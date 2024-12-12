8 Outfits That Will Make It Look Like You Have a Whole New 2025 Wardrobe Without Spending a Penny

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Maxine Eggenberger
Features

2025 is almost upon us, and I'd be lying if I didn't say I was ready for it. This year has treated me well, but I'm ready to embrace the (almost) clean slate that comes with a brand new year. With this may bring a temptation to shop—I know this because I work at Who What Wear UK and we see our readers' fashion interest peak at the start of any new season, let alone a fresh year. However, I'm here to ward you off.

While you should absolutely treat yourself to something new should you fancy it, I firmly believe that, with a few small tweaks to your outfits, that you can basically create a more current-looking ensemble with pieces you already own but that tap into big spring/summer 2025 fashion trends.

Intrigued? I thought you might be. Below I've charted eight such outfits which utilise pieces I reckon many of us will have to hand in one way, shape or form. So, if you're keen to hit a small reset on your style, scroll on to see eight outfit trends that you can use to inform your 2025 looks without spending a penny. Of course, I've shopped out the core pieces should you want to invest in any—as I said, this is Who What Wear UK.

1. THE NEW LAYERING TRIO

Outfit Trends 2025

(Image credit: @tia.dewitt)

SHOP THE LOOK

Double-Breasted 100% Wool Blazer Co-Ord
Massimo Dutti
Double-Breasted 100% Wool Blazer

100% Wool Basic Cardigan
ZARA
100% Wool Basic Cardigan

Crewneck T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt

White Petite Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
Whistles
White Petite Authentic Barrel Leg Jean

Squared Toe Leather Ankle Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Squared Toe Leather Ankle Boots

2. POWER PAIRING: CREAM AND BLACK

Outfit Trends 2025

(Image credit: @immegii)

SHOP THE LOOK

Double Faced Wool Short Scarf Coat | Coats & Jackets | the White Company
The White Company
Double Faced Wool Short Scarf Coat

Gold-Plated Classic Hoop Earrings in Chunky, Trapezoidal Shape
THOMAS SABO
Gold-Plated Classic Hoop Earrings in Chunky

Flared-Hem Skirt
H&M
Flared-Hem Skirt

The New York | Black Small Grain | Demellier
Demellier
The New York in Black Small Grain

Leather Knee-High Boots
Paris Texas
Leather Knee-High Boots

3. DON'T FEAR A SKIRT OVER TROUSERS

Outfit Trends 2025

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue )

SHOP THE LOOK

Ava Plaid Bomber Jacket
Minga London
Ava Plaid Bomber Jacket

Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
ANINE BING
Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Box Pleat Midi Skirt - Limited Edition
ZARA
Box Pleat Midi Skirt

Nico Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
SAINT LAURENT
Nico Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers

4. REVEAL AND CONCEAL

Outfit Trends 2025

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

SHOP THE LOOK

Omnes Lorrie Mesh Long Sleeve Top
OMNES
Lorrie Mesh Long Sleeve Top

Rouje Lucia Dome Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma
x Rouje Lucia Dome Hoop Earrings

Seamless Strappy Bra
ZARA
Seamless Strappy Bra

Leather Croc Knee-Length Pencil Skirt
Autograph
Leather Croc Knee-Length Pencil Skirt

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

5. FORGO FRONT TUCKS

Outfit Trends 2025

(Image credit: @_santinaharrison )

SHOP THE LOOK

Taupe Side Ruched Detail Knit
Whistles
Taupe Side Ruched Detail Knit

Glimpse Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
MIU MIU
Glimpse Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch in Leather

Taupe Knitted Midi Skirt
Whistles
Taupe Knitted Midi Skirt

Leather Boots With Tall Leg - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Leather Boots With Tall Leg

6. UNBUTTON YOUR SHIRTS

Outfit Trends 2025

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

SHOP THE LOOK

The Frankie Shop, Jane Coat
The Frankie Shop
Jane Coat

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

Eastside Bowling Bag - Leather
COS
Eastside Bowling Bag

Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Wide Leg Trousers

Leather Kitten Heel Pointed Ankle Boots
M&S Collection
Leather Kitten Heel Pointed Ankle Boots

7. EMBRACE POWDER PINK

Outfit Trends 2025

(Image credit: @dananozime)

SHOP THE LOOK

Sama Jumper - Light Pink - Baby Alpaca - Sézane
Sezane
Sama Jumper

Single-Breasted Blazer
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Blazer

Leather Belt
Arket
Leather Belt

Tailored Wool Trousers
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers

Palmer Glossed-Leather Loafers
STUART WEITZMAN
Palmer Glossed-Leather Loafers

8. ADD A NECK SCARF

Outfit Trends 2025

(Image credit: @_santinaharrison )

SHOP THE LOOK

Cotton Rich Stormwear™ Car Coat
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Stormwear Car Coat

Short Suede Leather Jacket With Pocket Details
Massimo Dutti
Short Suede Leather Jacket With Pocket Details

Triangle Knit Shawl
ZARA
Triangle Knit Shawl

High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Albane Loafers - Glossy Burgundy - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Albane Loafers

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

