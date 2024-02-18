I Thought All Work Shoes Were Boring Until I Saw These 5 On-Trend Styles
As someone who works full-time from home, I fluctuate between feeling envious of my office-going friends and grateful that I don't have to decipher a confusing workplace dress code. Every office is different, and years of lockdown have generally relaxed the rules, but fashion-related questions linger: Are jeans permissible? Can I get away with an above-the-knee hemline? And when asked to wear ‘smart shoes’, just how smart are we talking?
It seems to be generally agreed upon that having your toes on show is pushing the boundary slightly, but it's hard to know how much fun you can have with your footwear in the workplace. This particular dilemma has never been more pressing, with so many exciting new shoe trends to tap into this season. And if you spend 40 hours a week in the office, that limits the time you have to try them all out. Seems pretty unfair to us.
The good news is there are shoe trends you can take with you into the office. In fact, we've pinpointed five current styles that feel polished and professional, but will also show off your fashion know-how. Take a look below, then shop your favourites in time for your next big meeting.
See the Chicest Work Shoe Trends for 2024:
1. Slingback Kitten Heels
Style Notes: If you prefer wearing a low heel to work, make it a slingback shape to chime with the Instagram style set. This particular silhouette (low heel, thin strap) is everywhere right now.
Shop the Style:
Wear with a column skirt or tailored trousers.
Guaranteed to earn you compliments.
2. Cherry-Red Pumps
Style Notes: Unless it says in your employee handbook to only wear neutral shoes to work, embrace the bright-red trend! This is an easy way to inject some colour and personality into your corporate attire.
Shop the Style:
The same Mango heels in red—now to decide which colour to buy first...
3. Minimal Loafers
Style Notes: Stepping into the office in loafers is the ultimate power move. They're classic, comfortable and suit everything from wide-leg trousers to ribbed midi dresses. This season, the more pared-back the better.
Shop the Style:
4. Mary Janes
Style Notes: With how we currently feel about Mary Janes, it's hard to imagine we'll ever tire of this dainty shoe style. Whether you choose a three-strap or one-strap iteration, it'll add a playful spin to your office look.
Shop the Style:
Carel is the go-to for timeless Mary Jane shoes—Alexa Chung is a known fan.
The block heel is essential if comfort is your priority.
Add socks for now, then go without in the warmer months.
5. Pointed-Toe Flats
Style Notes: Pointed-toe flats, for whatever reason, look far more elevated than round-toe iterations. There's a directional feel to this season's leading pairs, which feature an ultra-sharp point that makes every outfit more sophisticated.
Shop the Style:
-
It’s True: This “Cheap” Shoe Trend Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring
Boring footwear begone!
By Bébhinn Campbell
-
The Classy Flat-Shoe Trend People Are Wearing With Jeans and Basic Trousers
It's a trending colour, too.
By Natalie Munro
-
5 Trainer Trends We’re Seeing Less and Less of in 2024
Plus, the five styles taking their place.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
Suddenly, Celebs and Fashion People Are Wearing Sneakers in This Trending Color
My new favorite shade.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sorry to My Black Flats—I'm Replacing You With This New Spring Shoe Trend
Very fashionable flats indeed.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sorry to My Black Flats—I’m Replacing You With This Fresh Spring Shoe Trend
A very fashionable flat indeed.
By Natalie Munro
-
Suddenly, Celebs and Fashion People Are Wearing Trainers in This Trending Colour
My new favourite shade.
By Natalie Munro
-
We Run a Marketing Agency in London—Here's What We Really Wear to Work
Not your average 9-to-5.
By Remy Farrell