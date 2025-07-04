Aboard a Yacht in Sicily, There's Only One Sneaker Color to Wear With a White Sundress

If you, by chance, have ever wondered what you should wear aboard a yacht in Sicily, Naomi Campbell answered your question: a white dress and green sneakers. Campbell, who was spotted on the Italian island alongside actor Colman Domingo, spent the day in the sun wearing a white midi dress with delicate lace trim, spaghetti straps, and a corset bodice, as well as light-tortoiseshell sunglasses, beaded bracelets, and a low-profile pair of green, suede sneakers. Normally, I'm not one to wear sneakers with dresses, but for her, especially in the setting she was in, it all just clicked. Now, I'm convinced I need a pair just like hers to style with my summer white-dress collection.

SICILY, ITALY - JUNE 30: Naomi Campbell and Colman Domingo are seen on the Ritz-Carlton Yacht on June 30, 2025 in Sicily, Italy.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

WHO: Naomi Campbell and Colman Domingo

But a white dress isn't the only wardrobe item that pairs perfectly with green sneakers. In fact, a quick perusal through my Instagram feed and saved folders revealed a plethora of ways to style the loud sneaker shade. You can wear green sneakers with jorts and a baggy jersey à la Emili Sindlev, or with a tailored suit like Lucy Williams. Kendall Jenner wore her Dries Van Noten pair with army pants, while Amaka Hamelijnck chose a Canadian tuxedo.

More ways fashion girls are wearing green sneakers:

Emili Sindlev wearing a blue tee, jorts, and a green pair of sneakers.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

@amaka.hamelijnck wearing a denim jacket and jeans with green Adidas sneakers.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Kendall Jenner wearing a black jacket, green army pants, and green Dries Van Noten sneakers.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Lucy Williams wearing a suit with green COS sneakers.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Basically, everything looks good with green sneakers, which is how I know that you need a pair ASAP. You're in luck—keep scrolling to shop the coolest green sneakers on the market right now, from on-sale Adidas Tokyos to suede Pradas (as seen in yellow on Harry Styles).

Shop green sneakers:

Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Maison Margiela Sprinters Low Top Sneakers
Maison Margiela
Sprinters Low Top Sneakers

Coolway Kizuna Sneakers
Coolway
Kizuna Sneakers

Puma Easy Rider Vintage Sneakers
Puma
Easy Rider Vintage Sneakers

Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers
Prada
Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers

Converse 1908 Jogger
Converse
1908 Jogger

Lacoste for Fp Mvmt Club Low Sneakers
Lacoste
Club Low Sneakers

Handball Spezial Shoes
adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes

Larroudé, Stella Sneaker
Larroudé
Stella Sneaker

Puma H-Street Og Sneakers
Puma
H-Street Og Sneakers

Gola Firefly Sneakers
Gola
Firefly Sneakers

Limited Edition Retro Style Sneakers
ZARA
Limited Edition Retro Style Sneakers

Hank Sneaker in Beige, Size 10
Tory Burch
Hank Sneaker

Gato Sue Sneakers
Nike
Gato Sue Sneakers

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

