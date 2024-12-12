2025 is almost upon us, and I'd be lying if I didn't say I was ready for it. This year has treated me well, but I'm ready to embrace the (almost) clean slate that comes with a brand new year. With this may bring a temptation to shop—I know this because I work at Who What Wear UK and we see our readers' fashion interest peak at the start of any new season, let alone a fresh year. However, I'm here to ward you off.

While you should absolutely treat yourself to something new should you fancy it, I firmly believe that, with a few small tweaks to your outfits, that you can basically create a more current-looking ensemble with pieces you already own but that tap into big spring/summer 2025 fashion trends.

Intrigued? I thought you might be. Below I've charted eight such outfits which utilise pieces I reckon many of us will have to hand in one way, shape or form. So, if you're keen to hit a small reset on your style, scroll on to see eight outfit trends that you can use to inform your 2025 looks without spending a penny. Of course, I've shopped out the core pieces should you want to invest in any—as I said, this is Who What Wear UK.

OUTFIT TRENDS 2025: 8 CHIC, CURRENT-LOOKING ENSEMBLES TO TRY

1. THE NEW LAYERING TRIO

SHOP THE LOOK

Massimo Dutti Double-Breasted 100% Wool Blazer £169 SHOP NOW

ZARA 100% Wool Basic Cardigan £50 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Crewneck T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW

Whistles White Petite Authentic Barrel Leg Jean £95 SHOP NOW

MANGO Squared Toe Leather Ankle Boots £100 SHOP NOW

2. POWER PAIRING: CREAM AND BLACK

SHOP THE LOOK

The White Company Double Faced Wool Short Scarf Coat £250 SHOP NOW

THOMAS SABO Gold-Plated Classic Hoop Earrings in Chunky £70 SHOP NOW

Demellier The New York in Black Small Grain £495 SHOP NOW

Paris Texas Leather Knee-High Boots £520 SHOP NOW

3. DON'T FEAR A SKIRT OVER TROUSERS

SHOP THE LOOK

Minga London Ava Plaid Bomber Jacket £78 SHOP NOW

ANINE BING Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £110 SHOP NOW

ZARA Box Pleat Midi Skirt £80 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Nico Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £780 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW

4. REVEAL AND CONCEAL

SHOP THE LOOK

OMNES Lorrie Mesh Long Sleeve Top £29 SHOP NOW

Missoma x Rouje Lucia Dome Hoop Earrings £159 SHOP NOW

ZARA Seamless Strappy Bra £13 SHOP NOW

Autograph Leather Croc Knee-Length Pencil Skirt £149 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £125 SHOP NOW

5. FORGO FRONT TUCKS

SHOP THE LOOK

Whistles Taupe Side Ruched Detail Knit £99 SHOP NOW

MIU MIU Glimpse Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £310 SHOP NOW

COS Cavatelli Clutch in Leather £135 SHOP NOW

Whistles Taupe Knitted Midi Skirt £119 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Boots With Tall Leg £120 SHOP NOW

6. UNBUTTON YOUR SHIRTS

SHOP THE LOOK

The Frankie Shop Jane Coat £415 SHOP NOW

COS Eastside Bowling Bag £125 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Wide Leg Trousers £28 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Leather Kitten Heel Pointed Ankle Boots £69 SHOP NOW

7. EMBRACE POWDER PINK

SHOP THE LOOK

Sezane Sama Jumper £125 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Blazer £165 SHOP NOW

Arket Leather Belt £57 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers £125 SHOP NOW

STUART WEITZMAN Palmer Glossed-Leather Loafers £395 SHOP NOW

8. ADD A NECK SCARF

SHOP THE LOOK

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Stormwear Car Coat £65 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Short Suede Leather Jacket With Pocket Details £299 SHOP NOW

ZARA Triangle Knit Shawl £26 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean £75 SHOP NOW