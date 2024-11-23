This Trainer Colour Trend Makes Every Jeans Outfit Look More Sophisticated
Up until recently, I've really struggled when it came to styling trainers. Typically I like my outfits to look sleek and polished and, as hard as I tried, I found that trainers never gave me the look I was after. Having long dismissed them in favour of more structured shoes, lately I've spotted a few elegant outfits that somehow look even more chic with the help of a very specific trainer trend.
With a sophisticated colour in common, all of the outfits I'm referencing involve a beige trainer. A footwear chameleon, this inconspicuous trainer trend slots neatly into a polished ensemble, upholding the refined nature of a look without making it feel too sporty or casual as trainers sometimes can.
A classic, neutral shade, beige is always guaranteed to style well with a huge range of colours. While I think a beige trainer can really lift the mood of classic blue jeans, I've also seen this trend style well with grey-tailored trousers or worn with a black wide-leg pair.
Less in-your-face than some of the louder trainer trends that have ballooned this season, these trainers retain a timeless quality that will see them styling well in your wardrobe for many years to come. Some might say they're even easier to pair than white trainers, too—in my opinion, the softer shade of the light beige feels a lot less stark and a little more dressy, making them more wearable in my book.
A clear hit amongst high street and designer brand, Miu Miu X New Balance's light beige iteration became an instant favourite amongst fashion people, selling out as quickly as it came in. On the affordable end of the shopping spectrum, Zara's elegant pair has really caught my eye, but I'm also interested in M&S's sneakers, too.
To shop the elegant trainer trend that fashion people are reaching for right now, read on to discover our edit of the best beige trainers below.
Style these to the gym or pair with jeans on casual days.
This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
