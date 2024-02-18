I Thought All Work Shoes Were Boring Until I Saw These 5 On-Trend Styles

By Bébhinn Campbell
published

As someone who works full-time from home, I fluctuate between feeling envious of my office-going friends and grateful that I don't have to decipher a confusing workplace dress code. Every office is different, and years of lockdown have generally relaxed the rules, but fashion-related questions linger: Are jeans permissible? Can I get away with an above-the-knee hemline? And when asked to wear ‘smart shoes’, just how smart are we talking?

It seems to be generally agreed upon that having your toes on show is pushing the boundary slightly, but it's hard to know how much fun you can have with your footwear in the workplace. This particular dilemma has never been more pressing, with so many exciting new shoe trends to tap into this season. And if you spend 40 hours a week in the office, that limits the time you have to try them all out. Seems pretty unfair to us.

The good news is there are shoe trends you can take with you into the office. In fact, we've pinpointed five current styles that feel polished and professional, but will also show off your fashion know-how. Take a look below, then shop your favourites in time for your next big meeting.

1. Slingback Kitten Heels

Shoe trends for work: @juliesfi wears slingback kitten heels

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: If you prefer wearing a low heel to work, make it a slingback shape to chime with the Instagram style set. This particular silhouette (low heel, thin strap) is everywhere right now.

Shop the Style:

SLINGPOINT
Russell & Bromley
Sling Back Point Pump

The sculptural heel sets this pair apart.

Walker Slingback Heel
Reformation
Walker Slingback Heel

Patent leather is always workplace-appropriate.

Slingback heeled shoes with buckle - Women
mango
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle

Mango might just have outdone itself with these heels.

Jade Croc Effect Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Court Shoes
Reiss
Reiss Jade Croc Effect Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Court Shoes, Taupe

Wear with a column skirt or tailored trousers.

Valentino Garavani Go Logo 40 embellished leather slingback pumps
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Valentino Garavani Go Logo 40 Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps

Guaranteed to earn you compliments.

2. Cherry-Red Pumps

Shoe trends for work: @bettinalooney red shoes

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Style Notes: Unless it says in your employee handbook to only wear neutral shoes to work, embrace the bright-red trend! This is an easy way to inject some colour and personality into your corporate attire.

Shop the Style:

Slingback heeled shoes with buckle - Women
Mango
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle

The same Mango heels in red—now to decide which colour to buy first...

Trompette patent-leather pumps
ROGER VIVIER
Trompette Patent-Leather Pumps

There's something so classic about this pair.

Bibi Lou Heeled Leather Ballet Pumps
Bibi Lou
Bibi Lou Heeled Leather Ballet Pumps

The ballet flat hype continues.

Melissa Mary Jane Flat
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flat

Carry these into the weekend, too.

Diamond Tilda Sling Back 45
Jimmy Choo
Diamond Tilda Sling Back 45

Part pump, part loafer.

3. Minimal Loafers

Shoe trends for work: @anoukyve wears minimal loafers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Stepping into the office in loafers is the ultimate power move. They're classic, comfortable and suit everything from wide-leg trousers to ribbed midi dresses. This season, the more pared-back the better.

Shop the Style:

Wide Fit Leather Flat Loafers
M&S Collection
Wide Fit Leather Flat Loafers

The squared-off toe makes these extra chic.

PACHA LOAFERS
Sœur
Pacha Loafers

Chocolate brown will work with all of your tailoring.

Flynn leather loafers
The Row
Flynn Leather Loafers

I love how streamlined these are.

Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafer
Gucci
Jordaan Leather Loafer

The loafer to rule all loafers.

The White Company Shiny Leather Ruched Loafers
The White Company
Shiny Leather Ruched Loafers

Why not opt for a brighter pair for spring?

4. Mary Janes

Shoe trends for work: @aidabadji_ wears Mary Janes

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: With how we currently feel about Mary Janes, it's hard to imagine we'll ever tire of this dainty shoe style. Whether you choose a three-strap or one-strap iteration, it'll add a playful spin to your office look.

Shop the Style:

JANE
Russell & Bromley
Jane Low Block Heel Mary Jane

Very Parisian.

PLEATED LEATHER MARY-JANE BALLET FLATS
Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

These look comfy enough to wear day in, day out.

Carel mary janes
Carel
Carel Peche Mary Jane Slingback Pumps

Carel is the go-to for timeless Mary Jane shoes—Alexa Chung is a known fan.

Patent Strappy Block Heel Court Shoes
M&S Collection
Patent Strappy Block Heel Court Shoes

The block heel is essential if comfort is your priority.

Square-toe leather Mary Jane ballet flats
Le Monde Beryl
Square-Toe Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Add socks for now, then go without in the warmer months.

5. Pointed-Toe Flats

Shoe trends for work: @marina_torres wears pointed flats

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Pointed-toe flats, for whatever reason, look far more elevated than round-toe iterations. There's a directional feel to this season's leading pairs, which feature an ultra-sharp point that makes every outfit more sophisticated.

Shop the Style:

Nour collapsible-heel satin slippers
Saint Laurent
Nour Collapsible-Heel Satin Slippers

The exaggerated point is so on-trend.

+ NET SUSTAIN The Asymmetric Ballerina leather point-toe flats
TOTEME
+ NET SUSTAIN The Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats

Beautiful and versatile.

Hedera Flat
Jimmy Choo
Hedera Flat

You won't run out of ways to style these.

Maysale suede point-toe flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats

The perfect spring shade of green.

Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats (Aria 5°)
Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

Chanel vibes, but for a fraction of the price.

