Up until recently, I've really struggled when it came to styling trainers. Typically I like my outfits to look sleek and polished and, as hard as I tried, I found that trainers never gave me the look I was after. Having long dismissed them in favour of more structured shoes, lately I've spotted a few elegant outfits that somehow look even more chic with the help of a very specific trainer trend.

With a sophisticated colour in common, all of the outfits I'm referencing involve a beige trainer. A footwear chameleon, this inconspicuous trainer trend slots neatly into a polished ensemble, upholding the refined nature of a look without making it feel too sporty or casual as trainers sometimes can.

A classic, neutral shade, beige is always guaranteed to style well with a huge range of colours. While I think a beige trainer can really lift the mood of classic blue jeans, I've also seen this trend style well with grey-tailored trousers or worn with a black wide-leg pair.

Less in-your-face than some of the louder trainer trends that have ballooned this season, these trainers retain a timeless quality that will see them styling well in your wardrobe for many years to come. Some might say they're even easier to pair than white trainers, too—in my opinion, the softer shade of the light beige feels a lot less stark and a little more dressy, making them more wearable in my book.

A clear hit amongst high street and designer brand, Miu Miu X New Balance's light beige iteration became an instant favourite amongst fashion people, selling out as quickly as it came in. On the affordable end of the shopping spectrum, Zara's elegant pair has really caught my eye, but I'm also interested in M&S's sneakers, too.

To shop the elegant trainer trend that fashion people are reaching for right now, read on to discover our edit of the best beige trainers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BEIGE TRAINERS:

Coloured Trainers
Zara
Coloured Trainers

These look so much more expensive than they are.

Plume Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers

These are already on their way to selling out.

Gazelle Indoor Trainers
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Trainers

These come on over 20 other colours.

Adidas Originals Response Cl
& Other Stories
Adidas Originals Response Cl

Style these to the gym or pair with jeans on casual days.

Split Suede Leather Trainers
Zara
Split Suede Leather Trainers

Style with denim or pair with straight leg trousers.

Reebok Club C Grounds Trainers in Beige
Reebok
Club C Grounds Trainers

These also come in purple, navy and blue.

Suede Lace Up Side Detail Trainers
M&S Collection
Suede Lace Up Side Detail Trainers

This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

New Balance 327 Trainers in Beige
New Balance
327 Trainers

These chunky trainers will add some extra height to your look.

