Daisy Edgar-Jones Can't Stop Wearing This Boho-Inspired Effortless Dress Trend

Recently, Daisy Edgar-Jones has been collecting fashion accolades on every outing. Having seemingly revamped her wardrobe, the British actor is on a winning style streak, stepping out in chic silhouette after chic silhouette and tapping into some rising trends in the process.

Curating a wardrobe of enviable items, the actor's aesthetic is simmering between poised and polished—and downright bohemian. Unlike other boho looks, however, she somehow manages to ensure an elegant undercurrent to each one, and her latest dress outfits are a prime example. Case in point: The pretty, frilly minidress from Chloé’s A/W 24 collection that she wore this week, accessorizing it with a glimmering pendant necklace and the brand's new Judith Clog ($950). The light beige dress is kept casual by its thigh-skimming length and elevated by the playful ruffle detailing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Daisy-Edgar Jones: Chloé Judith Clogs ($950)

Amid the boho revival spearheaded by, you guessed it—Chloé, the boho dress trend has seen an uptick in interest this month. Counteracting the stiff silhouettes that dominated throughout last year's quiet-luxury phase in fashion, 2024's biggest dress trend is "feminine," comfortable, and pretty, making summer dressing all the easier.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Daisy-Edgar Jones: Chloé Silk Musseline Top With Ruffles ($3250); Mega Chunky Small Hoop Earrings ($164); Chloé Eve Boots ($2090)

On another recent outing, Edgar-Jones styled a mesmerizing two-piece from Chloé that paired together as if it were a dress whilst ticking off the pale-blue color trend we're seeing so much of this summer.

Read on to shop our edit of the best boho dresses to buy this summer.

SHOP THE BOHO DRESS TREND:

Chloe Silk Musseline Top With Ruffles $3250 SHOP NOW The same elegant top worn by Edgar-Jones this week.

H&M Flounced Chiffon Dress $50 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light blue shade.

Free People Free-Est Santa Luz Maxi Dress $98 SHOP NOW There are 9(!) other colors available.

H&M Modal-Blend Flounce-Trimmed Dress $30 SHOP NOW A comfortable dress is a summer non-negotiable.

Free People Selina Maxi Dress $128 SHOP NOW This billowing maxi is supremely comfortable for all-day wear.

ZARA Ruffled Long Animal Print Dress $70 SHOP NOW This is destined to sell out this season.

Marant Etoile Embroidered Cotton Minidress $890 $623 SHOP NOW Butter yellow is another key color trend this summer.

Chloe Crepe De Chine Lace Dress $3950 SHOP NOW In my opinion, this is pure perfection.

RIXO ⋆ Brooke - Sarasa Rose Copper $385 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 2–22.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.