mary Jane Flat £268 SHOP NOW Carry these into the weekend, too.

Jimmy Choo Diamond Tilda Sling Back 45 £695 SHOP NOW Part pump, part loafer.

3. Minimal Loafers

Style Notes: Stepping into the office in loafers is the ultimate power move. They're classic, comfortable and suit everything from wide-leg trousers to ribbed midi dresses. This season, the more pared-back the better.

Shop the Style:

M&S Collection Wide Fit Leather Flat Loafers £50 SHOP NOW The squared-off toe makes these extra chic.

Sœur Pacha Loafers £265 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown will work with all of your tailoring.

The Row Flynn Leather Loafers £1150 SHOP NOW I love how streamlined these are.

Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafer £720 SHOP NOW The loafer to rule all loafers.

The White Company Shiny Leather Ruched Loafers £119 SHOP NOW Why not opt for a brighter pair for spring?

4. Mary Janes

Style Notes: With how we currently feel about Mary Janes, it's hard to imagine we'll ever tire of this dainty shoe style. Whether you choose a three-strap or one-strap iteration, it'll add a playful spin to your office look.

Shop the Style:

Russell & Bromley Jane Low Block Heel Mary Jane £295 SHOP NOW Very Parisian.

Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW These look comfy enough to wear day in, day out.

Carel Carel Peche Mary Jane Slingback Pumps £319 SHOP NOW Carel is the go-to for timeless Mary Jane shoes—Alexa Chung is a known fan.

M&S Collection Patent Strappy Block Heel Court Shoes £40 SHOP NOW The block heel is essential if comfort is your priority.

Le Monde Beryl Square-Toe Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW Add socks for now, then go without in the warmer months.

5. Pointed-Toe Flats

Style Notes: Pointed-toe flats, for whatever reason, look far more elevated than round-toe iterations. There's a directional feel to this season's leading pairs, which feature an ultra-sharp point that makes every outfit more sophisticated.

Shop the Style:

Saint Laurent Nour Collapsible-Heel Satin Slippers £720 SHOP NOW The exaggerated point is so on-trend.

TOTEME + NET SUSTAIN The Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats £450 SHOP NOW Beautiful and versatile.

Jimmy Choo Hedera Flat £675 SHOP NOW You won't run out of ways to style these.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats £625 SHOP NOW The perfect spring shade of green.