Aboard a Yacht in Sicily, There's Only One Sneaker Color to Wear With a White Sundress
If you, by chance, have ever wondered what you should wear aboard a yacht in Sicily, Naomi Campbell answered your question: a white dress and green sneakers. Campbell, who was spotted on the Italian island alongside actor Colman Domingo, spent the day in the sun wearing a white midi dress with delicate lace trim, spaghetti straps, and a corset bodice, as well as light-tortoiseshell sunglasses, beaded bracelets, and a low-profile pair of green, suede sneakers. Normally, I'm not one to wear sneakers with dresses, but for her, especially in the setting she was in, it all just clicked. Now, I'm convinced I need a pair just like hers to style with my summer white-dress collection.
WHO: Naomi Campbell and Colman Domingo
But a white dress isn't the only wardrobe item that pairs perfectly with green sneakers. In fact, a quick perusal through my Instagram feed and saved folders revealed a plethora of ways to style the loud sneaker shade. You can wear green sneakers with jorts and a baggy jersey à la Emili Sindlev, or with a tailored suit like Lucy Williams. Kendall Jenner wore her Dries Van Noten pair with army pants, while Amaka Hamelijnck chose a Canadian tuxedo.
More ways fashion girls are wearing green sneakers:
Basically, everything looks good with green sneakers, which is how I know that you need a pair ASAP. You're in luck—keep scrolling to shop the coolest green sneakers on the market right now, from on-sale Adidas Tokyos to suede Pradas (as seen in yellow on Harry Styles).
Shop green sneakers:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
