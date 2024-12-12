8 Outfits That Will Make It Look Like You Have a Whole New 2025 Wardrobe Without Spending a Penny
2025 is almost upon us, and I'd be lying if I didn't say I was ready for it. This year has treated me well, but I'm ready to embrace the (almost) clean slate that comes with a brand new year. With this may bring a temptation to shop—I know this because I work at Who What Wear UK and we see our readers' fashion interest peak at the start of any new season, let alone a fresh year. However, I'm here to ward you off.
While you should absolutely treat yourself to something new should you fancy it, I firmly believe that, with a few small tweaks to your outfits, that you can basically create a more current-looking ensemble with pieces you already own but that tap into big spring/summer 2025 fashion trends.
Intrigued? I thought you might be. Below I've charted eight such outfits which utilise pieces I reckon many of us will have to hand in one way, shape or form. So, if you're keen to hit a small reset on your style, scroll on to see eight outfit trends that you can use to inform your 2025 looks without spending a penny. Of course, I've shopped out the core pieces should you want to invest in any—as I said, this is Who What Wear UK.
OUTFIT TRENDS 2025: 8 CHIC, CURRENT-LOOKING ENSEMBLES TO TRY
1. THE NEW LAYERING TRIO
SHOP THE LOOK
2. POWER PAIRING: CREAM AND BLACK
SHOP THE LOOK
3. DON'T FEAR A SKIRT OVER TROUSERS
SHOP THE LOOK
4. REVEAL AND CONCEAL
SHOP THE LOOK
5. FORGO FRONT TUCKS
SHOP THE LOOK
6. UNBUTTON YOUR SHIRTS
SHOP THE LOOK
7. EMBRACE POWDER PINK
SHOP THE LOOK
8. ADD A NECK SCARF
SHOP THE LOOK
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.