Sorry, Flats—These Anti-Trend Heels Are Every French Girl's Quiet Go-To For a Night Out in Paris

By
published
in News

We talk a lot about French girls and their ballet flats, but the shoes they wear out at night don't get quite as much air time. No, they don't have a cute rounded toe with a bow on top, but they are just as, if not more classic than any pair of ballet flats, and they're guaranteed to do the job every single time you need something a touch more formal on your feet. I'm talking about black heels—the kind with an elegant pointed toe and long stiletto heel—and every French girl has a pair that she quietly swears by for parties, events, dinners, and more in Paris and beyond.

Camille Rowe spotted during the Bal D'Ete At The Musée Des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Camille Rowe

Don't believe me? Just see French-American model Camille Rowe's look for the Bal D'Ete at the Musée Des Arts Décoratifs, a black-tie gala hosted by Sofia Coppola during Haute Couture Week. Rowe, who's been dishing French-girl fashion inspiration for years, attended the event wearing a champagne-colored, long-sleeve gown made of sheer silk organza that featured all-over beaded embroidery. With it, she carried a tiny silk handbag and black scarf, finishing off the ensemble with a pair of timeless black, patent-leather pumps.

What's great about this footwear is that it's not groundbreaking. Not everything has to be as controversial as a jelly shoe or PVC wedge. You can—and should!—just have a beautiful pair of hard-working shoes. Clearly, French girls appreciate them. If you do too, keep scrolling. Shop the best black pumps of 2025 below.

Shop classic black heels:

Aztec Heel
Tony Bianco
Aztec Heel

Romy 60 Leather Pump
Jimmy Choo
Romy 60 Leather Pump

Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pumps

Leather Pumps
Prada
Leather Pumps

Baz Sling Back
Tony Bianco
Baz Sling Back

Bb Pointed Toe Pump
Manolo Blahnik
Bb Pointed Toe Pump

MANGO, Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes
MANGO
Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes

Lexxy Pointed Toe Pump
Nordstrom
Lexxy Pointed Toe Pump

Gianvito Rossi Gianvito Camoscio Pumps 85mm
Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito Camoscio Pumps 85mm

Wren Slingback Pump
PAIGE
Wren Slingback Pump

Demetra Pointed Toe Pump
Open Edit
Demetra Pointed Toe Pump

Kate Pointed Toe Patent Leather Pump
Christian Louboutin
Kate Pointed Toe Patent Leather Pump

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸