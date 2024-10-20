Honestly, If I Didn’t Know Any Better I’d Say These £39 Marks & Spencer Jeans Were Designer
If you've spent anytime around me at all then you'll know that I'm obsessed with jeans. Nine times out ten, if I'm leaving the house, I'm wearing a pair. Having accumulated a few styles that I truly love, I still remain on the lookout for the next excellent option to add to the collection that I love so dearly.
As a bit of a jeans obsessive it takes something really special to wow me and, as such, I was incredibly surprised to stumble across my new favourite pair by accident when browsing through Marks & Spencer. Impressed by the dramatic silhouette and supple finish of the fabric, Marks & Spencer's horseshoe jeans (£39) jumped out at me immediately.
Quickly set on trying them on, I found that these jeans sat just above my hip bones, comfortable grazing my legs before tapering out into a voluminous horseshoe silhouette. At sub £40 I was really impressed by the quality of the soft denim. Available in both blue and black, these jeans were structural, soft and supremely comfortable and rivalled some of the designers styles in my collection.
A fresh silhouette for the new season, the horseshoe denim trend has been growing in popularity over the past few months, egged on by the popularity of Alaïa's barrel-leg designs. The trend offers a new denim shape that fashion people have welcomed into their wardrobes after so many seasons of styling straight-leg jeans and baggy pairs.
Whilst I styled mine with red ballet flats, these elegant jeans would also look great with a sleek kitten heel or a lug sole boot. Eager to spread the word about to my new favourite piece of denim, read on the discover the Marks & Spencer's Horseshoe Jeans here, and shop our edit of the other best horseshoe jeans below.
SHOP MARKS & SPENCER'S HORSESHOE JEANS HERE:
The mid-rise waist means these are easy to style with a number of blouses and top.
Black jeans are a wardrobe staple not to be without.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE HORSESHOE JEANS HERE:
I always come back to Citizens of Humanity for their chic denim collection.
The horseshoe jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
