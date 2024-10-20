Honestly, If I Didn’t Know Any Better I’d Say These £39 Marks & Spencer Jeans Were Designer

If you've spent anytime around me at all then you'll know that I'm obsessed with jeans. Nine times out ten, if I'm leaving the house, I'm wearing a pair. Having accumulated a few styles that I truly love, I still remain on the lookout for the next excellent option to add to the collection that I love so dearly.

As a bit of a jeans obsessive it takes something really special to wow me and, as such, I was incredibly surprised to stumble across my new favourite pair by accident when browsing through Marks & Spencer. Impressed by the dramatic silhouette and supple finish of the fabric, Marks & Spencer's horseshoe jeans (£39) jumped out at me immediately.

Quickly set on trying them on, I found that these jeans sat just above my hip bones, comfortable grazing my legs before tapering out into a voluminous horseshoe silhouette. At sub £40 I was really impressed by the quality of the soft denim. Available in both blue and black, these jeans were structural, soft and supremely comfortable and rivalled some of the designers styles in my collection.

A fresh silhouette for the new season, the horseshoe denim trend has been growing in popularity over the past few months, egged on by the popularity of Alaïa's barrel-leg designs. The trend offers a new denim shape that fashion people have welcomed into their wardrobes after so many seasons of styling straight-leg jeans and baggy pairs.

Whilst I styled mine with red ballet flats, these elegant jeans would also look great with a sleek kitten heel or a lug sole boot. Eager to spread the word about to my new favourite piece of denim, read on the discover the Marks & Spencer's Horseshoe Jeans here, and shop our edit of the other best horseshoe jeans below.

SHOP MARKS & SPENCER'S HORSESHOE JEANS HERE:

Marks & Spencer Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans £40 SHOP NOW The mid-rise waist means these are easy to style with a number of blouses and top.

Marks & Spencer Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans £40 SHOP NOW Black jeans are a wardrobe staple not to be without.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE HORSESHOE JEANS HERE:

H&M Barrel High Jeans £38 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 4—20.

We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 SHOP NOW These come in three lengths and 18 colours.

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans £380 SHOP NOW I always come back to Citizens of Humanity for their chic denim collection.

Zara Relaxed Balloon Mid-Waist Trf Jeans £40 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or pair with a kitten heel.

COS Twist Barrel-Leg Jeans £110 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Me+Em Extreme Tapered Jean £175 SHOP NOW Style this with a white tee or wear it tucked in to a cotton shirt.

Mango High-Rise Balloon Jeans £36 SHOP NOW These also comes in light grey and blue.